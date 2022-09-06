Rising Investments In The Energy Sector Are Expected To Drive The Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market's Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the semiconductor fabrication material market, the increasing investment in the energy sector is expected to propel the growth of the semiconductor fabrication materials market. Semiconductors are generally installed in the energy sector, such as solar panels, drives, and pumps in wind and water turbines, and protection circuits in energy conversion to ensure efficiency and minimal power loss. The government is abundantly investing in the energy sector. For instance, according to Invest India, a National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the power sector in India is forecasted to attract investments worth $128.24–135.37 billion between 2019 and 2023. Also, according to the International Energy Agency, global power sector investment will increase by around 5% in 2021 to more than US $820 billion. Therefore, the increasing investment in the energy sector is driving the semiconductor fabrication material market growth.



The global semiconductor fabrication material market size is expected to grow from $47.00 billion in 2021 to $51.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global semiconductor fabrication material market size is expected to grow to $68.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the semiconductor fabrication material market. Companies operating in semiconductor fabrication materials are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Panasonic Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of electric and electronic products, launched a semiconductor package substrate material (Product No. R-1515V). This product enabled both low package warpage and high assembly-level reliability. The new material has very low thermal expansion properties that reduce the warping of the substrate during the packaging process and optimized mechanical properties that lower the residual stress on solder joints.

Major players in the semiconductor fabrication material market are Air Liquide SA, Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Hitachi Chemical Company Limited, JSR Corporation, Kanto Chemical Co., Inc., KMG Chemicals Inc., Linde AG, Indium Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, and Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

The global semiconductor fabrication material market is segmented by semiconductor type into N-type, P-type; by fabrication material into silicon wafers, photomasks, photoresists, others; by end-user into telecommunication, energy, electrical and electronics, medical and healthcare, automotive, defence and aerospace, others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor fabrication material market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global semiconductor fabrication material market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global semiconductor fabrication material market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

