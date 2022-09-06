OhHash launches innovation zone IMO Launchpad, revolutionizing the traditional hashrate market

Paris, France, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 24th, OHhash announced its innovation zone IMO (Initial Mining Offering) Launchpad is officially online, and users can Discover & Purchase high hashrate "First-Batch Mining" digital assets With One Click. This is the first IMO Launchpad for hashrate projects in the world, which resembles a similar model to IDO or IEO on Binance.

OHhash is the world's leading platform for crypto-currency mining with "First-Batch Mining" as the core initiative. It supports all regulation algorithms such as POW, POC and POS, and can seamlessly launch Mining Marketplace on your platform through APIs; additionally, "First-Batch Mining” brings early mining dividends to ordinary investors, which is expected to revolutionize traditional mining products.

With the ongoing development of the blockchain industry, mining has become the first choice of investment for many users. Due to the high cost of mining machines, technical difficulties, and a limited amount of hashrate, individual investors often choose to mine on the OhHash platform. The OhHash platform came into being and is supported by many strategic cooperations such as Hpool, Digcoin, Sirius Lab, ZKwork, just to name a few.

Compared with traditional hashrate platforms, OhHash has three major innovations. First, IMO Launchpad is created for early, high-quality Mining projects in the blockchain industry. Secondly, other platforms can create their own hashrate market through APIs such as exchanges. Thirdly, computing power has been NFTized to accelerate the circulation and processing of hashrate transactions.

At present, IMO Zone has launched Aleo hashrate with Ohhash.com. Aleo is the first platform to offer fully private applications and raised a total of $228 million from several leading investment institutions including A16Z, Coinbase, Tiger, and Softbank Serving as the biggest Investment in Zero-knowledge Industry.

IMO will greatly reduce the investment threshold for users in crypto mining and rely on the wealth-making effect similar to IDO to continue to attract users. In addition, the platform will continue to select projects with high investment value, and appealing potential as well as a strong, ongoing future development for users.

The OhHash Marketplace now offers direct purchase of traditional hashrate such as BTC, ETH, File and Chia on the platform and earnings can be directly checked in your wallet the following day.

The Global Operations Officer of OhHash James stated "IMO will be a catalyst for the continuous growth of cloud computing power. Our mission is to allow more users to participate in blockchain investment easily. In addition to Aleo, we will list high-quality products such as Ironfish, and Spacemesh on IMO Launchpad."

Website: www.ohhash.com

Business Contact

Jackie

Email: official at ohhash.com

The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any crypto company or asset.