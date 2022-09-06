The Global Data Center Storage Market is expected to grow by $ 193.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Storage Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04342977/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing deployment of edge computing.

The data center storage market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The data center storage market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• SAN system

• NAS system

• DAS system



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing penetration of IoT-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the data center storage market growth during the next few years. Also, implementation of ai in enterprises and increasing preference for hyper-converged infrastructure in data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center storage market covers the following areas:

• Data center storage market sizing

• Data center storage market forecast

• Data center storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center storage market vendors that include DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Oracle Corp., OVERLAND STORAGE, INC., Pure Storage Inc., Quanta Computer Inc., Unitrends Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the data center storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

