Associa New York Attends National Night Out Event

FISHKILL, N.Y., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa New York (ANY), a leading provider of community management services throughout Fishkill, Beacon, Middletown, and surrounding cities, attended Fishkill’s first-ever National Night Out event, which took place at Gearing Park as part of the 2022 National Night Out (NNO). Hundreds of residents attended the event, which featured fire trucks, bounce houses, food vendors, and live music. They joined local emergency responders to promote safety awareness, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie.

ANY team members Cindy Celli, Dianne Feinstein, and Kristy Bates handed out free safety awareness giveaways, including mini footballs, temporary tattoos, bracelets, coloring books and crayons, and safety ID kits. As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa and ANY work closely with their respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. On October 4, Associa-managed communities will sponsor 36 NNO events as part of Texas’ NNO. The program’s goal is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness to help make them safer, more caring places to live.

“National Night Out plays a key role in strengthening neighborhood camaraderie and police-community relations,” said Dianne Feinstein, Associa New York branch president. “It’s important that we take an active role in helping our clients feel safe and secure in the communities where they live and play.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

