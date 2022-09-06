New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless EV Charging Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318442/?utm_source=GNW
Conductive (wired) charging infrastructure grew to more than 500,000 charge points in 2021. The top 5 countries (excluding China) were the US, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the UK.
These include AC/DC, public, and private charge points.
As of 2022, the wireless or inductive EV charging market is still in a nascent phase because of a lack of global standards, safety regulations, and established business models.
Conductive charging infrastructure is also underdeveloped.
Hence, the most likely adopters of wireless EV charging will be premium/luxury EV manufacturers offering it as an add-on feature and the commercial mobility sector.
About 90% of wireless charging will be stationary as dynamic (under-road) WEVC requires large-scale investment and an infrastructure overhaul.
Of the stationary wireless chargers, 80% will be in private locations, while 20% will be available to the public.
They will likely use charging pads rather than underground WPT devices.
Hyundai-Kia’s premium sub-brand Genesis is launching its all-new EV called GV60, built on the E-GMP pure electric platform.
The GV60 will offer factory-installed WEVC as an optional feature.
The WEVC system on the Genesis GV60 will be based on Witricity’s wireless charging technology, which is also J2954-compliant.
This is a potential business model for WEVC penetration, particularly into the premium EV market and possibly mass-market EVs, as Witricity endeavors to drive down costs.
Author: Prajyot Sathe
2021 has been a strong year for electric vehicle (EV) sales, with 6. 8 million units sold and 9. 5% global market penetration, outperforming industry expectations. Despite the impact of chip shortages on production, the industry exceeded 100% YoY growth.
