Global Wireless EV Charging Growth Opportunities

Conductive (wired) charging infrastructure grew to more than 500,000 charge points in 2021. The top 5 countries (excluding China) were the US, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the UK.



These include AC/DC, public, and private charge points.



As of 2022, the wireless or inductive EV charging market is still in a nascent phase because of a lack of global standards, safety regulations, and established business models.



Conductive charging infrastructure is also underdeveloped.



Hence, the most likely adopters of wireless EV charging will be premium/luxury EV manufacturers offering it as an add-on feature and the commercial mobility sector.



About 90% of wireless charging will be stationary as dynamic (under-road) WEVC requires large-scale investment and an infrastructure overhaul.



Of the stationary wireless chargers, 80% will be in private locations, while 20% will be available to the public.



They will likely use charging pads rather than underground WPT devices.



Hyundai-Kia’s premium sub-brand Genesis is launching its all-new EV called GV60, built on the E-GMP pure electric platform.



The GV60 will offer factory-installed WEVC as an optional feature.



The WEVC system on the Genesis GV60 will be based on Witricity’s wireless charging technology, which is also J2954-compliant.



This is a potential business model for WEVC penetration, particularly into the premium EV market and possibly mass-market EVs, as Witricity endeavors to drive down costs.



Author: Prajyot Sathe

