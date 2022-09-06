The Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market is expected to grow by $ 201.68 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793417/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the infrared light-emitting diode market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government security initiatives for video surveillance, strong government initiatives for promoting LEDs, and increasing integration of biometrics in consumer electronics.

The infrared light-emitting diode market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The infrared light-emitting diode market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Surveillance

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the ability of infrared LEDs to assist driver monitoring systems as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared light-emitting diode market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of smart cities and migration of led manufacturers to 6-inch wafer substrates will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the infrared light-emitting diode market covers the following areas:

• Infrared light-emitting diode market sizing

• Infrared light-emitting diode market forecast

• Infrared light-emitting diode market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared light-emitting diode market vendors that include DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd, Epileds Technologies Inc, EPISTAR Corp, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, EXALOS AG, High Power Lighting Corp, Kingbright Electronic Co Ltd, Lextar Electronics Corp, LITE ON Technology Corp, Lumileds Holding BV, Luminus Inc, Nichia Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Quadica Developments Inc, ROHM Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Ushio Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the infrared light-emitting diode market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

