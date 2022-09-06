High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy’s North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

  • Comprehensive exploration update regarding large-scale exploration programs underway across Novo’s highly prospective 11,000 sq km portfolio of Pilbara tenements (Figure 1).
  • Purdy’s North reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling is ongoing at the Morto Lago gold-copper target with drilling intersecting several zones of quartz-veining and alteration, with assays pending. Morto Lago is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited’s (“Azure”) Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery (“Andover”) and Artemis Resources Limited’s (“Artemis”) Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery (“Carlow Castle”).
  • Purdy’s North RC drilling underway at the Milburn target, also adjacent to Andover and Carlow Castle, where the first three holes have highlighted a moderate dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visual identification confirmed by pXRF), with assays pending.
  • Several high priority West Pilbara targets including Southcourt, NRV06, and Bushmill nickel-copper targets are drill ready.
  • > 30,000 m aircore drilling program to commence this month in the Becher area within the Egina District testing multiple targets delineated along a significant mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey Mining Limited’s (“De Grey”) Hemi gold discovery (“Hemi”).
  • High-order gold soil anomaly at Nunyerry North now extends over 1.4 km strike, with a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold defined south of the main target. Rock chip sampling returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold. Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins and specimen gold has been detected.
  • Over 20,000 m of RC drilling completed in near-mine exploration programs at the Nullagine Gold Project (“NGP”) in H1 2022, advancing several satellite prospects.
  • Reconnaissance programs commenced on regional districts in the East Pilbara with rock samples up to 94.7 g/t gold collected at Little Elsie.
  • Expansive high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric geophysical survey programs completed across Purdy’s North and Egina (Becher area) have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding, and detailed ground gravity geophysical surveys at Egina and the Mosquito Creek Belt (“MCB”) have commenced.
  • Significant diamond drilling program totalling 3,162 m for 11 holes completed at the 50%-owned Malmsbury gold project (“Malmsbury Project”) joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Ltd. (“GBM”) (ASX:GBZ), located 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia.
  • Additional significant results received to date from the Malmsbury Project program include 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m (MD15); 0.95 m @ 10 g/t gold from 102.65 m (MD17). Step-out hole MD22 successfully intercepted the Missing Link Monzogranite 80 m north of the gold-mineralized intrusive in MD171. Gold and multi-element assays for MD20, MD21 and MD22 (final hole) are pending.
  • At the Malmsbury Project, close-spaced ground magnetic and ground gravity surveys are being designed to sharpen previously identified geophysical targets. An induced polarization (“IP”) survey is also planned to define sulphide rich granite-related targets and disseminated sulphide haloes around the high-grade gold reef targets.

Figure 1: Location map showing Novo Pilbara tenement holding with prospect type, location, and priority target areas labelled.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company’s highly-prospective, multi-commodity portfolio of projects based in Western Australia and Victoria.

Exploration programs are currently underway or have been recently completed at gold and nickel-copper targets at Purdy’s North (Figure 2) in the Karratha District, structural and intrusive-related gold targets at Egina, orogenic and conglomerate gold targets across the NGP, and structural and intrusive related gold targets at the Malmsbury Project in Victoria.

We are excited to get on the ground at these high-quality drill targets,” commented Mr. Mike Spreadborough, Novo’s Executive Co-Chairman, Acting CEO, and a director. “This is a highly prospective region and there has been well-documented recent exploration success from our neighbours, including Azure and Artemis, who own projects in close proximity to Novo’s Purdy’s North project. Drilling across these high-quality targets is an important part of our broader exploration strategy to expand the size, scale and diversification of Novo’s projects and we look forward to assessing the results each program generates.

“We have prioritized exploration as a key growth area in the next 12 months and have allocated and approved the necessary funds to deliver on this objective. With a number of drill rigs spinning at various targets over the coming months it is shaping up be a very busy end to 2022 and start to 2023.”

Our exploration team has built up a plethora of high value drill targets,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Novo’s Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director. “With cash in the bank, we are in an excellent position to aggressively tackle each of these targets with systematic first pass drilling. Drilling, which is just getting started, is already turning up very promising intercepts of significant quartz-sulphide veining from Morto Lago, possible magmatic nickel-copper sulphide mineralization at Milburn, and new strong gold intercepts from the Malmsbury Project. We have lots to look forward to, including maiden drilling for Hemi-style mineralization at Egina, further follow up work at the very robust Nunyerry North gold in soil anomaly, and drilling additional strong nickel-copper targets at Karratha. At the same time, we are diligently exploring the NGP to build up inventories of gold mineralization. We are very excited to ramp up our exploration efforts across the Pilbara and look forward to lots of good news to come.

Figure 2: RC drill rig at Morto Lago.

WEST PILBARA REGION

Purdy’s North (E47/1745)

Novo’s gold and battery metals exploration strategy2 includes advancing targets in the Karratha District, adjacent to Azure’s Andover discovery and Artemis’ Carlow Castle discovery. 44 RC drill holes for 4,713 m have been completed to date, focussing initially on the Milburn area to the north of Purdy’s North and 1.5 km due east of Carlow Castle (Figure 3). Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Purdy’s North.

Drilling to date has focused on the Morto Lago and Milburn electromagnetic (“EM”) anomalies with preparations underway for drilling at Southcourt and NRV06, and the Bushmill EM Ni-Cu targets in the Yanyarre Well Project area. Planning for drilling at 47K, 48K, Sullam and Bobs Well prospects is also progressing.

The Morto Lago and Morto Lago North gold-copper target (Figure 4) is where a gold mineralized-quartz vein system manifests at surface as a wide subcrop over 350 m strike in an outwash claypan, mostly obscured by regolith, but with already reported3 significant rock chip gold assay results (up to 6.63 g/t gold), and a series of malachite bearing sulphidic veins which sub-crop in outwash plains over several hundred metres strike and 100 m width. Wide spaced reconnaissance drill traverses are testing the mapped sulphidic quartz-vein swarms along strike from the Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt mineralization. To date, several zones of quartz veins with chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrite have been intersected in multiple holes with intercepts up to 24 m down hole thickness. New rock chip gold assay results for quartz vein sub-crop at Morto Lago North include 5.29 g/t gold, 1.27 g/t gold, and 0.97 g/t gold.

The Milburn EM anomaly target is a discrete EM geophysical anomaly up to 300 m long and 200 m wide overlaying a gabbro and meta-basalt contact, with associated historical copper-nickel-gold occurrences identified at surface. Already three holes to the north of the main target conductor have highlighted a moderate SW dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of disseminated pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visually confirmed by pXRF).

Refer to Table 1 in Appendix 2 below for a listing of rock chip and soil sample results. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Purdy’s North project.

Figure 3: Prospect location at the Purdy's North and Maitland/Dingo intrusive areas.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a538d366-d63d-4f8a-8bc4-22d0b8360ba7
Figure 4: Drill program and interpreted geology – Morto Lago/Milburn.

Nunyerry North (E47/2973)

The Nunyerry North Prospect is a quartz vein-related structurally controlled gold target where a high order soil anomaly has been defined over 640 m coupled with high grade rock chip samples and favourable structures4. Work in 2022 has included extensional grid soil sampling, rock chip sampling and detailed mapping.

Phase 2 grid soil sampling has extended the Nunyerry North anomaly to over 1.4 km strike (Figure 5) and defined a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold south of the main target. Eight soil samples collected in mid-2022 have returned > 1 g/t gold including 2.1 g/t gold and 1.5 g/t gold in soil, making the total to date, 18 soils > 1 g/t gold over a kilometre strike within the anomalous area.

Figure 5: Gold in soil anomaly at the Nunyerry North prospect.

Rock chip sampling in the eastern half of the main anomaly returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold. Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins within the main target and specimen gold has been detected in the main target area (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Specimen gold from the main soil anomaly at the Nunyerry North prospect.

The geology of the Nunyerry North target area includes quartz vein-related gold mineralization within a sequence of ultramafic komatiites and mafic rocks, juxtaposed by regional shears and offset faults. Follow-up work planned includes heritage surveys and logistics for road access in preparation for drilling. Novo’s exploration licence 47/2973 is 70%-owned, with the remaining 30% held by Mark Gareth Creasy and entities controlled by him (the “Creasy Group”)5.

Refer to Table 1 in Appendix 2 below for a listing of rock chip and soil sample results. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Nunyerry North or the Croydon Project.

Egina District

The Becher Area (E47/3673) contains multiple targets along the highly prospective, yet under-explored Mallina Basin geology across a significant NE trending mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey’s Hemi gold discovery6 (Figure 7). Previous explorers have defined two large (> 1 km strike) coincident high-order Au-As-Sb soil anomalies along the structural corridor, with limited reconnaissance aircore drilling within the Au-As-Sb anomalous zones intersecting up to 4.38 g/t gold6.

Figure 7: Becher area interpreted intrusive targets showing the position of the De Grey Hemi orogenic gold discovery hosted to the northeast of Becher along the interpreted fertile corridor.

Exploration in 2022 has advanced the understanding of the system, with preparations for a significant aircore drilling program to commence in the very near future. Exploration to date has included:

  • Regolith and geological mapping, identifying intensely altered and sulphidized ultramafic rocks within the Irvine prospect;
  • Detailed structural and geological interpretation and the definition of several shear corridors, including the ENE trending Irvine and Bonatti Shears and the E-W trending Whillans and Heckmair Shears. Interpretation of the underlying geology has relied heavily on existing aeromagnetic imagery, defining magnetic stratigraphy including ultramafic and mafic intrusions along with magnetic lows possibly representing “Hemi-type” intrusions with a predominantly sedimentary sequence in the Malina Formation;
  • A high-resolution low-altitude aeromagnetic survey over the tenement was recently completed, with results expected in the near term. Re-interpretation of the geology and target definition will be conducted to prioritise aircore drilling;
  • A detailed ground gravity survey is currently in progress, with 4,800 stations planned, to aid in the definition of structural architecture, and finesse potential granitic “sanukitoid” intrusions and mafic-ultramafic stratigraphy;
  • A heritage survey over approximately 70-line km for drill traverses; and
  • Planning for a minimum of 30,000 m of regional 640 m to 320 m spaced lines of aircore drilling (Figure 8) to commence by mid-September, testing four shear corridors and numerous sanukitoid targets, as well as antimony-arsenic-gold soil anomalies defined by previous explorers6.

To fast-track anomaly definition and rapid, effective follow up to RC targeting, samples from the aircore drilling will be analysed for gold using detectORETM proprietary technology already in use on site at the NGP, facilitating more efficient sample selection during grade control drilling. Novo has been a Platinum Sponsor of the detectORETM technology since September 2021.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Egina district. Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

Figure 8: Planned air core traverses (red lines), regional shear corridors and previous drilling (black dots) over airborne magnetics.

EAST PILBARA REGION

NGP Near-Mine/District Exploration

Highest priority historical satellite oxide resources in the MCB have now been fully appraised, with only a handful of low tenor prospects delineated. Novo is progressing a step change exploration approach to rapidly provide additional oxide targets for potential future mill feed as part of the NGP.

To that effect, a new strategy for district evaluation at the NGP is underway with additional geophysics and surface geochemistry employed to extend gold mineralization trends and understand structural setting, targeting new mineralization styles and mineralization under cover. A detailed gravity survey is underway and soil sampling has been completed around the Finucane prospect and along the Sayshell trend (Figure 9), with assays pending.

Aircore drilling programs are also being prepared to test new concepts, and new tenure is being covered by reconnaissance mapping and metal detecting (Figure 10), with 177 grams of gold from 53 sites located in August.

Results referred to in this news release, including the 177 grams of gold located via metal detecting, are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the NGP.

Figure 9: Requisite geochemical and geophysical programs planned for the MCB during H2 2022 to support a more holistic approach to targeting new styles of gold mineralisation and mineralisation under cover.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8adfb90a-1c6e-4431-96ad-233d89b0281a
Figure 10: Specimen gold found on the Sayshell structural trend. This nugget is not necessarily representative of mineralization across the NPG.

MCB Satellite Prospects

RC drill programs continued at NGP in the first half of 2022, with drilling completed at the Genie and the Parnell – Vulture7 trend, and a first systematic program at Daisy Central (Figure 11).

Importantly, initial results from Daisy Central are highly encouraging, with several holes intercepting high-grade mineralization on an initial broadly spaced drilling program. Results from Genie extended mineralization further to the west, and additional results at Parnell have delineated a more coherent mineralized trend, with drill follow up remaining to be completed in H2 2022 utilizing a drill rig suited to the topography.

Daisy Central

Daisy Central is a near-mine oxide lode gold prospect located approximately 24 km to the northeast of the Company’s Golden Eagle processing facility (the “Golden Eagle Plant”). The prospectivity of the area is evident from historical workings, anomalous soil samples, and sparse historical drill lines. The prospect is located in between two open pits mined by Millennium Minerals Limited (prior to it being acquired by Novo in 20208) (“Millennium”) along the Middle Creek Fault in a similar structural setting.

Most of the prospect is under thin cover. Mapping by Novo has defined three parallel east-northeast trending steeply dipping mineralized structural corridors. Historical shaft locations and best historical drill results are in areas of structural complexity, increased sericite and carbonate alteration, and quartz veining, providing a number of high-grade near surface targets.

Drilling was completed on a first pass 80 m line spacing, with 20 m spaced holes (Figure 12).

Figure 11: Location map for NGP showing Novo tenure and priority prospects.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80c9abf5-9990-4c4c-81a7-e75e7f8c9b1c
Figure 12: Map showing significant gram*metre gold results at the Daisy Central Prospect from Novo drilling.

Significant results over 10 gram * metre are outlined below:

  • 3 m at 19.58 g/t gold from 25 m in 22DC0007
  • 9 m at 5.34 g/t gold from 14 m in 22DC0018
  • 4 m at 8.07 g/t gold from 38 m in 22DC0078
  • 7 m at 3.44 g/t gold from 17 m in 22DC0079
  • 8 m at 2.82 g/t gold from 4 m in 22DC0015
  • 6 m at 3.57 g/t gold from 43 m in 22DC0041
  • 7 m at 2.46 g/t gold from 31 m in 22DC0040
  • 3 m at 4.16 g/t gold from 27 m in 22DC0078
  • 5 m at 2.42 g/t gold from 2 m in 22DC0042
  • 2 m at 5.45 g/t gold from 33 m in 22DC0024

Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

3D geological modelling of the preliminary mineralized trends has been completed, and Daisy Central is now ready for infill and extensional RC drilling, with relevant approvals in place. Drilling will take place in H1 2023 when additional targets can be determined from the additional geophysical and structural mapping programs currently underway.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Daisy Central.

Genie

Genie is a near-mine oxide lode gold prospect that forms part of a broader > 1.25 km long previously untested target located (Figure 13) within 3 km of the Company’s Golden Eagle Plant as part of the NGP7.

Figure 13: Map showing significant gram*m gold results at Genie Prospect, with summarised geological mapping.

Mineralization comprises multiple lodes of quartz veined intrusive dolerite dykes, possibly controlled by two east-northeast trending structures. Extensional drilling on the western extent of known mineralization (34 RC holes for 2,769 m) were drilled in H1 2022 and returned results including:

  • 5 m at 7.33 g/t gold from 45 m in 22GN0016
  • 19 m at 1.31 g/t gold from 13 m in 22GN0023
  • 8 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 21 m in 22GN0005

Geological 3D modelling is now underway to better determine economic potential and further work includes metallurgical testing to be completed in September 2022.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Genie. Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

Parnell-Vulture

The Parnell – Vulture Trend is located some 45 km from the Company’s Golden Eagle Plant and is accessible by an established access road and associated infrastructure.

Historical drilling9 and previously released results7 have intersected a series of vein-hosted targets over a strike length of approximately 2 km. Significant results include:

  • 2 m at 44.86 g/t gold from 50 m in 22PS0006
  • 11 m at 4.48 g/t gold from 11 m in 22PA0014
  • 6 m at 7.45 g/t gold from 48 m in 22PA0027
  • 4 m at 8.36 g/t gold from 25 m in 22PA0046
  • 2 m at 10.74 g/t gold from 57 m in 22PA0048
  • 8 m at 1.9 g/t gold from 66 m in 22PA0042
  • 9 m at 1.5 g/t gold from 45 m in 22PA0006
  • 2 m at 6.23 g/t gold from 9 m in 22PA0018

Drilling has defined a series of high-grade shoots up to 200 m strike length. The Parnell main target has high grade intercepts over reasonable withs (i.e. 6 m @ 7.45 g/t gold) associated with the hanging wall of a felsic intrusive in a major north dipping fault zone (Figure 14).

Multiple structural targets within the broader Parnell still require drill testing using a track mounted drill rig (Figure 15), including a 2 m at 44.86 g/t gold intercept from 50 m in 22PS0006, which is open along strike to the east and west. Additionally, complex vein sets to the northeast and northwest of the Parnell Main Zone will be drill tested later this year.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Parnell-Vulture trend.

Refer to Table 2 and Table 3 in Appendix 2 below for full results of RC drilling from NGP, including Daisy Central, Genie, and the Parnell-Vulture trend.

NGP Brownfields Future Program

Geological models have been generated for the key prospects recently drilled, and detailed target ranking of all existing prospects in the district has been conducted to prioritize ongoing exploration drilling programs with the aim to delineate additional oxide ounces for the Golden Eagle Plant.

The more expansive step-change exploration campaign in the Nullagine district commenced in H1 2022, with programs initially focussed on the eastern extension of the Middle Creek Fault, where soil sampling and the detailed ground gravity survey nears completion. Further programs will focus on the Blue Spec Shear and Sayshell trend (Figure 11).

Figure 14: Cross section of Parnell main target showing Novo drilling and new results in 22PA0027.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4a6ec85-98eb-48a5-be20-7c0238a4b183
Figure 15: Map of historical and Novo significant intercepts at Parnell and Vulture prospect to date.

Results of soil sampling and high-resolution gravity data, in conjunction with existing datasets such as high-resolution aerial aeromagnetics and radiometrics, and hyperspectral HyMapperTM data will be used to identify additional drill targets. This study is expected to not only define new prior undefined targets but extend and upgrade new mineralized structural trends such as the Genie corridor and the Sayshell structural trend. This drilling is expected to take place subsequently to infill and extensional drilling at targets such as Daisy Central.

East Pilbara Regional

Approximately 2,800 sq km of prospective and under explored tenure around Marble Bar (Figure 16) is currently being advanced by reconnaissance and detailed mapping, soil sample grids and geophysical surveys. The larger landholding comprises existing conglomerate gold and orogenic gold targets, although porphyry / VMS-style targets are also recognised at Gully Washer7. A new target style now includes a series of sanukitoid-like intrusions along a major structural corridor trending along the NGP and Bamboo / Stratton projects.

Figure 16: East Pilbara regional tenure and key prospects.

Elsie District

Detailed mapping, rock chip sampling and soil grids have been completed at the Elsie District.

Rock sampling at Little Elsie (Figure 17) focused on historical workings covering approximately 100 m of sheared and chloritized komatiite hosting mineralized quartz veins. The first batch of 80 rock samples included a maximum assay of 94.7 g/t gold, and 19 rock samples returned grades higher than 1 g/t gold. The samples obtained from the 100 m of strike extent averaged 24.5 g/t gold, with further anomalous results extending the trend by 200 metres averaging 1.1 g/t gold. The structural corridor is mapped, and rock sampled further to the north, where structural complexity appears to terminate mineralization. The trend is open to the south for approximately 5 km, which has been covered by a soil sample grid for which assays are pending.

Figure 17: Map showing geological context and significant rock chip results at the Little Elsie Prospect.

At Elsie, historical drilling has tested short strike extents of a structural trend similar to Little Elsie, over several kilometres. Detailed mapping and rock chip sampling by Novo has focused on two prospect areas to determine controls on mineralization and to optimize drill testing. Assays returned for 57 rock samples have a peak value of 27.4 g/t gold with five samples over 1 g/t gold.

RC drilling will be conducted at both Little Elsie and Elsie to test high-grade shoot style targets within these significant structural mineralized corridors, with extensional mapping and sampling along the structural corridor aimed at providing further drill targets in the near term.

Refer to Table 4 in Appendix 2 below for full results of rock chip samples from Elsie. Results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the district.

Soil sample grids and rock chip sampling have been completed over the Yilgalong, and Golden Granite prospects, with assays pending. These targets are zones of high-density quartz veining at the margins of the Elsie Creek tonalite, with broad spaced historic rock chip sampling over a 4 km by 4 km area by Plenty River Gold Mines NL (“Plenty River”) in 1995 and Mount Stewart Pty Ltd (“Mt Stewart”) in 2018-2019. Sampling yielded peak values of 92 g/t gold and 161 g/t gold with multiple results > 1 g/t gold.

These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the district. This historical data was disclosed in an annual exploration report (“Report”) filed by Plenty River with the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (“DMIRS”). The technical information contained herein has been extracted from this Report. Reference should be made to the Report which is available on DMIRS’ website https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/10/Report_Ref/A114758.

Samples collected by Mt Stewart were reported to DMIRS by Novo following transfer of the underlying tenure and have not yet been released to the public via DMIRS. The 76 rock samples were collected as 3 – 5 kg calico bags from outcropping quartz veins and submitted to MinAnalytical Laboratory Services Pty Ltd and analysed for gold by 25 g aqua regia with ICP-MS finish (AR25/MS). From these samples, 11 rock chip samples were sent Intertek Genalysis Perth Ltd and analysed for gold by 50 g lead collection fire assay with Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry finish (FA50/OE).

Other East Pilbara Districts

The exploration team have commenced reconnaissance programs including mapping and rock chip sampling, soils and stream sediment sampling and detailed mapping of targets at the Bamboo and Stratton districts during Q3 2022. Target styles include orogenic gold, conglomerate gold, and potential “sanukitoid” intrusion. The exploration scope will then shift towards the Marble Bar districts.

Conglomerate targets Skyfall10 and Golden Eye7 are now drill ready for programs in H2 2022.

High grade gold intercepts at the Talga gold project11 have been reviewed and follow-up drilling in H1 2023 will target shoots developed on cross-cutting structures (Figure 18).

Figure 18: Type section of the high-grade shoots drilled in 2021

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the East Pilbara district.

VICTORIAN PROJECTS

Malmsbury Project (joint venture with GBM)

Novo exercised its option over the Malmsbury Project, located approximately 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia to earn a 50% interest, and the right to earn an additional 10% interest by incurring A$5 million in exploration expenditure over a four-year period12. Management of the Joint Venture will be handed over to Novo from 1 October 2022.

A total of 11 diamond drill holes (Figures 19 and 20) for 3,162 m were completed during Q4 2021 through Q3 2022, with the final hole of the program completed in July 2022. Gold and multi-element assays from 8 of 11 holes have been returned. Significant results from the first three holes sampled (MD13, MD14 & MD16) and partial results from MD17 have been reported previously13,1.

Significant new results over 5 gram * metres are:

  • 7.75 m at 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m in MD15
  • 9 m at 1.1 g/t gold from 257 m in MD19
  • 0.95 m @ 10.01 g/t gold from 102.65 m in MD17

Refer to Table 5 in Appendix 2 below for full results.

Further drilling along the Leven Star Reef continues to deliver robust results. Drill hole MD15 tested a failed historic drill section along the main mineralization trend and returned 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m. All drill holes that targeted the Leven Star Reef as part of the current campaign have been highly successful, with MD16 the standout, returning > 220 gram * meters of gold down-hole13. Drill hole MD21 is the final drill hole in the current campaign that tests a potential high-grade shoot zone on the Leven Star, with assays pending.

Additional significant results returned from MD17 include a high-grade intersection of 0.95 m @ 10.01 g/t gold from 102.65 m incorporating a 30 mm vuggy quartz vein that may represent extension of the historically mined N-S trending Hanover West Reef. This intersection occurs in the hanging-wall to the gold-mineralized Missing Link Monzogranite interval that was intersected further down-hole and previously reported1.

Drill holes MD19 and MD20 were collared on farmland on the Drummond Historic Goldfield and were designed to investigate down-dip continuity and tenor of the Queens Birthday and O’Connors Historic reefs, in addition to testing potential parallel reef systems. Both holes successfully intersected the target reefs, with MD19 returning 9 m @ 1.1 g/t gold from 257 m across a wide zone of alteration interpreted to represent the main O’Connors reef. Drill hole MD20, with assays pending, intersected a narrow shear zone with abundant acicular arsenopyrite and pyrite at approximately 402m; and an approximately 8m wide interval of sulphide (asp-py-sb) bearing quartz and chlorite-sericite altered sediments between 421 – 429 m. Either zone potentially representing down-dip continuity of the main high-grade Queens Birthday Reef. Both the O’Connors and Queens Birthday Reefs remain sparsely drilled and remain open at depth.

Step-out hole MD22 successfully intersected a strongly altered, quartz veined and sulphide bearing porphyritic intrusive (Missing Link Monzogranite) between 137.2 – 179.3 m depth and some 80 m north of the previous reported gold-mineralized intrusive in MD171. The intrusive remains open and untested at depth and gives further validation for an intrusion hosted and/or intrusion related (“IRG”) system at the Malmsbury Project. Gold and multi-element assays for MD22 are pending.

Figure 19: Location of drill holes MD13 – MD22 (green traces) from current diamond program on RL006587 with key target gold reefs (red lines) and interpreted geology. Monzogranite is pink stippled polygon. Assays pending for MD21 and MD22. Refer to Appendix 1 for full geology legend.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d22a3008-e82a-4895-aaa3-733030fcb60e
Figure 20: Drill holes MD19 and MD20 on the Drummond North goldfield testing the Queens Birthday and O'Connors reef trends.

Geophysical Data Update

A series of high order gravity and magnetic targets (Figure 21) have been generated at the Malmsbury Project following a comprehensive review of existing regional and local geophysical datasets. A key component of the review involved reprocessing historic ground gravity data collected in 2008 across the highly prospective Belltopper Hill Area. High-resolution elevation data (DEM) acquired during a recent LiDAR survey (2020) and utilized during reprocessing has been fundamental in improving the quality of the historic regional and local ground gravity surveys in terms of reducing known legacy issues with terrain effects.

Figure 21: Developing ground gravity and airborne magnetic geophysical targets at the Malmsbury Project. Additional ground gravity and ground magnetic surveys are planned to refine targets.

Current geophysical interpretation is underpinned by new petrophysical data collected from a range of mineralized and unmineralized type-lithologies sampled from diamond core across the Malmsbury Project area. These new data provide crucial insight into anticipated ranges for physical properties of the local units at Malmsbury and help inform characterisation of the interpreted sub-surface geology and potential “target” zones of mineralization within the project area.

Further characterisation of the developing geophysical targets at the Malmsbury Project will involve an induced polarisation survey that is currently scheduled for Q4 2022 that aims to identify potential “sulphide-rich target,” zones within the granite (IRGS) target corridor, in addition to delineating disseminated sulphide haloes around high-priority gold reef targets. Additional ground magnetics and ground gravity data is planned commensurate with the upcoming IP survey to expand on these datasets and further refine the evolving geophysical targets.

Malmsbury Project Forward Work Program 2022

Future exploration will involve a second phase of drilling at the Malmsbury Project that aims to build on current success and test the remaining and developing high-priority targets not tested in the recently completed campaign. This is currently scheduled for early 2023 pending rig availability.

Geophysics involves a significant upcoming IP survey accompanied by ground gravity and an extensive ground magnetic survey which is currently scheduled for Q4 2022.

Further expansion of systematic soil geochemistry, mapping and rock chip sampling is also scheduled to recommence in Q4 2022.

ANALYTIC METHODOLOGY

West Pilbara rock chip samples were assayed by Intertek in Perth, Western Australia and were crushed and pulverized and assayed for gold by four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS). All relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek Genalysis.

Nunyerry North soil samples were sieved to -80# (250 μm) in the field and assayed by Intertek in Perth, Western Australia for gold and 32 multielements by 25g aqua regia digest - MS finish (lab method AR25/MS) with overlimit gold assay results analysed by 25g charge Fire Assay-OE finish (lab method FA25/OE). Rock chip samples were crushed and pulverized and assayed for gold by four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS). QAQC protocols for soil samples included insertion of 2 blanks, 2 standards and 4 field duplicates per 100 soil samples and 3 CRM standards were inserted with the rock chip sample batches. No QAQC issues were detected.

RC drilling at Genie, Parnell-Vulture, and Daisy Central was based on detailed mapping and targeted to be perpendicular to mineralization as much as practical. In some areas, the geology is complex and due to the explorative nature of the work, the true width of mineralization cannot yet be precisely determined.

All RC samples were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Western Australia. A cone splitter was used to split off one metre intervals into 3 – 5 kg calico bags. Samples are then crushed to -2 mm and RSD split into a single 500-gram jar for PhotonAssay. To test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect, field duplicates and crushed duplicates were analysed. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sample sequence to test for lab performance.

Spot rock chip samples from the Elsie District were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Western Australia. Samples were crushed to -2 mm in full and RSD split into two 500-gram jars for PhotonAssay. The crush duplicates and regular field duplicates test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect. Samples are further analysed for 48 elements using four acid digest ICP-MS (4A/MS48). Blanks and standards were inserted in the sample sequence to ensure data quality and control.

The pXRF assay technique utilized a Niton XL5 handheld XRF machine. The Niton is calibrated daily, with 3 to 4 QAQC standards (fit for purpose including certified Ni, Cu and Co values) run concurrently, with an additional 2 standards checked per minimum 100 readings and 4 QAQC standard assayed before the machine is shut down. pXRF is utilized as a preliminary exploration technique for base metals. Rock chip samples are point analysed for 90 seconds using 4 machine filters. The pXRF is a spot reading device and has diminished precision due to grainsize effect, especially on rock samples where peak results represent a window of < 10mm field of view.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

Malmsbury Diamond Core Program

The diamond drill core was sampled by cutting the core in half longitudinally. Samples were cut to geological boundaries or to a preferred length of 1.0 m. The core was halved along the plane of orientation using a diamond saw and the upper half of the core dispatched for analysis and the lower half returned to the core tray in its original orientation. Sampling interval lengths range from 0.3 m up to 1.3 m. Core loss zones greater than or equal to 0.2 m are recorded. Sampling does not cross core loss zones of greater than or equal to 0.3 m. Depending on their relationship to potential mineralization, zones with core loss less than 0.3 m and greater than 0.1 m can terminate a sampling sequence or be included within a sample interval with the percentage of sample recovery recorded. Where core loss cannot be specifically attributed, the percentage of sample recovery is recorded.

All core samples were crushed and pulverised (ALS CRU-21/PUL-23) and sub-sampled for fire assay and multi-element analysis (ALS Au-AA26, ME-MS61).

Drill core duplicates are inserted at a rate of one sample every 25. To produce a duplicate sample, the whole core sample is first cut in half, with half of the core returned to the tray. The other half is then quartered with one quarter used as a primary sample and the other as the duplicate.

Blanks and standards are inserted at a rate of eight samples in 100, with three OREAS CRM standards (OREAS 232, OREAS 239, OREAS 264) and one blank (OREAS C26d) systematically repeated.

No QAQC issues were detected. All relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by ALS.

QP STATEMENT

Dr. Christopher Doyle (MAIG), Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), Mr. Alwin Van Roij (MAIG, MAusIMM), and Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) are the qualified persons, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, other than information extracted from the Report. Dr. Doyle is Novo’s Exploration Manager – Victoria & Project Generation, Mr. Groves is Novo’s Exploration Manger – West Pilbara, Mr. Van Roij is Novo’s Exploration Manager – East Pilbara, and Dr. Hennigh is Novo’s Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, planned exploration activities across the Company’s exploration project in Western Australia and Victoria. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Malmsbury Geology and Drill Hole Geology Legend
APPENDIX 2:
Table 1: West Pilbara Project - Surface sampling (rock chip and soils sample) locations and results.

Sample idTypeProspectEasting GDA94 Z50Northing GDA94 Z50RL mAu ppmAu ppbAu method
R06897rock chipMorto Lago5089607698911260.026 Au_FA50/OE
R06894rock chipMorto Lago5089897698930260.677 Au_FA50/OE
R06898rock chipMorto Lago5088707698884210.013 Au_FA50/OE
R06892rock chipMorto Lago5089777698883261.273 Au_FA50/OE
R06893rock chipMorto Lago5089897698934270.014 Au_FA50/OE
W10951rock chipMorto Lago508764769886424-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
R06896rock chipMorto Lago5089657698915250.2 Au_FA50/OE
R06899rock chipMorto Lago5090437698881245.289 Au_FA50/OE
R06891rock chipMorto Lago5089417698896250.946 Au_FA50/OE
R06890rock chipMorto Lago5089387698896250.113 Au_FA50/OE
W10952rock chipMorto Lago5087477698845260.968 Au_FA50/OE
W10950rock chipNunyerry North59080876194752710.013 Au_FA50/OE
W10949rock chipNunyerry North59083476194992730.074 Au_FA50/OE
W10948rock chipNunyerry North59087076195062670.018 Au_FA50/OE
W10947rock chipNunyerry North59088676194852660.98 Au_FA50/OE
W10945rock chipNunyerry North58929876187292940.106 Au_FA50/OE
W10944rock chipNunyerry North58931976187232942.124 Au_FA50/OE
W10943rock chipNunyerry North58932176186633040.135 Au_FA50/OE
W10942rock chipNunyerry North58931776186263100.015 Au_FA50/OE
W10941rock chipNunyerry North58933876186652960.237 Au_FA50/OE
W10940rock chipNunyerry North58933076186742950.131 Au_FA50/OE
W10939rock chipNunyerry North5904987619200274-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10938rock chipNunyerry North5905207619222272-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10937rock chipNunyerry North5905247619235273-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10936rock chipNunyerry North59050676191922730.013 Au_FA50/OE
W10935rock chipNunyerry North59048176191712740.008 Au_FA50/OE
W10933rock chipNunyerry North59049476191842700.011 Au_FA50/OE
W10932rock chipNunyerry North59007076193082900.149 Au_FA50/OE
W10931rock chipNunyerry North58999176190502750.011 Au_FA50/OE
W10930rock chipNunyerry North59075676191022990.015 Au_FA50/OE
W10929rock chipNunyerry North590755.87619303.52730.011 Au_FA50/OE
W10928rock chipNunyerry North59094176194822690.058 Au_FA50/OE
W10927rock chipNunyerry North59096376194872700.047 Au_FA50/OE
W10926rock chipNunyerry North59096376195012767.387 Au-Rp1_FA50/OE
W10924rock chipNunyerry North59108576195202630.045 Au_FA50/OE
W10923rock chipNunyerry North59108676195102611.237 Au_FA50/OE
W10922rock chipNunyerry North59112276194692618.809 Au_FA50/OE
W10921rock chipNunyerry North5911277619543280-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10920rock chipNunyerry North59119376194712610.044 Au_FA50/OE
W10919rock chipNunyerry North59117276194592620.057 Au_FA50/OE
W10918rock chipNunyerry North59115376194602650.1 Au_FA50/OE
W10917rock chipNunyerry North59116276194752660.01 Au_FA50/OE
W10916rock chipNunyerry North59116276194892740.012 Au_FA50/OE
W10915rock chipNunyerry North5911647619494274-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10914rock chipNunyerry North59116876195072770.009 Au_FA50/OE
W10913rock chipNunyerry North5911667619505277-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10912rock chipNunyerry North59116576195112790.024 Au_FA50/OE
W10910rock chipNunyerry North5912687619521273-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10909rock chipNunyerry North5912357619508266-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10908rock chipNunyerry North59122876194962680.033 Au_FA50/OE
W10877rock chipNunyerry North5912667619590281-0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10876rock chipNunyerry North59128776196202840.019 Au_FA50/OE
H4971SOILNunyerry North5896047618888279 44Au_AR25/MS
H4970SOILNunyerry North5896057618868282 30Au_AR25/MS
H4969SOILNunyerry North5896047618848285 63Au_AR25/MS
H4968SOILNunyerry North5896047618828287 14Au_AR25/MS
H4967SOILNunyerry North5896047618809293 3Au_AR25/MS
H4965SOILNunyerry North5895277618848276 65Au_AR25/MS
H4964SOILNunyerry North58952076188260 5Au_AR25/MS
H4963SOILNunyerry North5895257618808277 12Au_AR25/MS
H4962SOILNunyerry North5895257618789281 9Au_AR25/MS
H4961SOILNunyerry North5895247618769280 56Au_AR25/MS
H4960SOILNunyerry North5894447618808281 20Au_AR25/MS
H4959SOILNunyerry North5894447618788290 19Au_AR25/MS
H4958SOILNunyerry North5894447618769280 4Au_AR25/MS
H4957SOILNunyerry North5894447618748282 20Au_AR25/MS
H4956SOILNunyerry North5893657618708283 80Au_AR25/MS
H4955SOILNunyerry North5893647618728279 10Au_AR25/MS
H4954SOILNunyerry North5893657618749277 5Au_AR25/MS
H4953SOILNunyerry North5893657618768278 19Au_AR25/MS
H4952SOILNunyerry North5908057619388275 3Au_AR25/MS
H4951SOILNunyerry North5908047619369279 4Au_AR25/MS
H4950SOILNunyerry North5909647619108286 105Au_AR25/MS
H4949SOILNunyerry North5909647619128295 170Au_AR25/MS
H4948SOILNunyerry North5909657619149302 40Au_AR25/MS
H4946SOILNunyerry North5910467619248273 16Au_AR25/MS
H4945SOILNunyerry North5910457619228281 2Au_AR25/MS
H4944SOILNunyerry North5910457619209290 32Au_AR25/MS
H4943SOILNunyerry North5910457619189297 8Au_AR25/MS
H4942SOILNunyerry North5910457619169299 29Au_AR25/MS
H4941SOILNunyerry North5910447619149291 86Au_AR25/MS
H4939SOILNunyerry North5910457619129283 13Au_AR25/MS
H4938SOILNunyerry North5910447619108273 12Au_AR25/MS
H4937SOILNunyerry North5910467619092264 8Au_AR25/MS
H4936SOILNunyerry North5910467619067269 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4935SOILNunyerry North5910467619047267 3Au_AR25/MS
H4934SOILNunyerry North5911247619048259 4Au_AR25/MS
H4933SOILNunyerry North5911257619068262 4Au_AR25/MS
H4932SOILNunyerry North5911257619088267 6Au_AR25/MS
H4931SOILNunyerry North5911237619108277 7Au_AR25/MS
H4930SOILNunyerry North5911247619129283 780Au_AR25/MS
H4929SOILNunyerry North5911247619149284 556Au_AR25/MS
H4928SOILNunyerry North5911257619168282 72Au_AR25/MS
H4927SOILNunyerry North5911247619189286 336Au_AR25/MS
H4926SOILNunyerry North5909647619388282 7Au_AR25/MS
H4924SOILNunyerry North5909647619368286 20Au_AR25/MS
H4923SOILNunyerry North5910057619368284 54Au_AR25/MS
H4922SOILNunyerry North5910057619348278 29Au_AR25/MS
H4921SOILNunyerry North5910057619327278 2Au_AR25/MS
H4920SOILNunyerry North5910057619308272 3Au_AR25/MS
H4919SOILNunyerry North5910057619288268 2Au_AR25/MS
H4918SOILNunyerry North5910057619268275 6Au_AR25/MS
H4917SOILNunyerry North5910047619248275 2Au_AR25/MS
H4916SOILNunyerry North5910027619231274 1Au_AR25/MS
H4914SOILNunyerry North5910047619208280 164Au_AR25/MS
H4913SOILNunyerry North5910047619188287 25Au_AR25/MS
H4912SOILNunyerry North5910037619169293 1168Au_AR25/MS
H4911SOILNunyerry North5910037619148281 42Au_AR25/MS
H4910SOILNunyerry North5910037619128276 3Au_AR25/MS
H4909SOILNunyerry North5910037619108271 40Au_AR25/MS
H4908SOILNunyerry North5910047619088267 24Au_AR25/MS
H4907SOILNunyerry North5910047619068267 1Au_AR25/MS
H4906SOILNunyerry North5910047619048261 5Au_AR25/MS
H4905SOILNunyerry North5909257619048267 1Au_AR25/MS
H4904SOILNunyerry North5909237619069274 9Au_AR25/MS
H4903SOILNunyerry North5909247619089278 112Au_AR25/MS
H4902SOILNunyerry North5909247619109285 28Au_AR25/MS
H4901SOILNunyerry North5909237619128295 10Au_AR25/MS
H4872SOILNunyerry North5909647619169305 25Au_AR25/MS
H4871SOILNunyerry North5909647619188300 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4870SOILNunyerry North5909657619208295 2Au_AR25/MS
H4869SOILNunyerry North5909647619228290 2Au_AR25/MS
H4868SOILNunyerry North5909657619249283 17Au_AR25/MS
H4867SOILNunyerry North5909647619269276 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4866SOILNunyerry North5909637619289271 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4864SOILNunyerry North5909637619308277 46Au_AR25/MS
H4863SOILNunyerry North5909637619328282 4Au_AR25/MS
H4862SOILNunyerry North5909657619347289 27Au_AR25/MS
H4861SOILNunyerry North5906447619388275 15Au_AR25/MS
H4860SOILNunyerry North5906447619368276 807Au_AR25/MS
H4859SOILNunyerry North5906057619388270 4Au_AR25/MS
H4858SOILNunyerry North5906057619368272 6Au_AR25/MS
H4857SOILNunyerry North5906057619348273 3Au_AR25/MS
H4856SOILNunyerry North5906037619328269 37Au_AR25/MS
H4855SOILNunyerry North5906047619308273 12Au_AR25/MS
H4854SOILNunyerry North5906047619288275 10Au_AR25/MS
H4853SOILNunyerry North5906057619268277 49Au_AR25/MS
H4852SOILNunyerry North5906057619248282 13Au_AR25/MS
H4851SOILNunyerry North5906057619228274 8Au_AR25/MS
H4826SOILNunyerry North5909637619089285 122Au_AR25/MS
H4825SOILNunyerry North5909647619068275 7Au_AR25/MS
H4824SOILNunyerry North5909657619048267 4Au_AR25/MS
H4823SOILNunyerry North5910437619268271 21Au_AR25/MS
H4821SOILNunyerry North5910447619288267 8Au_AR25/MS
H4820SOILNunyerry North5910457619308268 3Au_AR25/MS
H4819SOILNunyerry North5910447619328268 18Au_AR25/MS
H4818SOILNunyerry North5910457619348270 9Au_AR25/MS
H4817SOILNunyerry North5910447619368273 6Au_AR25/MS
H4816SOILNunyerry North5910847619368265 14Au_AR25/MS
H4814SOILNunyerry North5910847619348262 10Au_AR25/MS
H4813SOILNunyerry North5910847619328262 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4812SOILNunyerry North5910837619308256 19Au_AR25/MS
H4811SOILNunyerry North5910847619288260 17Au_AR25/MS
H4810SOILNunyerry North5910847619269264 4Au_AR25/MS
H4809SOILNunyerry North5910847619248271 15Au_AR25/MS
H4808SOILNunyerry North5910847619229278 37Au_AR25/MS
H4807SOILNunyerry North5910857619208290 321Au_AR25/MS
H4806SOILNunyerry North5910857619188297 24Au_AR25/MS
H4805SOILNunyerry North5910847619168302 50Au_AR25/MS
H4804SOILNunyerry North5910847619149295 46Au_AR25/MS
H4803SOILNunyerry North5910847619129282 8Au_AR25/MS
H4802SOILNunyerry North5910847619109270 30Au_AR25/MS
H4801SOILNunyerry North5910857619088262 6Au_AR25/MS
H4799SOILNunyerry North5906057619208278 181Au_AR25/MS
H4798SOILNunyerry North5906847619208295 213Au_AR25/MS
H4797SOILNunyerry North5906857619228299 39Au_AR25/MS
H4796SOILNunyerry North5906847619248310 49Au_AR25/MS
H4795SOILNunyerry North5906857619268303 16Au_AR25/MS
H4794SOILNunyerry North5906827619288296 16Au_AR25/MS
H4793SOILNunyerry North5906837619308291 3Au_AR25/MS
H4792SOILNunyerry North5906837619328293 2Au_AR25/MS
H4791SOILNunyerry North5906847619348296 16Au_AR25/MS
H4789SOILNunyerry North5906847619368283 7Au_AR25/MS
H4788SOILNunyerry North5906847619388273 3Au_AR25/MS
H4787SOILNunyerry North5907257619388271 229Au_AR25/MS
H4786SOILNunyerry North5907257619368278 10Au_AR25/MS
H4785SOILNunyerry North5907647619388272 5Au_AR25/MS
H4784SOILNunyerry North5907667619367275 50Au_AR25/MS
H4783SOILNunyerry North5907647619348282 21Au_AR25/MS
H4782SOILNunyerry North5907647619328277 32Au_AR25/MS
H4781SOILNunyerry North5907657619308275 2Au_AR25/MS
H4780SOILNunyerry North5907647619288274 26Au_AR25/MS
H4779SOILNunyerry North5907657619268273 2Au_AR25/MS
H4778SOILNunyerry North5907657619248271 7Au_AR25/MS
H4777SOILNunyerry North5907667619228271 95Au_AR25/MS
H4776SOILNunyerry North5907647619189274 2Au_AR25/MS
H4774SOILNunyerry North5907667619208267 16Au_AR25/MS
H4773SOILNunyerry North5907657619168278 12Au_AR25/MS
H4772SOILNunyerry North5907657619149281 154Au_AR25/MS
H4771SOILNunyerry North5907657619128286 86Au_AR25/MS
H4770SOILNunyerry North5907657619108293 182Au_AR25/MS
H4769SOILNunyerry North5907657619088289 5Au_AR25/MS
H4768SOILNunyerry North5907647619069282 4Au_AR25/MS
H4767SOILNunyerry North5907657619048277 3Au_AR25/MS
H4766SOILNunyerry North5911257619209281 18Au_AR25/MS
H4764SOILNunyerry North5911257619229273 5Au_AR25/MS
H4763SOILNunyerry North5911247619249275 14Au_AR25/MS
H4762SOILNunyerry North5911247619269272 6Au_AR25/MS
H4761SOILNunyerry North5911257619288268 51Au_AR25/MS
H4760SOILNunyerry North5911257619309263 8Au_AR25/MS
H4759SOILNunyerry North5911267619328261 5Au_AR25/MS
H4758SOILNunyerry North5911257619348265 24Au_AR25/MS
H4757SOILNunyerry North5911257619368267 52Au_AR25/MS
H4756SOILNunyerry North5912057619368265 2Au_AR25/MS
H4755SOILNunyerry North5912057619348264 2Au_AR25/MS
H4754SOILNunyerry North5912037619328261 8Au_AR25/MS
H4753SOILNunyerry North5912047619308258 8Au_AR25/MS
H4752SOILNunyerry North5912047619288258 7Au_AR25/MS
H4751SOILNunyerry North5912047619269262 46Au_AR25/MS
H4749SOILNunyerry North5910867619068259 4Au_AR25/MS
H4748SOILNunyerry North5910837619048256 5Au_AR25/MS
H4747SOILNunyerry North5911647619048255 5Au_AR25/MS
H4746SOILNunyerry North5911647619068257 306Au_AR25/MS
H4745SOILNunyerry North5911647619088261 2Au_AR25/MS
H4744SOILNunyerry North5911657619108265 2Au_AR25/MS
H4743SOILNunyerry North5911657619129267 15Au_AR25/MS
H4742SOILNunyerry North5911667619148265 38Au_AR25/MS
H4741SOILNunyerry North5911657619169257 121Au_AR25/MS
H4739SOILNunyerry North5911657619188258 568Au_AR25/MS
H4738SOILNunyerry North5911667619209257 60Au_AR25/MS
H4737SOILNunyerry North5911667619229253 4Au_AR25/MS
H4736SOILNunyerry North5911657619248253 84Au_AR25/MS
H4735SOILNunyerry North5911647619268256 2Au_AR25/MS
H4734SOILNunyerry North5911647619288255 152Au_AR25/MS
H4733SOILNunyerry North5911647619308252 5Au_AR25/MS
H4732SOILNunyerry North5911647619328255 12Au_AR25/MS
H4731SOILNunyerry North5911657619348260 7Au_AR25/MS
H4730SOILNunyerry North5911657619368258 163Au_AR25/MS
H4729SOILNunyerry North5911657619388259 10Au_AR25/MS
H4728SOILNunyerry North5912447619368269 7Au_AR25/MS
H4727SOILNunyerry North5912447619348269 2Au_AR25/MS
H4726SOILNunyerry North5912437619328265 15Au_AR25/MS
H4724SOILNunyerry North5912447619308259 3Au_AR25/MS
H4723SOILNunyerry North5912447619288261 17Au_AR25/MS
H4722SOILNunyerry North5912437619268265 93Au_AR25/MS
H4721SOILNunyerry North5912437619249270 2104Au_AR25/MS
H4720SOILNunyerry North5912447619228265 1222Au_AR25/MS
H4719SOILNunyerry North5912447619209264 231Au_AR25/MS
H4718SOILNunyerry North5912457619189261 674Au_AR25/MS
H4717SOILNunyerry North5912447619169258 54Au_AR25/MS
H4716SOILNunyerry North5912457619149259 20Au_AR25/MS
H4714SOILNunyerry North5912447619129258 57Au_AR25/MS
H4713SOILNunyerry North5912447619109254 41Au_AR25/MS
H4712SOILNunyerry North5913257619129257 13Au_AR25/MS
H4711SOILNunyerry North5913257619149256 6Au_AR25/MS
H4710SOILNunyerry North5913257619169255 10Au_AR25/MS
H4709SOILNunyerry North5913257619189255 36Au_AR25/MS
H4708SOILNunyerry North5913257619208260 18Au_AR25/MS
H4707SOILNunyerry North5913257619229267 39Au_AR25/MS
H4706SOILNunyerry North5913247619249276 13Au_AR25/MS
H4705SOILNunyerry North5913237619269276 2Au_AR25/MS
H4704SOILNunyerry North5913247619288275 24Au_AR25/MS
H4703SOILNunyerry North5913247619308278 3Au_AR25/MS
H4702SOILNunyerry North5913247619328274 8Au_AR25/MS
H4701SOILNunyerry North5914057619568269 2Au_AR25/MS
H4699SOILNunyerry North5914057619548267 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4698SOILNunyerry North5914047619528267 2Au_AR25/MS
H4697SOILNunyerry North5914057619508261 5Au_AR25/MS
H4696SOILNunyerry North5914057619488259 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4695SOILNunyerry North5914047619468256 2Au_AR25/MS
H4694SOILNunyerry North5914057619448258 8Au_AR25/MS
H4693SOILNunyerry North5914047619428258 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4692SOILNunyerry North5914047619408262 2Au_AR25/MS
H4691SOILNunyerry North5914037619388266 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4689SOILNunyerry North5914047619368262 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4688SOILNunyerry North5914037619348260 1Au_AR25/MS
H4687SOILNunyerry North5914007619328264 7Au_AR25/MS
H4686SOILNunyerry North5913247619609278 2Au_AR25/MS
H4685SOILNunyerry North5913237619589275 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4684SOILNunyerry North5913257619569270 2Au_AR25/MS
H4683SOILNunyerry North5913257619548271 1Au_AR25/MS
H4682SOILNunyerry North5913247619529271 3Au_AR25/MS
H4681SOILNunyerry North5913247619508266 2Au_AR25/MS
H4680SOILNunyerry North5913257619488266 14Au_AR25/MS
H4679SOILNunyerry North5913257619468265 28Au_AR25/MS
H4678SOILNunyerry North5913257619448265 2Au_AR25/MS
H4677SOILNunyerry North5913267619428265 15Au_AR25/MS
H4676SOILNunyerry North5913257619408262 12Au_AR25/MS
H4675SOILNunyerry North5913257619388263 1Au_AR25/MS
H4674SOILNunyerry North5913247619368270 3Au_AR25/MS
H4673SOILNunyerry North5913247619348273 3Au_AR25/MS
H4671SOILNunyerry North5903247619408305 11Au_AR25/MS
H4670SOILNunyerry North5903247619388299 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4669SOILNunyerry North5903257619368294 2Au_AR25/MS
H4668SOILNunyerry North5903247619348297 16Au_AR25/MS
H4667SOILNunyerry North5903257619328298 7Au_AR25/MS
H4666SOILNunyerry North5903267619308299 17Au_AR25/MS
H4664SOILNunyerry North5903267619288287 13Au_AR25/MS
H4663SOILNunyerry North5903257619268294 6Au_AR25/MS
H4662SOILNunyerry North5903257619248296 14Au_AR25/MS
H4661SOILNunyerry North5903257619228292 41Au_AR25/MS
H4660SOILNunyerry North5903257619208285 33Au_AR25/MS
H4659SOILNunyerry North5903247619188279 5Au_AR25/MS
H4658SOILNunyerry North5903247619168274 8Au_AR25/MS
H4657SOILNunyerry North5903257619148267 41Au_AR25/MS
H4656SOILNunyerry North5903667619148271 13Au_AR25/MS
H4655SOILNunyerry North5903667619166279 23Au_AR25/MS
H4654SOILNunyerry North5903667619187286 15Au_AR25/MS
H4653SOILNunyerry North5903667619208294 10Au_AR25/MS
H4652SOILNunyerry North5903657619228296 15Au_AR25/MS
H4649SOILNunyerry North5909257619149303 42Au_AR25/MS
H4648SOILNunyerry North5909257619169297 51Au_AR25/MS
H4647SOILNunyerry North5909257619189288 6Au_AR25/MS
H4646SOILNunyerry North5909257619208275 5Au_AR25/MS
H4645SOILNunyerry North5909247619228262 1Au_AR25/MS
H4644SOILNunyerry North5909297619248254 2Au_AR25/MS
H4643SOILNunyerry North5909257619267250 2Au_AR25/MS
H4642SOILNunyerry North5909247619288241 1Au_AR25/MS
H4641SOILNunyerry North5909247619308236 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4639SOILNunyerry North5909257619328274 28Au_AR25/MS
H4638SOILNunyerry North5909247619348278 13Au_AR25/MS
H4637SOILNunyerry North5909247619368278 8Au_AR25/MS
H4636SOILNunyerry North5909257619389278 32Au_AR25/MS
H4635SOILNunyerry North5908857619388266 5Au_AR25/MS
H4634SOILNunyerry North5908847619369268 51Au_AR25/MS
H4633SOILNunyerry North5908847619348272 24Au_AR25/MS
H4632SOILNunyerry North5908857619328275 2Au_AR25/MS
H4631SOILNunyerry North5908847619308271 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4630SOILNunyerry North5908857619288275 1Au_AR25/MS
H4629SOILNunyerry North5908857619268282 99Au_AR25/MS
H4628SOILNunyerry North5908867619248286 57Au_AR25/MS
H4627SOILNunyerry North5908857619228292 1Au_AR25/MS
H4626SOILNunyerry North5908847619188297 1Au_AR25/MS
H4624SOILNunyerry North5908857619168309 11Au_AR25/MS
H4623SOILNunyerry North5908857619149312 8Au_AR25/MS
H4622SOILNunyerry North5908857619129311 25Au_AR25/MS
H4621SOILNunyerry North5908847619108305 6Au_AR25/MS
H4620SOILNunyerry North5908847619088297 31Au_AR25/MS
H4619SOILNunyerry North5908847619068293 13Au_AR25/MS
H4618SOILNunyerry North5908857619048292 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4617SOILNunyerry North5908447619048282 91Au_AR25/MS
H4616SOILNunyerry North5908447619069290 245Au_AR25/MS
H4614SOILNunyerry North5908437619089296 15Au_AR25/MS
H4613SOILNunyerry North5908437619108304 81Au_AR25/MS
H4612SOILNunyerry North5908437619129308 31Au_AR25/MS
H4611SOILNunyerry North5908437619148311 4Au_AR25/MS
H4610SOILNunyerry North5908447619169306 2Au_AR25/MS
H4609SOILNunyerry North5908447619188299 1Au_AR25/MS
H4608SOILNunyerry North5908447619208292 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4607SOILNunyerry North5908457619229284 8Au_AR25/MS
H4606SOILNunyerry North5908457619248290 250Au_AR25/MS
H4605SOILNunyerry North5908457619268284 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4604SOILNunyerry North5908447619288276 22Au_AR25/MS
H4603SOILNunyerry North5908427619307274 13Au_AR25/MS
H4602SOILNunyerry North5908467619327271 1Au_AR25/MS
H4601SOILNunyerry North5908457619348273 4Au_AR25/MS
H4599SOILNunyerry North5908457619369275 5Au_AR25/MS
H4598SOILNunyerry North5908457619388271 16Au_AR25/MS
H4597SOILNunyerry North5908047619565290 29Au_AR25/MS
H4596SOILNunyerry North5908037619586282 6Au_AR25/MS
H4595SOILNunyerry North5908447619586279 37Au_AR25/MS
H4594SOILNunyerry North5908437619565278 11Au_AR25/MS
H4593SOILNunyerry North5908847619568277 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4592SOILNunyerry North5908867619589276 1Au_AR25/MS
H4591SOILNunyerry North5909257619588273 1Au_AR25/MS
H4589SOILNunyerry North5909657619588265 12Au_AR25/MS
H4588SOILNunyerry North5909657619608264 9Au_AR25/MS
H4587SOILNunyerry North5909657619628261 7Au_AR25/MS
H4586SOILNunyerry North5910027619629260 8Au_AR25/MS
H4585SOILNunyerry North5910047619608263 12Au_AR25/MS
H4584SOILNunyerry North5910047619589265 69Au_AR25/MS
H4583SOILNunyerry North5910457619588271 69Au_AR25/MS
H4582SOILNunyerry North5910457619608274 59Au_AR25/MS
H4581SOILNunyerry North5910457619628272 3Au_AR25/MS
H4580SOILNunyerry North5910847619628280 12Au_AR25/MS
H4579SOILNunyerry North5910847619609286 10Au_AR25/MS
H4578SOILNunyerry North5910847619588281 31Au_AR25/MS
H4577SOILNunyerry North5911267619628292 5Au_AR25/MS
H4576SOILNunyerry North5911217619608296 8Au_AR25/MS
H4573SOILNunyerry North5911257619588291 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4572SOILNunyerry North5911647619588281 11Au_AR25/MS
H4571SOILNunyerry North5911657619608291 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4570SOILNunyerry North5911647619628301 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4569SOILNunyerry North5912087619609283 5Au_AR25/MS
H4568SOILNunyerry North5912047619588278 6Au_AR25/MS
H4567SOILNunyerry North5902077619167282 150Au_AR25/MS
H4566SOILNunyerry North5902077619188289 249Au_AR25/MS
H4564SOILNunyerry North5902047619208294 120Au_AR25/MS
H4563SOILNunyerry North5902047619228291 11Au_AR25/MS
H4562SOILNunyerry North5902057619248288 13Au_AR25/MS
H4561SOILNunyerry North5902057619269284 20Au_AR25/MS
H4560SOILNunyerry North5902057619288288 15Au_AR25/MS
H4559SOILNunyerry North5902067619308293 106Au_AR25/MS
H4558SOILNunyerry North5902037619329298 85Au_AR25/MS
H4557SOILNunyerry North5902047619348296 14Au_AR25/MS
H4556SOILNunyerry North5902057619366294 4Au_AR25/MS
H4555SOILNunyerry North5902077619391300 6Au_AR25/MS
H4554SOILNunyerry North5902447619388312 4Au_AR25/MS
H4553SOILNunyerry North5902437619368310 8Au_AR25/MS
H4552SOILNunyerry North5902447619348313 9Au_AR25/MS
H4551SOILNunyerry North5902447619328307 9Au_AR25/MS
H4299SOILNunyerry North5902447619309302 14Au_AR25/MS
H4298SOILNunyerry North5902447619286288 18Au_AR25/MS
H4297SOILNunyerry North5902447619268288 43Au_AR25/MS
H4296SOILNunyerry North5902447619248292 217Au_AR25/MS
H4295SOILNunyerry North5902447619228292 28Au_AR25/MS
H4294SOILNunyerry North5902457619208289 215Au_AR25/MS
H4293SOILNunyerry North5902447619188283 54Au_AR25/MS
H4292SOILNunyerry North5902447619168274 49Au_AR25/MS
H4291SOILNunyerry North5902447619149275 117Au_AR25/MS
H4289SOILNunyerry North5902887619148269 40Au_AR25/MS
H4288SOILNunyerry North5902887619168270 16Au_AR25/MS
H4287SOILNunyerry North5902877619187277 11Au_AR25/MS
H4286SOILNunyerry North5902857619208283 390Au_AR25/MS
H4285SOILNunyerry North5902857619229296 82Au_AR25/MS
H4284SOILNunyerry North5902867619248295 6Au_AR25/MS
H4283SOILNunyerry North5902857619268289 5Au_AR25/MS
H4282SOILNunyerry North5902867619288287 8Au_AR25/MS
H4281SOILNunyerry North5902857619308293 3Au_AR25/MS
H4280SOILNunyerry North5902857619328299 2Au_AR25/MS
H4279SOILNunyerry North5902857619349298 5Au_AR25/MS
H4278SOILNunyerry North5902867619366293 6Au_AR25/MS
H4277SOILNunyerry North5902857619388298 5Au_AR25/MS
H4276SOILNunyerry North5904037619148281 36Au_AR25/MS
H4274SOILNunyerry North5904047619168289 56Au_AR25/MS
H4273SOILNunyerry North5904047619189297 17Au_AR25/MS
H4272SOILNunyerry North5904047619208300 11Au_AR25/MS
H4271SOILNunyerry North5904047619228292 2Au_AR25/MS
H4270SOILNunyerry North5904047619248288 22Au_AR25/MS
H4269SOILNunyerry North5904047619268284 3Au_AR25/MS
H4268SOILNunyerry North5904057619288282 2Au_AR25/MS
H4267SOILNunyerry North5904047619308281 6Au_AR25/MS
H4266SOILNunyerry North5904057619328288 35Au_AR25/MS
H4264SOILNunyerry North5904057619348291 518Au_AR25/MS
H4263SOILNunyerry North5904047619368290 528Au_AR25/MS
H4262SOILNunyerry North5904057619388284 119Au_AR25/MS
H4261SOILNunyerry North5904057619408283 5Au_AR25/MS
H4260SOILNunyerry North5904067619429286 3Au_AR25/MS
H4259SOILNunyerry North5904877619449293 7Au_AR25/MS
H4258SOILNunyerry North5904857619428287 2Au_AR25/MS
H4257SOILNunyerry North5904847619408280 3Au_AR25/MS
H4256SOILNunyerry North5904847619383276 20Au_AR25/MS
H4254SOILNunyerry North5904847619368281 78Au_AR25/MS
H4253SOILNunyerry North5904847619348285 14Au_AR25/MS
H4252SOILNunyerry North5904837619328279 53Au_AR25/MS
H4251SOILNunyerry North5904867619308279 2Au_AR25/MS
H4250SOILNunyerry North5904857619288282 2Au_AR25/MS
H4249SOILNunyerry North5904857619268288 17Au_AR25/MS
H4248SOILNunyerry North5904857619248289 8Au_AR25/MS
H4247SOILNunyerry North5904847619227293 14Au_AR25/MS
H4246SOILNunyerry North5904857619208285 6Au_AR25/MS
H4245SOILNunyerry North5904857619188279 9Au_AR25/MS
H4244SOILNunyerry North5904857619168273 8Au_AR25/MS
H4243SOILNunyerry North5904857619148269 57Au_AR25/MS
H4200SOILNunyerry North5903647619249283 7Au_AR25/MS
H4199SOILNunyerry North5903657619268276 7Au_AR25/MS
H4198SOILNunyerry North5903657619289271 9Au_AR25/MS
H4197SOILNunyerry North5903657619308269 4Au_AR25/MS
H4196SOILNunyerry North5903637619328273 56Au_AR25/MS
H4195SOILNunyerry North5903647619348269 21Au_AR25/MS
H4194SOILNunyerry North5903647619368275 182Au_AR25/MS
H4193SOILNunyerry North5903647619389275 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4192SOILNunyerry North5903647619408277 4Au_AR25/MS
H4191SOILNunyerry North5904487619147274 397Au_AR25/MS
H4189SOILNunyerry North5904487619168282 104Au_AR25/MS
H4188SOILNunyerry North5904487619187291 8Au_AR25/MS
H4187SOILNunyerry North5904467619208300 242Au_AR25/MS
H4186SOILNunyerry North5904467619229295 31Au_AR25/MS
H4185SOILNunyerry North5904457619249292 21Au_AR25/MS
H4184SOILNunyerry North5904457619268285 20Au_AR25/MS
H4183SOILNunyerry North5904457619288280 14Au_AR25/MS
H4182SOILNunyerry North5904467619308280 39Au_AR25/MS
H4181SOILNunyerry North5904457619328283 72Au_AR25/MS
H4180SOILNunyerry North5904447619348290 4Au_AR25/MS
H4178SOILNunyerry North5904457619369290 43Au_AR25/MS
H4177SOILNunyerry North5904457619388284 17Au_AR25/MS
H4176SOILNunyerry North5904457619408274 3Au_AR25/MS
H4175SOILNunyerry North5904467619428276 42Au_AR25/MS
H4174SOILNunyerry North5905247619448290 4Au_AR25/MS
H4173SOILNunyerry North5905237619428291 1Au_AR25/MS
H4172SOILNunyerry North5905247619408286 3Au_AR25/MS
H4171SOILNunyerry North5905237619388279 4Au_AR25/MS
H4170SOILNunyerry North5905247619368273 181Au_AR25/MS
H4169SOILNunyerry North5905247619348274 44Au_AR25/MS
H4168SOILNunyerry North5905247619328273 31Au_AR25/MS
H4167SOILNunyerry North5905247619308277 10Au_AR25/MS
H4166SOILNunyerry North5905247619288281 7Au_AR25/MS
H4164SOILNunyerry North5905257619268280 8Au_AR25/MS
H4163SOILNunyerry North5905247619247278 12Au_AR25/MS
H4162SOILNunyerry North5905247619228273 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4161SOILNunyerry North5905257619208271 2Au_AR25/MS
H4160SOILNunyerry North5905647619208276 166Au_AR25/MS
H4159SOILNunyerry North5905647619229271 8Au_AR25/MS
H4158SOILNunyerry North5905647619248270 2Au_AR25/MS
H4157SOILNunyerry North5905647619268270 31Au_AR25/MS
H4156SOILNunyerry North5905657619288269 8Au_AR25/MS
H4155SOILNunyerry North5905647619308269 6Au_AR25/MS
H4154SOILNunyerry North5905647619328270 11Au_AR25/MS
H4153SOILNunyerry North5905647619348269 67Au_AR25/MS
H4152SOILNunyerry North5905657619368270 1082Au_AR25/MS
H4151SOILNunyerry North5905657619388272 991Au_AR25/MS
H4149SOILNunyerry North5912047619248259 31Au_AR25/MS
H4148SOILNunyerry North5912047619229259 1633Au-Rp1_FA25/OE
H4147SOILNunyerry North5912057619209258 353Au_AR25/MS
H4146SOILNunyerry North5912057619189257 61Au_AR25/MS
H4145SOILNunyerry North5912057619169253 5Au_AR25/MS
H4144SOILNunyerry North5912057619128258 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4143SOILNunyerry North5912047619109260 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4142SOILNunyerry North5912837619108250 7Au_AR25/MS
H4141SOILNunyerry North5912847619129251 9Au_AR25/MS
H4139SOILNunyerry North5912837619148253 31Au_AR25/MS
H4138SOILNunyerry North5912847619168251 450Au_AR25/MS
H4137SOILNunyerry North5912847619188254 23Au_AR25/MS
H4136SOILNunyerry North5912847619209258 95Au_AR25/MS
H4135SOILNunyerry North5912867619228264 9Au_AR25/MS
H4134SOILNunyerry North5912857619249267 4Au_AR25/MS
H4133SOILNunyerry North5912847619269263 4Au_AR25/MS
H4132SOILNunyerry North5912857619288261 11Au_AR25/MS
H4131SOILNunyerry North5912857619308262 7Au_AR25/MS
H4129SOILNunyerry North5912857619328262 149Au_AR25/MS
H4128SOILNunyerry North5913637619628269 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4127SOILNunyerry North5913637619607266 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4126SOILNunyerry North5913627619588264 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4125SOILNunyerry North5913647619569263 8Au_AR25/MS
H4124SOILNunyerry North5913647619548261 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4123SOILNunyerry North5913657619530260 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4122SOILNunyerry North5913637619509258 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4121SOILNunyerry North5913637619488258 14Au_AR25/MS
H4120SOILNunyerry North5913637619468259 8Au_AR25/MS
H4119SOILNunyerry North5913647619448257 5Au_AR25/MS
H4118SOILNunyerry North5913677619427254 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4117SOILNunyerry North5913657619408255 5Au_AR25/MS
H4116SOILNunyerry North5913647619388257 68Au_AR25/MS
H4114SOILNunyerry North5913647619368255 18Au_AR25/MS
H4113SOILNunyerry North5913657619349260 2Au_AR25/MS
H4112SOILNunyerry North5913667619327266 23Au_AR25/MS
H4111SOILNunyerry North5913217619628281 1Au_AR25/MS
H4110SOILNunyerry North5912817619627291 1Au_AR25/MS
H4109SOILNunyerry North5912807619607284 3Au_AR25/MS
H4108SOILNunyerry North5912817619587280 4Au_AR25/MS
H4107SOILNunyerry North5912857619568278 4Au_AR25/MS
H4106SOILNunyerry North5912847619548277 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4104SOILNunyerry North5912847619528274 201Au_AR25/MS
H4103SOILNunyerry North5912857619508273 772Au_AR25/MS
H4102SOILNunyerry North5912867619488271 64Au_AR25/MS
H4101SOILNunyerry North5912867619468269 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4100SOILNunyerry North5912867619449269 2Au_AR25/MS
H4099SOILNunyerry North5912867619428265 2Au_AR25/MS
H4098SOILNunyerry North5912857619408262 22Au_AR25/MS
H4097SOILNunyerry North5912847619388266 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4096SOILNunyerry North5912857619368268 7Au_AR25/MS
H4095SOILNunyerry North5912857619348262 7Au_AR25/MS
H4094SOILNunyerry North5901657619388297 9Au_AR25/MS
H4093SOILNunyerry North5901647619368286 1Au_AR25/MS
H4092SOILNunyerry North5901647619348285 701Au_AR25/MS
H4091SOILNunyerry North5901657619328289 71Au_AR25/MS
H4089SOILNunyerry North5901667619309291 1311Au_AR25/MS
H4088SOILNunyerry North5901657619289285 1261Au_AR25/MS
H4087SOILNunyerry North5901667619268279 11Au_AR25/MS
H4086SOILNunyerry North5901667619248278 5Au_AR25/MS
H4085SOILNunyerry North5901667619228282 200Au_AR25/MS
H4084SOILNunyerry North5901657619208282 16Au_AR25/MS
H4083SOILNunyerry North5901667619188279 248Au_AR25/MS
H4082SOILNunyerry North5901657619168273 231Au_AR25/MS
H4081SOILNunyerry North5901237619168272 9Au_AR25/MS
H4079SOILNunyerry North5901197619208268 65Au_AR25/MS
H4078SOILNunyerry North5901247619228271 10Au_AR25/MS
H4077SOILNunyerry North5901247619248274 5Au_AR25/MS
H4076SOILNunyerry North5901257619268273 51Au_AR25/MS
H4075SOILNunyerry North5901287619288270 1506Au-Rp1_FA25/OE
H4074SOILNunyerry North5901247619308272 28Au_AR25/MS
H4073SOILNunyerry North5901247619328274 29Au_AR25/MS
H4072SOILNunyerry North5901247619348276 3Au_AR25/MS
H4071SOILNunyerry North5901257619369284 24Au_AR25/MS
H4070SOILNunyerry North5900847619368282 5Au_AR25/MS
H4069SOILNunyerry North5900837619349281 5Au_AR25/MS
H4068SOILNunyerry North5900837619328278 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4067SOILNunyerry North5900857619308274 37Au_AR25/MS
H4066SOILNunyerry North5900857619288268 68Au_AR25/MS
H4064SOILNunyerry North5900867619270262 71Au_AR25/MS
H4063SOILNunyerry North5900857619249259 51Au_AR25/MS
H4062SOILNunyerry North5900847619228261 36Au_AR25/MS
H4061SOILNunyerry North5900847619208256 6Au_AR25/MS
H4060SOILNunyerry North5900847619188282 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4059SOILNunyerry North5900847619168277 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4058SOILNunyerry North5900457619168294 -0.5Au_AR25/MS
H4057SOILNunyerry North5900457619188293 1Au_AR25/MS
H4056SOILNunyerry North5900457619209295 7Au_AR25/MS
H4055SOILNunyerry North5900457619228292 5Au_AR25/MS
H4054SOILNunyerry North5900457619248285 29Au_AR25/MS
H4053SOILNunyerry North5900467619268279 129Au_AR25/MS
H4052SOILNunyerry North5900467619288275 101Au_AR25/MS
H4051SOILNunyerry North5900467619308284 20Au_AR25/MS
H4049SOILNunyerry North5900437619328296 2Au_AR25/MS
H4048SOILNunyerry North5900447619348298 29Au_AR25/MS
H4047SOILNunyerry North5900457619368298 9Au_AR25/MS
H4046SOILNunyerry North5900057619369304 3Au_AR25/MS
H4045SOILNunyerry North5900047619348297 19Au_AR25/MS
H4044SOILNunyerry North5900057619329290 5Au_AR25/MS
H4043SOILNunyerry North5900067619308284 144Au_AR25/MS
H4042SOILNunyerry North5900057619288280 730Au_AR25/MS
H4041SOILNunyerry North5900047619268278 6Au_AR25/MS
H4039SOILNunyerry North5900047619248285 6Au_AR25/MS
H4038SOILNunyerry North5900067619228299 16Au_AR25/MS
H4037SOILNunyerry North5900057619208306 3Au_AR25/MS
H4036SOILNunyerry North5900057619188308 1Au_AR25/MS
H4035SOILNunyerry North5900057619168302 5Au_AR25/MS

Table 2: NGP - Significant intercepts at Genie, Parnell-Vulture, Daisy Central.

Hole IDDepth FromDepth ToAu (g/t)Width (m)Gram* metres
22DC0007252819.58358.74
22DC001146481.0222.03
22DC001333360.932.69
22DC001417240.8575.94
22DC0014461.4422.88
22DC00154122.82822.53
22DC001814235.34948.04
22DC002433355.45210.89
22DC002646121.99
22DC002858601.2922.57
22DC00317120.7453.7
22DC003512161.2344.93
22DC003530321.4322.85
22DC004031382.46717.25
22DC004143493.57621.41
22DC0042272.42512.1
22DC004242440.921.8
22DC004317201.5534.65
22DC004653550.5921.18
22DC005731342.0636.19
22DC005723261.2933.88
22DC005911132.2124.41
22DC006027290.621.2
22DC0064241.4222.84
22DC007410120.7221.43
22DC007838428.07432.29
22DC007827304.16312.48
22DC007917243.44724.05
22DC008640421.322.6
22GN000521292.3818.41
22GN000559621.5834.75
22GN000664663.1126.21
22GN000636381.1422.28
22GN001028300.6821.36
22GN001142441.4422.88
22GN001527293.9627.92
22GN001645507.33536.67
22GN00174351187.98
22GN001911171.166.59
22GN0019030.9832.93
22GN002140450.5652.8
22GN002313321.311924.91
22GN002427301.6735
22GN002616181.322.6
22GN002673751.1122.22
22GN00291071110.5742.275
22GN00291221240.7621.52
22GN003069731.5146.05
22GN003081830.7621.52
22GN00339112.3524.69
22PA000645541.5913.5
22PA001111150.642.39
22PA001411224.481149.32
22PA001716200.6342.53
22PA00189116.23212.46
22PA002543481.0555.25
22PA002641530.6