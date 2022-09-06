Greystone Provides $11 Million for Houston Apartment Complex Refinance

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided an $11,044,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Servicing and Underwriting (DUS®) loan to refinance Broadway Park Apartments, a 224-unit multifamily property in Houston, Texas. The financing was originated by DJ Elefant, Vice President in Greystone’s New York office, on behalf of Broadway Park-SI, LLC. Bolder Capital served as the debt broker in the transaction. Dan Gillard and the team in Greystone’s Philadelphia office supported Mr. Elefant in closing the transaction.



The $11 million fixed-rate, non-recourse loan includes a 10-year term and 4 years of interest-only. The community is comprised of 108 one-bedroom units, 112 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units spanning approximately 166,792 square feet. Originally acquired in 2019, the current owners have invested over $2.5 million in capital improvements to both the interiors and exterior of the property, significantly upgrading the 1960’s vintage property.

“Once again, the borrower did an incredible job upgrading the property and executing on their gameplan,” said Mr. Elefant. “We were able to get Fannie Mae to really lean in on this one and provide great terms considering the interest rate environment we have been in the past few months. We are thrilled with the outcome for our client and look forward to working together again.”

“As a repeat Greystone client and Fannie Mae borrower, we know what to expect, but today’s market can throw any property investor for a loop,” said James Shahda, principal of the borrower. “We are thankful to have our Greystone team ready to navigate the changing waters and work on our behalf for the best outcome.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com