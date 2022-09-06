The Rising Investment In Healthcare Infrastructure Is Expected To Propel Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Equipment Calibration Services Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the medical equipment calibration services market, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the medical equipment calibration service market going forward. The growth in healthcare infrastructure would provide better protection for public health. The medical equipment calibration service helps to ensure that medical devices available are safe and effective. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian-based government ministry, the healthcare market can increase three-fold to US $133.44 billion by 2022. In addition, according to the Centre for Medicaid & Medicare Services, in 2020 U.S. health care spending grew 9.7%, reaching $12,530 per person, or $4.1 trillion. Therefore, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the medical equipment calibration services market.



Request for a sample of the global medical equipment calibration services market report

The global medical equipment calibration services market size is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2021 to $1.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The global medical equipment calibration services market size is expected to grow to $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are gaining popularity in the medical equipment calibration services market trends. Companies operating in medical equipment calibration services are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Ultimo, a US-based company that provides information technology services, partnered with Fluke Biomedical, a US-based medical equipment calibration services manufacturer. This partnership would aim to help healthcare organizations improve efficiency by minimizing the time that technicians spend on manual, paper-based, or repetitive tasks. Furthermore, in March 2020, Tektronix Inc., a US-based manufacturer of medical equipment calibration services, partnered with Coherent Solutions, a US-based software and consulting company. This partnership aims to provide fully-integrated optical communications platforms to new and existing customers in support of the growing global demand for communications across the telecom, datacom, defense/aerospace, and semiconductor markets.

Major players in the medical equipment calibration services market are Transcat Inc, Tektronix Inc, Fluke Biomedical, Biomedical Technologies Inc, NS Medical Systems, JM Test Systems, JPen Medical, TAG Medical, Hospicare Equipment Services Corp, Industrial Calibration and Service Co. Inc, RS Calibration, Aussin, ERD LLC, Calibrationhouse, and Autocal Systems.

The global medical equipment calibration services market is segmented by service into in-house, third-party services, original equipment manufacturer (OEM); by equipment into fetal monitors, imaging equipment, vital sign monitors, infusion pumps, cardiovascular monitors, ventilators, others; by end-user into hospitals, clinical laboratories, others.

As per the medical equipment calibration services market analysis, North America was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global medical equipment calibration services market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global medical equipment calibration services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide medical equipment calibration services market overviews, medical equipment calibration services market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, medical equipment calibration services market segments and geographies, medical equipment calibration services market trends, medical equipment calibration services market drivers, medical equipment calibration services market restraints, medical equipment calibration services market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (: In-Vitro Diagnostics, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular Devices, Hospital Supplies, Surgical Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, ENT Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Neurology Devices, Wound Care Devices), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostics Centers, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Type (Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance), By Device (Imaging Equipment, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, Electro-Medical Equipment), By Technology (Multi-Vendor OEMs, Single-Vendor OEMs, Independent Service Organization, In-House Maintenance), By End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Dialysis Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Dental Clinics And Speciality Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Cardiology Equipment, Urology Equipment, Neurology Equipment, Intensive Care Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Iv Therapy Systems), By Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



