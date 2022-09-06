Icelandair: Traffic Data August 2022

In August 2022, the number of Icelandair’s passengers was 514 thousand, compared to 264 thousand in August last year. The total load factor on international and domestic flights was 89%. The number of passengers was 87% of the August 2019 passenger numbers.
The number of passengers on international flights was 489 thousand compared to 241 thousand in August 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 219 thousand and from Iceland 48 thousand. Via passengers were 221 thousand, or 45% of the international passengers. On time performance was 74%. On time performance has improved since last month, helped by improved operational stability at international airports. The load factor on international flights was 89%, compared to 72% in August 2021. The high load factor for August is driven by realisation of pent-up demand and improved load factor of Saga Premium seats. It is also a strong indicator of a well-balanced route network, effective revenue management and sales and marketing activities.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was over 25 thousand compared to around 23 thousand in August 2021. On time performance was 82%. The load factor on domestic flights was 73.6% compared to 67.5% in August 2021.
Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 26%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 13% compared to August last year.
|Route Network
|Aug 22
|Aug 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|513,958
|264,151
|95%
|2,454,946
|704,686
|248%
|Load Factor
|89.0%
|71.7%
|17.3 ppt
|80.5%
|62.7%
|17.8 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|1,711.7
|1,069.1
|60%
|8,750.2
|2,888.6
|203%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|1,522.7
|766.2
|99%
|7,047.3
|1,811.6
|289%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Aug 22
|Aug 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|219,224
|144,983
|51%
|1,038,365
|339,593
|206%
|From market (passengers)
|48,244
|24,313
|98%
|352,826
|84,068
|320%
|Via market (passengers)
|221,240
|72,194
|206%
|889,584
|140,413
|534%
|Number of Passengers
|488,708
|241,490
|102%
|2,280,775
|564,074
|304%
|Load Factor
|89.0%
|71.7%
|17.3 ppt
|80.6%
|62.6%
|18.0 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|1,701.9
|1,059.0
|61%
|8,685.9
|2,828.5
|207%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|1,515.5
|759.4
|100%
|6,997.7
|1,770.5
|295%
|Stage length (KM)
|3,099
|3,160
|-2%
|3,075
|3,107
|-1%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|73.8%
|87.0%
|-13.2 ppt
|71.8%
|87.0%
|-15.2 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Aug 22
|Aug 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|25,250
|22,661
|11%
|174,171
|140,612
|24%
|Load Factor
|73.6%
|67.5%
|6.1 ppt
|77.2%
|68.3%
|8.9 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|9.9
|10.0
|-2%
|64.3
|60.1
|7%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|82%
|92%
|-9.6 ppt
|73%
|89%
|-16.0 ppt
|Cargo & Leasing
|Aug 22
|Aug 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|1,166
|923
|26%
|9,235
|8,903
|4%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
|9,868
|11,365
|-13%
|88,297
|89,953
|-2%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Aug 22
|Aug 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|119,173
|77,658
|53%
|630,416
|247,298
|155%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|0.72
|0.89
|-19%
|0.77
|0.98
|-22%
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is