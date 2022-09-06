English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

06.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 06.09.2022

Date 06.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 11,600 Average price/share 44.8439 EUR Highest price/share 45.1300 EUR Lowest price/share 44.4000 EUR Total price 520,189.24 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 06.09.2022:

ORNBV 585 444

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

