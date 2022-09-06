English French

Pernod Ricard and JCDecaux sign an unprecedented Data Technical Alliance

Pernod Ricard and JCDecaux, two major French-based global companies, launch an innovative digital partnership in data management through the roll-out of a solution called Data Portal. This solution enables a company to centralise, in a single point, all the data from its different entities around the world, facilitating their use and sharing. The Data Portal is aligned with the transformation objectives of both Groups, who have placed data at the heart of their business and growth strategy.

The tool has been developed since 2015 by the Pernod Ricard IT Data Center of Excellence team, which is already composed of 20 people and constantly growing. The Data Portal, a particularly easy-to-use and intuitive solution, is a true accelerator for digital transformation. Almost 7,000 Pernod Ricard employees find everyday information about sales or key figures for the development of their commercial strategies on it. Following initial discussions which started in 2020, the two Groups have decided to opt for an alliance between non-competitive partners, in order to enhance the Data Portal with their respective experience, co-developing technical ecosystems and benefiting from the cost synergies generated by combining their skills. This technology, which does not involve the exchange of data between the two companies, is conceded for free by Pernod Ricard, without any conditions or limitation of use. Each company then manages its data in line with legal data management requirements.

In a process of continual improvement, the collaborative and agile alliance between Pernod Ricard and JCDecaux will help accelerate the development of new data-related features and technologies and could then be opened up to other non-competitive companies, within the same legal framework and co-construction model.

The project monitoring will be managed by Neoxia, a trusted third party, who will continue to ensure the platform’s developments and integration in line with the roadmap co-defined by Pernod Ricard and JCDecaux.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO at Pernod Ricard, notes that, “The Data Portal is a wonderful asset for our Group. This solution, developed by our Data Center of Excellence, is a key tool for our growth mindset untitled the “Conviviality Platform” in which data is a major issue. The Data Portal facilitates our teams’ work in order to provide each of our markets with the right product, at the right time, at the right price, to the right consumer. We’re delighted to share this innovation with JCDecaux and to benefit from each other’s experience.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and co-CEO of JCDecaux, adds: “As a company that believes in the power of collaboration to grow business, we are delighted to enter this technological alliance with Pernod Ricard that is focused on data management. Underlining the strength of our joint approach to digital innovation, JCDecaux will play an active role in the development of the Data Portal, enhancing it with new features. Designed via an open innovation approach, this solution will help us achieve our data strategy and fulfil our objective of developing shared data management platforms within JCDecaux. This will in turn allow business units to capitalise upon this innovation for the benefit of our customers and partners, media agencies, advertisers and local authorities.”

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €10,701 million in fiscal year FY22. The Group, which owns 17 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard’s portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur or Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. The Group’s mission is to unlock the magic of human connections by bringing “Good Times from a Good Place”, in line with its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap. Pernod Ricard’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,480 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its purposeful and inclusive culture of conviviality, bringing people together in meaningful, sustainable and responsible ways to create value over the long term. Executing its strategic plan, Transform & Accelerate, Pernod Ricard now relies on its “Conviviality Platform”, a new growth model based on data and artificial intelligence to meet the ever-changing demand of consumers.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a) – H1 2022 revenue: €1,474.8m (a)

– H1 2022 revenue: €1,474.8m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue





