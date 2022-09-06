The Global Physical Intellectual Property Market is expected to grow by $ 1.04 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Intellectual Property Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793481/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the physical intellectual property market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing complexity of ICs, intense competition among mobile computing device vendors, and increasing penetration of IoT devices.

The physical intellectual property market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The physical intellectual property market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mobile computing devices

• Consumer electronic devices

• Automotive

• Industrial automation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the proliferation of wireless technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the physical intellectual property market growth during the next few years. Also, the decrease in lithography wavelength and the emergence of Industrial 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the physical intellectual property market covers the following areas:

• Physical intellectual property market sizing

• Physical intellectual property market forecast

• Physical intellectual property market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical intellectual property market vendors that include Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc, Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intrinsix Corp, Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Rambus Inc, and Synopsys Inc. Also, the physical intellectual property market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

