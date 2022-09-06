Community Care Corps Funds Volunteer Models to Aid Family Caregivers, Older Adults, and Adults with Disabilities

Washington, DC, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Care Corps is pleased to announce the funding of innovative local models across the country using volunteers to help family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities with nonmedical assistance to maintain independence in their own homes.

Community Care Corps is awarding 18-month grants totaling $2.85 million to organizations across the country to support local innovative models. In all, 171 organizations responded to the 2022 Request for Proposals to receive funds for their models. The 23 selected organizations serve a mix of urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities from across the country.

The grantee organizations will implement local community models in which volunteers provide critical nonmedical assistance to family caregivers and enable older adults and adults with disabilities to continue living independently. Types of assistance range from running errands, shopping, transportation, home maintenance and repair, to teaching the use of technology that reduces isolation by connecting recipients with loved ones and needed medical care.

Community Care Corps, a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), is a partnership of three national non-profit organizations: The Oasis Institute, Caregiver Action Network, and USAging.

The President of The Oasis Institute, Paul Weiss, commented, “The high response to the Community Care Corps call for proposals shows the tremendous need for volunteer assistance in communities across the country. The models we are funding this year will address the needs and challenges of older adults, adults with disabilities, and their families.”

John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network, said, “We are proud to fund a third year of Community Care Corps grants which have already helped tens of thousands of Americans. These grants will provide much-needed assistance to over-burdened family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities.”

Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging added, “The application process was very competitive this year, and I think we chose an excellent group of local models that will serve diverse communities. The number of applications demonstrates awareness of the importance of supporting caregivers and the benefits of utilizing volunteers to provide respite and assistance.“

For a full listing of Community Care Corps grant recipients and their models, visit CommunityCareCorps.org.

About the Partnership Team

Oasis founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization that is active in over 250 communities and reaches more than 50,000 individuals each year. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Oasis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging for older adults through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. Oasis enables adults ages 50 and over across the country to pursue vibrant, healthy, productive, and meaningful lives through in-person and online classes covering a variety of topics including arts and humanities, exercise, and more. Oasis’s flagship Intergenerational Tutoring program works in partnership with school districts across the country to pair volunteer tutors with struggling readers in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from a caring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. More recently, the growing caregiving crisis has steered Oasis toward development and implementation of strategies to support caregivers, caregiver families and caregiver organizations as a part of our mission to enhance the lives of older adults.

Caregiver Action Network is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

USAging represents and supports the national network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocates for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs that help older adults and people with disabilities live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is the only organization that represents the nation’s 617 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and 246 Title VI Native American Aging Programs that serve millions of older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers. USAging is dedicated to supporting the success of our members through advancing public policy, sparking innovation, strengthening the capacity of our members, raising their visibility and working to drive excellence in the fields of aging and home and community-based services.

