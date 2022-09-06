The Global Sanitary Napkins Market is expected to grow by $ 6.26 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sanitary Napkins Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829255/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the sanitary napkins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a surge in the popularity of organic products, rising cases of early puberty, and an increase in product innovations.

The sanitary napkins market analysis includes distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The sanitary napkins market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Menstrual pads

• Pantyliners



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing consumer interest in menstrual cups as one of the prime reasons driving the sanitary napkins market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for pantyliners and high brand loyalty will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sanitary napkins market covers the following areas:

• Sanitary napkins market sizing

• Sanitary napkins market forecast

• Sanitary napkins market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sanitary napkins market vendors that include Aisle, ALYK Inc, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Edgewell Personal Care Co, Fempro I Inc, Fieldstore Ltd, FLOW CO, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., LOVEKINS, LYV Life Inc., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, Organic Initiative Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Rael Inc, TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Veeda, and GladRags. Also, the sanitary napkins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



