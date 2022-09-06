The Online Tutoring Services Market is expected to grow by $ 27.85 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153853/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the online tutoring services market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the flexibility offered by online tutoring, technological advances and virtual learning, and an increase in tutoring support for test preparation services.

The online tutoring services market in US analysis includes product and end-user segments.



The online tutoring services market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Test preparation service

• Subject tutoring service



By End-user

• Higher education institutes

• K-12 schools



This study identifies the growing customization of tutoring services as one of the prime reasons driving the online tutoring services market growth in US during the next few years. Also, the emergence of intelligent tutoring system (ITS) and the rise in vendor collaboration with institutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online tutoring services market in US covers the following areas:

• Online tutoring services market sizing

• Online tutoring services market forecast

• Online tutoring services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online tutoring services market vendors in US that include ArborBridge LLC, BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Kesson Group Inc, Knewton Inc., Learn To Be, Manhattan Review, Mathnasium LLC, MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Revolution Prep, Sylvan Learning LLC, TPR Education IP Holdings LLC, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc. Also, the online tutoring services market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

