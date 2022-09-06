New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Future of Mobility: Transformation from Mobility-as-a-Service to Lifestyle-as-a-Service" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318443/?utm_source=GNW





Transportation services have become more connected and shareable with the rise of platform apps.



Over the next decade, this technology-led transformation will bring about profound changes in how people commute or travel.



The overall revenue opportunity from the shared mobility market is expected to be exceed 2.5 trillion, taking into consideration traditional mobility modes including public transport and autonomous and futuristic mobility modes that we are likely to see in the next decade.



Mobility is going to change–in the form of vehicles, in the form of new infrastructure, and in the form of value-added services which we will experience.



While journey in the future is expected to become more connected, it is set to get more personalized as well.



Consumers want more accurate and tailor-made experiences in the digital space.



Just as eCommerce companies have been able to analyze vast volumes of shopping data to generate suggestions and offer discounts, the mobility space is also looking to harness this data to create a more personalized travelling experience.



In this research service, the analyst examines key business models that are likely to to shape the shared mobility market until 2040. We have looked at how various parameters, such as technology, services, and stakeholders, have to come together to help cities achieve the future they envisioned.



The growth opportunities are numerous and ever changing; this study documents the most important growth opportunities in the shared mobility space.



Author: Albert Geraldine Priya

