With 9.1% CAGR, Global Private Tutoring Market Size Worth USD 49.9 Billion Growth by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Private Tutoring Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Online and Offline and Blended), By End User (Preschool and Primary Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students), By Course Type (Academics, Arts, Sports, and Other training), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Private Tutoring Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 29.6 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9.1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 49.9 billion by 2028.”

Market Overview:

Since it is a one-to-one interaction method, private tutoring is a standard teaching method. People usually appreciated it because they could prepare alone and wanted to avoid mass. Private instruction is offered both offline and online these days. Private tutoring, usually referred to as in-home tutoring, is a sort of instruction that frequently occurs in a home setting and is frequently given by a qualified advisor or teacher. Probably more often than not, tutoring is related to an academic subject or exam prep. These approaches stand in stark contrast to tutoring centers or after-school tutoring. Private tutoring occurs in a one-on-one setting, with the teacher attempting to concentrate on just one student.

Private tutoring is one of the most well-liked teaching methods for raising a student's academic performance. The world's population increase, increasing educational needs, growing number of schools, colleges, and universities, and a corresponding rise in student admissions all contribute to the ongoing growth of the market for private tutoring. Examples of ongoing developments in the field of adult learning include the expanding participation in and diversification of postsecondary education and the rising popularity of acquiring a degree via distance learning.

Key Insights from Primary Research

By type, the hardware category dominated the market in 2021.

By course type, the academics category dominated the market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global private tutoring market in 2021

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Private Tutoring Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Private Tutoring market include:

Arbor Bridge

BenchPrep

Ambow EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

Chegg Inc.

Mathnasium LLC

Tal Education Group

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring Club Llc

Kumon Institute Of Education Co. Ltd.

Sylvan Learning Llc.

Market Dynamics

The desire for education in general and rising literacy awareness, to name a few, is projected to be the main drivers of the global private tutoring market. Additionally, the growing prominence of several topics, like math and science, frequently seen as career-building blocks combined with personalized learning strategies, are anticipated to expand the market for private tutoring globally during the forecast period. Additionally, the ongoing pandemic has spawned social segregation norms and lockdown policies, which are anticipated to create new revenue potential for the online-based private tutoring market throughout the projected year.

Nevertheless, during the forecast period, a higher fee structure is anticipated to restrain the growth of the worldwide private tutoring market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rise in spending on research and development around the world was a factor in the expansion of the private tutoring business. Despite this, the COVID-19 outbreak and the general downturn in economic activity around the world have had an effect on the market figures of a wide variety of companies. This holds true in the market for one-on-one coaching as well. There is a growing demand for private education all around the world.

Students all around the world are increasingly turning to online tutoring as their method of choice for receiving personalized education. This is partly attributable to the fact that it is both easy to use and highly adaptable. As a result of the rise in the number of households with two income-earners and single-parent households, there may be less time for parents to invest in the education of their children.

Segmentation Analysis

The global private tutoring market is segregated based on type, end-user, course type, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into online and offline and blended. In 2021, the offline and blended sectors led the market in terms of type. Based on End-Users, the market is divided into preschool and primary students, middle school students, high school students, and college students. In 2021, the high school students sector led the market in terms of end-user. Based on course type, the market is divided into academics, arts, sports, and other training. Academics courses were the most popular course type in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global private tutoring market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share. Private tutoring earned the most significant market share, and it is predicted that the Asia Pacific will continue to keep that position during the projected period. Government-funded initiatives to implement smart education and e-learning, as well as initiatives to increase literacy in rural areas throughout Asia-Pacific, are the main growth drivers of this industry.

Growing literacy has increased the importance of education, especially in rural and developing areas, which motivates parents to provide their children with better educational resources. The North American private tutoring market is expected to increase with the growing availability of customized courses. Participants in the industry are providing a tailored platform that enables students to develop according to their aptitude. Government spending on STEM education is increasing, assisting the market participant in offering individualized private tutoring programs.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, Varsity Tutors, one of the nation's largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes, unveiled a new set of solutions to assist school systems in dealing with disruptions and learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new services expand upon the company's already-existing capabilities for schools, but with a particular emphasis on giving prompt learning support to handle the escalating difficulties experienced this academic year. The technologies specifically give K-12 institutions almost immediate and direct access to district-wide supplemental live education.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 29.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 49.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Arbor Bridge, BenchPrep, Ambow EDUCATION HOLDING LTD., Chegg Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Tal Education Group, Tutor Doctor, Tutoring Club Llc, Kumon Institute Of Education Co. Ltd., Sylvan Learning LLC, and Others Key Segment By Type, End User, Course Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Private Tutoring market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Online

Offline and Blended

By End User

Preschool and Primary Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students

By Course type

Academics

Arts

Sports

Other training

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



