Optinose Announces ReOpen1 Abstract Selected for Presentation at the American Rhinologic Society Annual Meeting

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that data from its ReOpen1 phase 3 clinical trial will be presented at the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) 68th Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 9, 2022.



ReOpen1 was the first of two phase 3 clinical trials in its ReOpen Program which evaluated XHANCE, also referred to as the Exhalation Delivery System with fluticasone (EDS-FLU), as a potential treatment for chronic sinusitis.

Podium Presentation: Re-Open-1: A randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial of EDS-FLU for CRSwNP or CRSsNP, is scheduled for Friday, September 9, 2022 at 1:23 p.m. ET during the Top-Rated Abstracts - Clinical Rhinology session. James Palmer, MD, FARS will present.

This presentation is intended for scientific discussion only.

About the ReOpen Program

The ReOpen program comprises two global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials that evaluated the efficacy and safety of one or two sprays of XHANCE (OPN-375) in each nostril twice daily, over 24 weeks, in patients suffering from chronic sinusitis (CS). In ReOpen1, the first of the two trials, 332 patients were treated who had CS with or without nasal polyps. In ReOpen2, the second of the two trials, 222 patients were treated who had CS without nasal polyps. The co-primary endpoints were change from baseline in symptoms, as measured by a composite score of patient-reported symptoms (including nasal congestion, facial pain or pressure sensation, and nasal discharge) at the end of week 4, and objective change in inflammation inside the sinus cavities, as measured by the change in average of percentages of volume occupied by disease across the ethmoid and maxillary sinuses as measured by CT scan.

About Chronic Sinusitis

Chronic sinusitis (CS), cited as the second most common chronic disease of adults in the US1, is a serious chronic inflammatory disease affecting as many as 30 million adults in the United States and costing the U.S. economy over $30 billion in direct and indirect costs every year.2 CS is characterized by chronic inflammation affecting the paranasal sinuses and the nasal cavity, where the openings from the sinuses normally ventilate and drain. Chronic sinusitis is associated with symptoms that persist for at least 12 weeks, with most patients suffering for many years. In addition, the condition is often associated with multiple acute exacerbations that result in substantial use of antibiotics. In some patients, chronic sino-nasal inflammation is accompanied by development of polyps in the nasal cavities, referred to as nasal polyposis. Today, there are no FDA-approved drug treatments for the majority of chronic sinusitis patients who do not have nasal polyps, though there are medications, including XHANCE, approved by FDA for treatment of nasal polyps. The term “chronic rhinosinusitis” is also often used as an umbrella term in medical literature to refer to patients with chronic inflammatory disease in the nose and sinuses, with or without nasal polyps.

About Optinose

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About XHANCE

XHANCE is a drug-device combination product that uses the Exhalation Delivery System (also referred to as the EDS) designed to deliver a topical anti-inflammatory to the high and deep regions of the nasal cavity where sinuses ventilate and drain. XHANCE is approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients 18 years of age or older and has been studied for treatment of chronic sinusitis in two phase 3 trials, ReOpen1 and ReOpen2. Top-line results from these trials are the first ever that we are aware of that show improvement in both symptoms and inflammation inside the sinuses and reduction in acute exacerbations of disease with a nasal therapy for chronic sinusitis patients, including those with and without nasal polyps. If approved, XHANCE may be the first drug ever FDA-approved for treatment of chronic sinusitis either with or without nasal polyps.

Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Hypersensitivity to any ingredient in XHANCE.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

Local Nasal Effects: epistaxis, erosion, ulceration, septal perforation, Candida albicans infection, and impaired wound healing. Monitor patients periodically for signs of possible changes on the nasal mucosa. Avoid use in patients with recent nasal ulcerations, nasal surgery, or nasal trauma.

Close monitoring for glaucoma and cataracts is warranted.

Hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., anaphylaxis, angioedema, urticaria, contact dermatitis, rash, hypotension, and bronchospasm) have been reported after administration of fluticasone propionate. Discontinue XHANCE if such reactions occur.

Immunosuppression: potential increased susceptibility to or worsening of infections (e.g., existing tuberculosis; fungal, bacterial, viral, or parasitic infection; ocular herpes simplex). Use with caution in patients with these infections. More serious or even fatal course of chickenpox or measles can occur in susceptible patients.

Hypercorticism and adrenal suppression may occur with very high dosages or at the regular dosage in susceptible individuals. If such changes occur, discontinue XHANCE slowly.

Patients with major risk factors for decreased bone mineral content should be monitored and treated with established standards of care.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 3%) are epistaxis, nasal septal ulceration, nasopharyngitis, nasal mucosal erythema, nasal mucosal ulcerations, nasal congestion, acute sinusitis, nasal septal erythema, headache, and pharyngitis.

DRUG INTERACTIONS: Strong cytochrome P450 3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ritonavir, ketoconazole): Use not recommended. May increase risk of systemic corticosteroid effects.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS: Hepatic impairment. Monitor patients for signs of increased drug exposure.

Please see full Prescribing Information .

References

