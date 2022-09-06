Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 06.09.2022

Espoo, FINLAND

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

06.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 06.09.2022

Date 06.09.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 11,600  
Average price/share 44.8439 EUR
Highest price/share 45.1300 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.4000 EUR
Total price 520,189.24   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 06.09.2022:

  ORNBV 585 444  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

