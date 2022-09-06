Intellezy Once Again Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellezy, an award-winning learning solutions company that provides a robust online video library, custom eLearning development, and learning and development (L&D) and change management consulting services, has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row.

This annual list from Inc. magazine is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

Andrew Wight, CEO of Intellezy, commented on this achievement, saying, "To be recognized two years in a row by Inc. as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing U.S. companies is an amazing achievement. It truly feels great when a highly prestigious organization recognizes your hard work and gives you an opportunity to share this with your incredible partners, clients, and industry peers. I'm extremely honored and cannot emphasize enough that this award would not be possible without my incredible team that I learn from every day."

The Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982 and analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021.



ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is an award-winning learning solutions company that provides a robust online video library, custom eLearning development, and learning and development (L&D) and change management consulting services.

Intellezy's award-winning online video library focuses on popular business applications, including M365, Google Workspace, Adobe Creative Cloud, and many other in demand technologies and business skills. Our videos are continually updated with the latest software releases and are available in 20 languages. In addition, we develop customized eLearning to ensure your company and learners are getting the full value of your L&D investment. Our in-house video production team, educated instructional designers, and eLearning developers collaborate with your team to develop videos and eLearning that help keep employee skills sharp and relevant.

Our partner-based approach aligns learning objectives with your business goals ensuring transformative outcomes. We help drive the adoption of new technology, support digital literacy, narrow skills gaps, and allow you to maximize the full value of your company's investment.

Our L&D services, supported by our team of certified change management experts, help clients maximize ROI by providing personalized end-to-end strategies to ensure user proficiency, all based on your specific needs.

