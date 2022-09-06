Icelandair: Traffic Data August 2022

In August 2022, the number of Icelandair’s passengers was 514 thousand, compared to 264 thousand in August last year. The total load factor on international and domestic flights was 89%. The number of passengers was 87% of the August 2019 passenger numbers.

The number of passengers on international flights was 489 thousand compared to 241 thousand in August 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 219 thousand and from Iceland 48 thousand. Via passengers were 221 thousand, or 45% of the international passengers. On time performance was 74%. On time performance has improved since last month, helped by improved operational stability at international airports. The load factor on international flights was 89%, compared to 72% in August 2021. The high load factor for August is driven by realisation of pent-up demand and improved load factor of Saga Premium seats. It is also a strong indicator of a well-balanced route network, effective revenue management and sales and marketing activities.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was over 25 thousand compared to around 23 thousand in August 2021. On time performance was 82%. The load factor on domestic flights was 73.6% compared to 67.5% in August 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 26%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 13% compared to August last year.







Route Network Aug 22 Aug 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 513,958 264,151 95% 2,454,946 704,686 248% Load Factor 89.0% 71.7% 17.3 ppt 80.5% 62.7% 17.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,711.7 1,069.1 60% 8,750.2 2,888.6 203% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,522.7 766.2 99% 7,047.3 1,811.6 289% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Aug 22 Aug 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 219,224 144,983 51% 1,038,365 339,593 206% From market (passengers) 48,244 24,313 98% 352,826 84,068 320% Via market (passengers) 221,240 72,194 206% 889,584 140,413 534% Number of Passengers 488,708 241,490 102% 2,280,775 564,074 304% Load Factor 89.0% 71.7% 17.3 ppt 80.6% 62.6% 18.0 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,701.9 1,059.0 61% 8,685.9 2,828.5 207% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,515.5 759.4 100% 6,997.7 1,770.5 295% Stage length (KM) 3,099 3,160 -2% 3,075 3,107 -1% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 73.8% 87.0% -13.2 ppt 71.8% 87.0% -15.2 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Aug 22 Aug 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 25,250 22,661 11% 174,171 140,612 24% Load Factor 73.6% 67.5% 6.1 ppt 77.2% 68.3% 8.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9.9 10.0 -2% 64.3 60.1 7% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 82% 92% -9.6 ppt 73% 89% -16.0 ppt Cargo & Leasing Aug 22 Aug 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,166 923 26% 9,235 8,903 4% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 9,868 11,365 -13% 88,297 89,953 -2% CO2 EMISSIONS Aug 22 Aug 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 119,173 77,658 53% 630,416 247,298 155% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.72 0.89 -19% 0.77 0.98 -22%





