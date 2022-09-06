NFM Lending Certified as a Great Place to Work 2022

Linthicum, MD, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, August 30, 2022 — NFM Lending is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work for 2022 by Great Place to Work Institute. This is the first time NFM has received this coveted award.

Great Place to Work is a globally recognized organization that distributes a survey to the employees of each nominated company, asking them to evaluate their workplaces. The survey asks participants to rank their companies on leadership quality, culture, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and more. Their signature Trust Model assesses how strongly and consistently employees feel credibility, respect, pride, camaraderie, and fairness within their company.

According to the survey, over 90% of employees feel NFM is a great place to work compared to the national average of 57%. Furthermore, the top three words employees associated with the company were “team,” “family,” and “love.”

“NFM considers it a great honor to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for 2022,” said President Jan Ozga. “We are proud of our awesome culture. Even as NFM continues on this amazing growth path, we continue to have a small, family-owned business feel. We never forget the people who have helped us get where we are.”

Since the company was founded in 1998, NFM Lending has grown from a small mortgage brokerage in Baltimore to a national lender with branches throughout the United States.

NFM Lending prides itself on its distinctive culture. The company fills the employees’ work environment with encouragement and teamwork, building a positive workplace that rewards commitment and performance. Employees are encouraged to voice their questions and concerns directly to management to ensure staff members at all levels of the organization have a voice in how the company operates. Managers often surprise staff members on birthdays and celebrate holidays in fun ways. In addition, the company holds contests, group outings, and other initiatives to encourage collaboration and show employees their appreciation. As remote work has become more prevalent in corporate culture, NFM Lending has embraced this change to improve its team’s work-life balance further.

In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Workplace’ by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post; ‘Top Workplace’ by Top Workplace USA, ‘50 Best Places to Work For’ by Mortgage Professional Magazine. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and each team member for their work to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

