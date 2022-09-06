High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy’s North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

Comprehensive exploration update regarding large-scale exploration programs underway across Novo’s highly prospective 11,000 sq km portfolio of Pilbara tenements ( Figure 1 ).

Purdy's North reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling is ongoing at the Morto Lago gold-copper target with drilling intersecting several zones of quartz-veining and alteration, with assays pending. Morto Lago is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's (" Azure ") Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery (" Andover ") and Artemis Resources Limited's (" Artemis ") Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery (" Carlow Castle ").

Purdy's North RC drilling underway at the Milburn target, also adjacent to Andover and Carlow Castle, where the first three holes have highlighted a moderate dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visual identification confirmed by pXRF), with assays pending.

target, also adjacent to Andover and Carlow Castle, where the first three holes have highlighted a moderate dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visual identification confirmed by pXRF), with assays pending. Several high priority West Pilbara targets including Southcourt, NRV06, and Bushmill nickel-copper targets are drill ready.

and nickel-copper targets are drill ready. > 30,000 m aircore drilling program to commence this month in the Becher area within the Egina District testing multiple targets delineated along a significant mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey Mining Limited’s (“ De Grey ”) Hemi gold discovery (“ Hemi ”).

within the Egina District testing multiple targets delineated along a significant mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey Mining Limited’s (“ ”) Hemi gold discovery (“ ”). High-order gold soil anomaly at Nunyerry North now extends over 1.4 km strike, with a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold defined south of the main target. Rock chip sampling returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold . Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins and specimen gold has been detected.

now extends over 1.4 km strike, with a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold defined south of the main target. Rock chip sampling returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including . Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins and specimen gold has been detected. Over 20,000 m of RC drilling completed in near-mine exploration programs at the Nullagine Gold Project (“ NGP ”) in H1 2022, advancing several satellite prospects.

”) in H1 2022, advancing several satellite prospects. Reconnaissance programs commenced on regional districts in the East Pilbara with rock samples up to 94.7 g/t gold collected at Little Elsie .

collected at . Expansive high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric geophysical survey programs completed across Purdy’s North and Egina ( Becher area ) have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding, and detailed ground gravity geophysical surveys at Egina and the Mosquito Creek Belt (“ MCB ”) have commenced.

and ( ) have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding, and detailed ground gravity geophysical surveys at and the Mosquito Creek Belt (“ ”) have commenced. Significant diamond drilling program totalling 3,162 m for 11 holes completed at the 50%-owned Malmsbury gold project (“Malmsbury Project”) joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Ltd. (“GBM”) (ASX:GBZ), located 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia.

Additional significant results received to date from the Malmsbury Project program include 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m (MD15); 0.95 m @ 10 g/t gold from 102.65 m (MD17). Step-out hole MD22 successfully intercepted the Missing Link Monzogranite 80 m north of the gold-mineralized intrusive in MD17 1 . Gold and multi-element assays for MD20, MD21 and MD22 (final hole) are pending.

program include from 87 m (MD15); from 102.65 m (MD17). Step-out hole MD22 successfully intercepted the Missing Link Monzogranite 80 m north of the gold-mineralized intrusive in MD17 . Gold and multi-element assays for MD20, MD21 and MD22 (final hole) are pending. At the Malmsbury Project, close-spaced ground magnetic and ground gravity surveys are being designed to sharpen previously identified geophysical targets. An induced polarization (“IP”) survey is also planned to define sulphide rich granite-related targets and disseminated sulphide haloes around the high-grade gold reef targets.

Figure 1: Location map showing Novo Pilbara tenement holding with prospect type, location, and priority target areas labelled.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company’s highly-prospective, multi-commodity portfolio of projects based in Western Australia and Victoria.

Exploration programs are currently underway or have been recently completed at gold and nickel-copper targets at Purdy’s North (Figure 2) in the Karratha District, structural and intrusive-related gold targets at Egina, orogenic and conglomerate gold targets across the NGP, and structural and intrusive related gold targets at the Malmsbury Project in Victoria.

“We are excited to get on the ground at these high-quality drill targets,” commented Mr. Mike Spreadborough, Novo’s Executive Co-Chairman, Acting CEO, and a director. “This is a highly prospective region and there has been well-documented recent exploration success from our neighbours, including Azure and Artemis, who own projects in close proximity to Novo’s Purdy’s North project. Drilling across these high-quality targets is an important part of our broader exploration strategy to expand the size, scale and diversification of Novo’s projects and we look forward to assessing the results each program generates.”

“We have prioritized exploration as a key growth area in the next 12 months and have allocated and approved the necessary funds to deliver on this objective. With a number of drill rigs spinning at various targets over the coming months it is shaping up be a very busy end to 2022 and start to 2023.”

“Our exploration team has built up a plethora of high value drill targets,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Novo’s Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director. “With cash in the bank, we are in an excellent position to aggressively tackle each of these targets with systematic first pass drilling. Drilling, which is just getting started, is already turning up very promising intercepts of significant quartz-sulphide veining from Morto Lago, possible magmatic nickel-copper sulphide mineralization at Milburn, and new strong gold intercepts from the Malmsbury Project. We have lots to look forward to, including maiden drilling for Hemi-style mineralization at Egina, further follow up work at the very robust Nunyerry North gold in soil anomaly, and drilling additional strong nickel-copper targets at Karratha. At the same time, we are diligently exploring the NGP to build up inventories of gold mineralization. We are very excited to ramp up our exploration efforts across the Pilbara and look forward to lots of good news to come.”

Figure 2: RC drill rig at Morto Lago.

WEST PILBARA REGION

Purdy’s North (E47/1745)

Novo’s gold and battery metals exploration strategy2 includes advancing targets in the Karratha District, adjacent to Azure’s Andover discovery and Artemis’ Carlow Castle discovery. 44 RC drill holes for 4,713 m have been completed to date, focussing initially on the Milburn area to the north of Purdy’s North and 1.5 km due east of Carlow Castle (Figure 3). Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Purdy’s North.

Drilling to date has focused on the Morto Lago and Milburn electromagnetic (“EM”) anomalies with preparations underway for drilling at Southcourt and NRV06, and the Bushmill EM Ni-Cu targets in the Yanyarre Well Project area. Planning for drilling at 47K, 48K, Sullam and Bobs Well prospects is also progressing.

The Morto Lago and Morto Lago North gold-copper target (Figure 4) is where a gold mineralized-quartz vein system manifests at surface as a wide subcrop over 350 m strike in an outwash claypan, mostly obscured by regolith, but with already reported3 significant rock chip gold assay results (up to 6.63 g/t gold), and a series of malachite bearing sulphidic veins which sub-crop in outwash plains over several hundred metres strike and 100 m width. Wide spaced reconnaissance drill traverses are testing the mapped sulphidic quartz-vein swarms along strike from the Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt mineralization. To date, several zones of quartz veins with chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrite have been intersected in multiple holes with intercepts up to 24 m down hole thickness. New rock chip gold assay results for quartz vein sub-crop at Morto Lago North include 5.29 g/t gold, 1.27 g/t gold, and 0.97 g/t gold.

The Milburn EM anomaly target is a discrete EM geophysical anomaly up to 300 m long and 200 m wide overlaying a gabbro and meta-basalt contact, with associated historical copper-nickel-gold occurrences identified at surface. Already three holes to the north of the main target conductor have highlighted a moderate SW dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of disseminated pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visually confirmed by pXRF).

Refer to Table 1 in Appendix 2 below for a listing of rock chip and soil sample results. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Purdy’s North project.

Figure 3: Prospect location at the Purdy's North and Maitland/Dingo intrusive areas.

Figure 4: Drill program and interpreted geology – Morto Lago/Milburn.

Nunyerry North (E47/2973)

The Nunyerry North Prospect is a quartz vein-related structurally controlled gold target where a high order soil anomaly has been defined over 640 m coupled with high grade rock chip samples and favourable structures4. Work in 2022 has included extensional grid soil sampling, rock chip sampling and detailed mapping.

Phase 2 grid soil sampling has extended the Nunyerry North anomaly to over 1.4 km strike (Figure 5) and defined a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold south of the main target. Eight soil samples collected in mid-2022 have returned > 1 g/t gold including 2.1 g/t gold and 1.5 g/t gold in soil, making the total to date, 18 soils > 1 g/t gold over a kilometre strike within the anomalous area.

Figure 5: Gold in soil anomaly at the Nunyerry North prospect.

Rock chip sampling in the eastern half of the main anomaly returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold. Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins within the main target and specimen gold has been detected in the main target area (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Specimen gold from the main soil anomaly at the Nunyerry North prospect.

The geology of the Nunyerry North target area includes quartz vein-related gold mineralization within a sequence of ultramafic komatiites and mafic rocks, juxtaposed by regional shears and offset faults. Follow-up work planned includes heritage surveys and logistics for road access in preparation for drilling. Novo’s exploration licence 47/2973 is 70%-owned, with the remaining 30% held by Mark Gareth Creasy and entities controlled by him (the “Creasy Group”)5.

Refer to Table 1 in Appendix 2 below for a listing of rock chip and soil sample results. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Nunyerry North or the Croydon Project.

Egina District

The Becher Area (E47/3673) contains multiple targets along the highly prospective, yet under-explored Mallina Basin geology across a significant NE trending mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey’s Hemi gold discovery6 (Figure 7). Previous explorers have defined two large (> 1 km strike) coincident high-order Au-As-Sb soil anomalies along the structural corridor, with limited reconnaissance aircore drilling within the Au-As-Sb anomalous zones intersecting up to 4.38 g/t gold6.

Figure 7: Becher area interpreted intrusive targets showing the position of the De Grey Hemi orogenic gold discovery hosted to the northeast of Becher along the interpreted fertile corridor.

Exploration in 2022 has advanced the understanding of the system, with preparations for a significant aircore drilling program to commence in the very near future. Exploration to date has included:

Regolith and geological mapping, identifying intensely altered and sulphidized ultramafic rocks within the Irvine prospect;

Detailed structural and geological interpretation and the definition of several shear corridors, including the ENE trending Irvine and Bonatti Shears and the E-W trending Whillans and Heckmair Shears. Interpretation of the underlying geology has relied heavily on existing aeromagnetic imagery, defining magnetic stratigraphy including ultramafic and mafic intrusions along with magnetic lows possibly representing “Hemi-type” intrusions with a predominantly sedimentary sequence in the Malina Formation;

A high-resolution low-altitude aeromagnetic survey over the tenement was recently completed, with results expected in the near term. Re-interpretation of the geology and target definition will be conducted to prioritise aircore drilling;

A detailed ground gravity survey is currently in progress, with 4,800 stations planned, to aid in the definition of structural architecture, and finesse potential granitic “sanukitoid” intrusions and mafic-ultramafic stratigraphy;

A heritage survey over approximately 70-line km for drill traverses; and

Planning for a minimum of 30,000 m of regional 640 m to 320 m spaced lines of aircore drilling (Figure 8) to commence by mid-September, testing four shear corridors and numerous sanukitoid targets, as well as antimony-arsenic-gold soil anomalies defined by previous explorers6.

To fast-track anomaly definition and rapid, effective follow up to RC targeting, samples from the aircore drilling will be analysed for gold using detectORETM proprietary technology already in use on site at the NGP, facilitating more efficient sample selection during grade control drilling. Novo has been a Platinum Sponsor of the detectORETM technology since September 2021.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Egina district. Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

Figure 8: Planned air core traverses (red lines), regional shear corridors and previous drilling (black dots) over airborne magnetics.

EAST PILBARA REGION

NGP Near-Mine/District Exploration

Highest priority historical satellite oxide resources in the MCB have now been fully appraised, with only a handful of low tenor prospects delineated. Novo is progressing a step change exploration approach to rapidly provide additional oxide targets for potential future mill feed as part of the NGP.

To that effect, a new strategy for district evaluation at the NGP is underway with additional geophysics and surface geochemistry employed to extend gold mineralization trends and understand structural setting, targeting new mineralization styles and mineralization under cover. A detailed gravity survey is underway and soil sampling has been completed around the Finucane prospect and along the Sayshell trend (Figure 9), with assays pending.

Aircore drilling programs are also being prepared to test new concepts, and new tenure is being covered by reconnaissance mapping and metal detecting (Figure 10), with 177 grams of gold from 53 sites located in August.

Results referred to in this news release, including the 177 grams of gold located via metal detecting, are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the NGP.

Figure 9: Requisite geochemical and geophysical programs planned for the MCB during H2 2022 to support a more holistic approach to targeting new styles of gold mineralisation and mineralisation under cover.

Figure 10: Specimen gold found on the Sayshell structural trend. This nugget is not necessarily representative of mineralization across the NPG.

MCB Satellite Prospects

RC drill programs continued at NGP in the first half of 2022, with drilling completed at the Genie and the Parnell – Vulture7 trend, and a first systematic program at Daisy Central (Figure 11).

Importantly, initial results from Daisy Central are highly encouraging, with several holes intercepting high-grade mineralization on an initial broadly spaced drilling program. Results from Genie extended mineralization further to the west, and additional results at Parnell have delineated a more coherent mineralized trend, with drill follow up remaining to be completed in H2 2022 utilizing a drill rig suited to the topography.

Daisy Central

Daisy Central is a near-mine oxide lode gold prospect located approximately 24 km to the northeast of the Company’s Golden Eagle processing facility (the “Golden Eagle Plant”). The prospectivity of the area is evident from historical workings, anomalous soil samples, and sparse historical drill lines. The prospect is located in between two open pits mined by Millennium Minerals Limited (prior to it being acquired by Novo in 20208) (“Millennium”) along the Middle Creek Fault in a similar structural setting.

Most of the prospect is under thin cover. Mapping by Novo has defined three parallel east-northeast trending steeply dipping mineralized structural corridors. Historical shaft locations and best historical drill results are in areas of structural complexity, increased sericite and carbonate alteration, and quartz veining, providing a number of high-grade near surface targets.

Drilling was completed on a first pass 80 m line spacing, with 20 m spaced holes (Figure 12).

Figure 11: Location map for NGP showing Novo tenure and priority prospects.

Figure 12: Map showing significant gram*metre gold results at the Daisy Central Prospect from Novo drilling.

Significant results over 10 gram * metre are outlined below:

3 m at 19.58 g/t gold from 25 m in 22DC0007

9 m at 5.34 g/t gold from 14 m in 22DC0018

4 m at 8.07 g/t gold from 38 m in 22DC0078

7 m at 3.44 g/t gold from 17 m in 22DC0079

8 m at 2.82 g/t gold from 4 m in 22DC0015

6 m at 3.57 g/t gold from 43 m in 22DC0041

7 m at 2.46 g/t gold from 31 m in 22DC0040

3 m at 4.16 g/t gold from 27 m in 22DC0078

5 m at 2.42 g/t gold from 2 m in 22DC0042

2 m at 5.45 g/t gold from 33 m in 22DC0024

Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

3D geological modelling of the preliminary mineralized trends has been completed, and Daisy Central is now ready for infill and extensional RC drilling, with relevant approvals in place. Drilling will take place in H1 2023 when additional targets can be determined from the additional geophysical and structural mapping programs currently underway.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Daisy Central.

Genie

Genie is a near-mine oxide lode gold prospect that forms part of a broader > 1.25 km long previously untested target located (Figure 13) within 3 km of the Company’s Golden Eagle Plant as part of the NGP7.

Figure 13: Map showing significant gram*m gold results at Genie Prospect, with summarised geological mapping.

Mineralization comprises multiple lodes of quartz veined intrusive dolerite dykes, possibly controlled by two east-northeast trending structures. Extensional drilling on the western extent of known mineralization (34 RC holes for 2,769 m) were drilled in H1 2022 and returned results including:

5 m at 7.33 g/t gold from 45 m in 22GN0016

19 m at 1.31 g/t gold from 13 m in 22GN0023

8 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 21 m in 22GN0005



Geological 3D modelling is now underway to better determine economic potential and further work includes metallurgical testing to be completed in September 2022.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Genie. Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

Parnell-Vulture

The Parnell – Vulture Trend is located some 45 km from the Company’s Golden Eagle Plant and is accessible by an established access road and associated infrastructure.

Historical drilling9 and previously released results7 have intersected a series of vein-hosted targets over a strike length of approximately 2 km. Significant results include:

2 m at 44.86 g/t gold from 50 m in 22PS0006

11 m at 4.48 g/t gold from 11 m in 22PA0014

6 m at 7.45 g/t gold from 48 m in 22PA0027

4 m at 8.36 g/t gold from 25 m in 22PA0046

2 m at 10.74 g/t gold from 57 m in 22PA0048

8 m at 1.9 g/t gold from 66 m in 22PA0042

9 m at 1.5 g/t gold from 45 m in 22PA0006

2 m at 6.23 g/t gold from 9 m in 22PA0018

Drilling has defined a series of high-grade shoots up to 200 m strike length. The Parnell main target has high grade intercepts over reasonable withs (i.e. 6 m @ 7.45 g/t gold) associated with the hanging wall of a felsic intrusive in a major north dipping fault zone (Figure 14).

Multiple structural targets within the broader Parnell still require drill testing using a track mounted drill rig (Figure 15), including a 2 m at 44.86 g/t gold intercept from 50 m in 22PS0006, which is open along strike to the east and west. Additionally, complex vein sets to the northeast and northwest of the Parnell Main Zone will be drill tested later this year.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Parnell-Vulture trend.

Refer to Table 2 and Table 3 in Appendix 2 below for full results of RC drilling from NGP, including Daisy Central, Genie, and the Parnell-Vulture trend.

NGP Brownfields Future Program

Geological models have been generated for the key prospects recently drilled, and detailed target ranking of all existing prospects in the district has been conducted to prioritize ongoing exploration drilling programs with the aim to delineate additional oxide ounces for the Golden Eagle Plant.

The more expansive step-change exploration campaign in the Nullagine district commenced in H1 2022, with programs initially focussed on the eastern extension of the Middle Creek Fault, where soil sampling and the detailed ground gravity survey nears completion. Further programs will focus on the Blue Spec Shear and Sayshell trend (Figure 11).

Figure 14: Cross section of Parnell main target showing Novo drilling and new results in 22PA0027.

Figure 15: Map of historical and Novo significant intercepts at Parnell and Vulture prospect to date.

Results of soil sampling and high-resolution gravity data, in conjunction with existing datasets such as high-resolution aerial aeromagnetics and radiometrics, and hyperspectral HyMapperTM data will be used to identify additional drill targets. This study is expected to not only define new prior undefined targets but extend and upgrade new mineralized structural trends such as the Genie corridor and the Sayshell structural trend. This drilling is expected to take place subsequently to infill and extensional drilling at targets such as Daisy Central.

East Pilbara Regional

Approximately 2,800 sq km of prospective and under explored tenure around Marble Bar (Figure 16) is currently being advanced by reconnaissance and detailed mapping, soil sample grids and geophysical surveys. The larger landholding comprises existing conglomerate gold and orogenic gold targets, although porphyry / VMS-style targets are also recognised at Gully Washer7. A new target style now includes a series of sanukitoid-like intrusions along a major structural corridor trending along the NGP and Bamboo / Stratton projects.

Figure 16: East Pilbara regional tenure and key prospects.

Elsie District

Detailed mapping, rock chip sampling and soil grids have been completed at the Elsie District.

Rock sampling at Little Elsie (Figure 17) focused on historical workings covering approximately 100 m of sheared and chloritized komatiite hosting mineralized quartz veins. The first batch of 80 rock samples included a maximum assay of 94.7 g/t gold, and 19 rock samples returned grades higher than 1 g/t gold. The samples obtained from the 100 m of strike extent averaged 24.5 g/t gold, with further anomalous results extending the trend by 200 metres averaging 1.1 g/t gold. The structural corridor is mapped, and rock sampled further to the north, where structural complexity appears to terminate mineralization. The trend is open to the south for approximately 5 km, which has been covered by a soil sample grid for which assays are pending.

Figure 17: Map showing geological context and significant rock chip results at the Little Elsie Prospect.

At Elsie, historical drilling has tested short strike extents of a structural trend similar to Little Elsie, over several kilometres. Detailed mapping and rock chip sampling by Novo has focused on two prospect areas to determine controls on mineralization and to optimize drill testing. Assays returned for 57 rock samples have a peak value of 27.4 g/t gold with five samples over 1 g/t gold.

RC drilling will be conducted at both Little Elsie and Elsie to test high-grade shoot style targets within these significant structural mineralized corridors, with extensional mapping and sampling along the structural corridor aimed at providing further drill targets in the near term.

Refer to Table 4 in Appendix 2 below for full results of rock chip samples from Elsie. Results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the district.

Soil sample grids and rock chip sampling have been completed over the Yilgalong, and Golden Granite prospects, with assays pending. These targets are zones of high-density quartz veining at the margins of the Elsie Creek tonalite, with broad spaced historic rock chip sampling over a 4 km by 4 km area by Plenty River Gold Mines NL (“Plenty River”) in 1995 and Mount Stewart Pty Ltd (“Mt Stewart”) in 2018-2019. Sampling yielded peak values of 92 g/t gold and 161 g/t gold with multiple results > 1 g/t gold.

These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the district. This historical data was disclosed in an annual exploration report (“Report”) filed by Plenty River with the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (“DMIRS”). The technical information contained herein has been extracted from this Report. Reference should be made to the Report which is available on DMIRS’ website https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/10/Report_Ref/A114758.

Samples collected by Mt Stewart were reported to DMIRS by Novo following transfer of the underlying tenure and have not yet been released to the public via DMIRS. The 76 rock samples were collected as 3 – 5 kg calico bags from outcropping quartz veins and submitted to MinAnalytical Laboratory Services Pty Ltd and analysed for gold by 25 g aqua regia with ICP-MS finish (AR25/MS). From these samples, 11 rock chip samples were sent Intertek Genalysis Perth Ltd and analysed for gold by 50 g lead collection fire assay with Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry finish (FA50/OE).

Other East Pilbara Districts

The exploration team have commenced reconnaissance programs including mapping and rock chip sampling, soils and stream sediment sampling and detailed mapping of targets at the Bamboo and Stratton districts during Q3 2022. Target styles include orogenic gold, conglomerate gold, and potential “sanukitoid” intrusion. The exploration scope will then shift towards the Marble Bar districts.

Conglomerate targets Skyfall10 and Golden Eye7 are now drill ready for programs in H2 2022.

High grade gold intercepts at the Talga gold project11 have been reviewed and follow-up drilling in H1 2023 will target shoots developed on cross-cutting structures (Figure 18).

Figure 18: Type section of the high-grade shoots drilled in 2021

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the East Pilbara district.

VICTORIAN PROJECTS

Malmsbury Project (joint venture with GBM)

Novo exercised its option over the Malmsbury Project, located approximately 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia to earn a 50% interest, and the right to earn an additional 10% interest by incurring A$5 million in exploration expenditure over a four-year period12. Management of the Joint Venture will be handed over to Novo from 1 October 2022.

A total of 11 diamond drill holes (Figures 19 and 20) for 3,162 m were completed during Q4 2021 through Q3 2022, with the final hole of the program completed in July 2022. Gold and multi-element assays from 8 of 11 holes have been returned. Significant results from the first three holes sampled (MD13, MD14 & MD16) and partial results from MD17 have been reported previously13,1.

Significant new results over 5 gram * metres are:

7.75 m at 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m in MD15

9 m at 1.1 g/t gold from 257 m in MD19

0.95 m @ 10.01 g/t gold from 102.65 m in MD17



Refer to Table 5 in Appendix 2 below for full results.

Further drilling along the Leven Star Reef continues to deliver robust results. Drill hole MD15 tested a failed historic drill section along the main mineralization trend and returned 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m. All drill holes that targeted the Leven Star Reef as part of the current campaign have been highly successful, with MD16 the standout, returning > 220 gram * meters of gold down-hole13. Drill hole MD21 is the final drill hole in the current campaign that tests a potential high-grade shoot zone on the Leven Star, with assays pending.

Additional significant results returned from MD17 include a high-grade intersection of 0.95 m @ 10.01 g/t gold from 102.65 m incorporating a 30 mm vuggy quartz vein that may represent extension of the historically mined N-S trending Hanover West Reef. This intersection occurs in the hanging-wall to the gold-mineralized Missing Link Monzogranite interval that was intersected further down-hole and previously reported1.

Drill holes MD19 and MD20 were collared on farmland on the Drummond Historic Goldfield and were designed to investigate down-dip continuity and tenor of the Queens Birthday and O’Connors Historic reefs, in addition to testing potential parallel reef systems. Both holes successfully intersected the target reefs, with MD19 returning 9 m @ 1.1 g/t gold from 257 m across a wide zone of alteration interpreted to represent the main O’Connors reef. Drill hole MD20, with assays pending, intersected a narrow shear zone with abundant acicular arsenopyrite and pyrite at approximately 402m; and an approximately 8m wide interval of sulphide (asp-py-sb) bearing quartz and chlorite-sericite altered sediments between 421 – 429 m. Either zone potentially representing down-dip continuity of the main high-grade Queens Birthday Reef. Both the O’Connors and Queens Birthday Reefs remain sparsely drilled and remain open at depth.

Step-out hole MD22 successfully intersected a strongly altered, quartz veined and sulphide bearing porphyritic intrusive (Missing Link Monzogranite) between 137.2 – 179.3 m depth and some 80 m north of the previous reported gold-mineralized intrusive in MD171. The intrusive remains open and untested at depth and gives further validation for an intrusion hosted and/or intrusion related (“IRG”) system at the Malmsbury Project. Gold and multi-element assays for MD22 are pending.

Figure 19: Location of drill holes MD13 – MD22 (green traces) from current diamond program on RL006587 with key target gold reefs (red lines) and interpreted geology. Monzogranite is pink stippled polygon. Assays pending for MD21 and MD22. Refer to Appendix 1 for full geology legend.

Figure 20: Drill holes MD19 and MD20 on the Drummond North goldfield testing the Queens Birthday and O’Connors reef trends.

Geophysical Data Update

A series of high order gravity and magnetic targets (Figure 21) have been generated at the Malmsbury Project following a comprehensive review of existing regional and local geophysical datasets. A key component of the review involved reprocessing historic ground gravity data collected in 2008 across the highly prospective Belltopper Hill Area. High-resolution elevation data (DEM) acquired during a recent LiDAR survey (2020) and utilized during reprocessing has been fundamental in improving the quality of the historic regional and local ground gravity surveys in terms of reducing known legacy issues with terrain effects.

Figure 21: Developing ground gravity and airborne magnetic geophysical targets at the Malmsbury Project. Additional ground gravity and ground magnetic surveys are planned to refine targets.

Current geophysical interpretation is underpinned by new petrophysical data collected from a range of mineralized and unmineralized type-lithologies sampled from diamond core across the Malmsbury Project area. These new data provide crucial insight into anticipated ranges for physical properties of the local units at Malmsbury and help inform characterisation of the interpreted sub-surface geology and potential “target” zones of mineralization within the project area.

Further characterisation of the developing geophysical targets at the Malmsbury Project will involve an induced polarisation survey that is currently scheduled for Q4 2022 that aims to identify potential “sulphide-rich target,” zones within the granite (IRGS) target corridor, in addition to delineating disseminated sulphide haloes around high-priority gold reef targets. Additional ground magnetics and ground gravity data is planned commensurate with the upcoming IP survey to expand on these datasets and further refine the evolving geophysical targets.

Malmsbury Project Forward Work Program 2022

Future exploration will involve a second phase of drilling at the Malmsbury Project that aims to build on current success and test the remaining and developing high-priority targets not tested in the recently completed campaign. This is currently scheduled for early 2023 pending rig availability.

Geophysics involves a significant upcoming IP survey accompanied by ground gravity and an extensive ground magnetic survey which is currently scheduled for Q4 2022.

Further expansion of systematic soil geochemistry, mapping and rock chip sampling is also scheduled to recommence in Q4 2022.

ANALYTIC METHODOLOGY

West Pilbara rock chip samples were assayed by Intertek in Perth, Western Australia and were crushed and pulverized and assayed for gold by four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS). All relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek Genalysis.

Nunyerry North soil samples were sieved to -80# (250 μm) in the field and assayed by Intertek in Perth, Western Australia for gold and 32 multielements by 25g aqua regia digest - MS finish (lab method AR25/MS) with overlimit gold assay results analysed by 25g charge Fire Assay-OE finish (lab method FA25/OE). Rock chip samples were crushed and pulverized and assayed for gold by four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS). QAQC protocols for soil samples included insertion of 2 blanks, 2 standards and 4 field duplicates per 100 soil samples and 3 CRM standards were inserted with the rock chip sample batches. No QAQC issues were detected.

RC drilling at Genie, Parnell-Vulture, and Daisy Central was based on detailed mapping and targeted to be perpendicular to mineralization as much as practical. In some areas, the geology is complex and due to the explorative nature of the work, the true width of mineralization cannot yet be precisely determined.

All RC samples were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Western Australia. A cone splitter was used to split off one metre intervals into 3 – 5 kg calico bags. Samples are then crushed to -2 mm and RSD split into a single 500-gram jar for PhotonAssay. To test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect, field duplicates and crushed duplicates were analysed. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sample sequence to test for lab performance.

Spot rock chip samples from the Elsie District were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Western Australia. Samples were crushed to -2 mm in full and RSD split into two 500-gram jars for PhotonAssay. The crush duplicates and regular field duplicates test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect. Samples are further analysed for 48 elements using four acid digest ICP-MS (4A/MS48). Blanks and standards were inserted in the sample sequence to ensure data quality and control.

The pXRF assay technique utilized a Niton XL5 handheld XRF machine. The Niton is calibrated daily, with 3 to 4 QAQC standards (fit for purpose including certified Ni, Cu and Co values) run concurrently, with an additional 2 standards checked per minimum 100 readings and 4 QAQC standard assayed before the machine is shut down. pXRF is utilized as a preliminary exploration technique for base metals. Rock chip samples are point analysed for 90 seconds using 4 machine filters. The pXRF is a spot reading device and has diminished precision due to grainsize effect, especially on rock samples where peak results represent a window of < 10mm field of view.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

Malmsbury Diamond Core Program

The diamond drill core was sampled by cutting the core in half longitudinally. Samples were cut to geological boundaries or to a preferred length of 1.0 m. The core was halved along the plane of orientation using a diamond saw and the upper half of the core dispatched for analysis and the lower half returned to the core tray in its original orientation. Sampling interval lengths range from 0.3 m up to 1.3 m. Core loss zones greater than or equal to 0.2 m are recorded. Sampling does not cross core loss zones of greater than or equal to 0.3 m. Depending on their relationship to potential mineralization, zones with core loss less than 0.3 m and greater than 0.1 m can terminate a sampling sequence or be included within a sample interval with the percentage of sample recovery recorded. Where core loss cannot be specifically attributed, the percentage of sample recovery is recorded.

All core samples were crushed and pulverised (ALS CRU-21/PUL-23) and sub-sampled for fire assay and multi-element analysis (ALS Au-AA26, ME-MS61).

Drill core duplicates are inserted at a rate of one sample every 25. To produce a duplicate sample, the whole core sample is first cut in half, with half of the core returned to the tray. The other half is then quartered with one quarter used as a primary sample and the other as the duplicate.

Blanks and standards are inserted at a rate of eight samples in 100, with three OREAS CRM standards (OREAS 232, OREAS 239, OREAS 264) and one blank (OREAS C26d) systematically repeated.

No QAQC issues were detected. All relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by ALS.

QP STATEMENT

Dr. Christopher Doyle (MAIG), Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), Mr. Alwin Van Roij (MAIG, MAusIMM), and Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) are the qualified persons, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, other than information extracted from the Report. Dr. Doyle is Novo’s Exploration Manager – Victoria & Project Generation, Mr. Groves is Novo’s Exploration Manger – West Pilbara, Mr. Van Roij is Novo’s Exploration Manager – East Pilbara, and Dr. Hennigh is Novo’s Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director.

APPENDIX 1:

Malmsbury Geology and Drill Hole Geology Legend

APPENDIX 2:

Table 1: West Pilbara Project - Surface sampling (rock chip and soils sample) locations and results.

Sample id Type Prospect Easting GDA94 Z50 Northing GDA94 Z50 RL m Au ppm Au ppb Au method R06897 rock chip Morto Lago 508960 7698911 26 0.026 Au_FA50/OE R06894 rock chip Morto Lago 508989 7698930 26 0.677 Au_FA50/OE R06898 rock chip Morto Lago 508870 7698884 21 0.013 Au_FA50/OE R06892 rock chip Morto Lago 508977 7698883 26 1.273 Au_FA50/OE R06893 rock chip Morto Lago 508989 7698934 27 0.014 Au_FA50/OE W10951 rock chip Morto Lago 508764 7698864 24 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE R06896 rock chip Morto Lago 508965 7698915 25 0.2 Au_FA50/OE R06899 rock chip Morto Lago 509043 7698881 24 5.289 Au_FA50/OE R06891 rock chip Morto Lago 508941 7698896 25 0.946 Au_FA50/OE R06890 rock chip Morto Lago 508938 7698896 25 0.113 Au_FA50/OE W10952 rock chip Morto Lago 508747 7698845 26 0.968 Au_FA50/OE W10950 rock chip Nunyerry North 590808 7619475 271 0.013 Au_FA50/OE W10949 rock chip Nunyerry North 590834 7619499 273 0.074 Au_FA50/OE W10948 rock chip Nunyerry North 590870 7619506 267 0.018 Au_FA50/OE W10947 rock chip Nunyerry North 590886 7619485 266 0.98 Au_FA50/OE W10945 rock chip Nunyerry North 589298 7618729 294 0.106 Au_FA50/OE W10944 rock chip Nunyerry North 589319 7618723 294 2.124 Au_FA50/OE W10943 rock chip Nunyerry North 589321 7618663 304 0.135 Au_FA50/OE W10942 rock chip Nunyerry North 589317 7618626 310 0.015 Au_FA50/OE W10941 rock chip Nunyerry North 589338 7618665 296 0.237 Au_FA50/OE W10940 rock chip Nunyerry North 589330 7618674 295 0.131 Au_FA50/OE W10939 rock chip Nunyerry North 590498 7619200 274 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10938 rock chip Nunyerry North 590520 7619222 272 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10937 rock chip Nunyerry North 590524 7619235 273 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10936 rock chip Nunyerry North 590506 7619192 273 0.013 Au_FA50/OE W10935 rock chip Nunyerry North 590481 7619171 274 0.008 Au_FA50/OE W10933 rock chip Nunyerry North 590494 7619184 270 0.011 Au_FA50/OE W10932 rock chip Nunyerry North 590070 7619308 290 0.149 Au_FA50/OE W10931 rock chip Nunyerry North 589991 7619050 275 0.011 Au_FA50/OE W10930 rock chip Nunyerry North 590756 7619102 299 0.015 Au_FA50/OE W10929 rock chip Nunyerry North 590755.8 7619303.5 273 0.011 Au_FA50/OE W10928 rock chip Nunyerry North 590941 7619482 269 0.058 Au_FA50/OE W10927 rock chip Nunyerry North 590963 7619487 270 0.047 Au_FA50/OE W10926 rock chip Nunyerry North 590963 7619501 276 7.387 Au-Rp1_FA50/OE W10924 rock chip Nunyerry North 591085 7619520 263 0.045 Au_FA50/OE W10923 rock chip Nunyerry North 591086 7619510 261 1.237 Au_FA50/OE W10922 rock chip Nunyerry North 591122 7619469 261 8.809 Au_FA50/OE W10921 rock chip Nunyerry North 591127 7619543 280 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10920 rock chip Nunyerry North 591193 7619471 261 0.044 Au_FA50/OE W10919 rock chip Nunyerry North 591172 7619459 262 0.057 Au_FA50/OE W10918 rock chip Nunyerry North 591153 7619460 265 0.1 Au_FA50/OE W10917 rock chip Nunyerry North 591162 7619475 266 0.01 Au_FA50/OE W10916 rock chip Nunyerry North 591162 7619489 274 0.012 Au_FA50/OE W10915 rock chip Nunyerry North 591164 7619494 274 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10914 rock chip Nunyerry North 591168 7619507 277 0.009 Au_FA50/OE W10913 rock chip Nunyerry North 591166 7619505 277 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10912 rock chip Nunyerry North 591165 7619511 279 0.024 Au_FA50/OE W10910 rock chip Nunyerry North 591268 7619521 273 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10909 rock chip Nunyerry North 591235 7619508 266 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10908 rock chip Nunyerry North 591228 7619496 268 0.033 Au_FA50/OE W10877 rock chip Nunyerry North 591266 7619590 281 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE W10876 rock chip Nunyerry North 591287 7619620 284 0.019 Au_FA50/OE H4971 SOIL Nunyerry North 589604 7618888 279 44 Au_AR25/MS H4970 SOIL Nunyerry North 589605 7618868 282 30 Au_AR25/MS H4969 SOIL Nunyerry North 589604 7618848 285 63 Au_AR25/MS H4968 SOIL Nunyerry North 589604 7618828 287 14 Au_AR25/MS H4967 SOIL Nunyerry North 589604 7618809 293 3 Au_AR25/MS H4965 SOIL Nunyerry North 589527 7618848 276 65 Au_AR25/MS H4964 SOIL Nunyerry North 589520 7618826 0 5 Au_AR25/MS H4963 SOIL Nunyerry North 589525 7618808 277 12 Au_AR25/MS H4962 SOIL Nunyerry North 589525 7618789 281 9 Au_AR25/MS H4961 SOIL Nunyerry North 589524 7618769 280 56 Au_AR25/MS H4960 SOIL Nunyerry North 589444 7618808 281 20 Au_AR25/MS H4959 SOIL Nunyerry North 589444 7618788 290 19 Au_AR25/MS H4958 SOIL Nunyerry North 589444 7618769 280 4 Au_AR25/MS H4957 SOIL Nunyerry North 589444 7618748 282 20 Au_AR25/MS H4956 SOIL Nunyerry North 589365 7618708 283 80 Au_AR25/MS H4955 SOIL Nunyerry North 589364 7618728 279 10 Au_AR25/MS H4954 SOIL Nunyerry North 589365 7618749 277 5 Au_AR25/MS H4953 SOIL Nunyerry North 589365 7618768 278 19 Au_AR25/MS H4952 SOIL Nunyerry North 590805 7619388 275 3 Au_AR25/MS H4951 SOIL Nunyerry North 590804 7619369 279 4 Au_AR25/MS H4950 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619108 286 105 Au_AR25/MS H4949 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619128 295 170 Au_AR25/MS H4948 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619149 302 40 Au_AR25/MS H4946 SOIL Nunyerry North 591046 7619248 273 16 Au_AR25/MS H4945 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619228 281 2 Au_AR25/MS H4944 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619209 290 32 Au_AR25/MS H4943 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619189 297 8 Au_AR25/MS H4942 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619169 299 29 Au_AR25/MS H4941 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619149 291 86 Au_AR25/MS H4939 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619129 283 13 Au_AR25/MS H4938 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619108 273 12 Au_AR25/MS H4937 SOIL Nunyerry North 591046 7619092 264 8 Au_AR25/MS H4936 SOIL Nunyerry North 591046 7619067 269 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4935 SOIL Nunyerry North 591046 7619047 267 3 Au_AR25/MS H4934 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619048 259 4 Au_AR25/MS H4933 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619068 262 4 Au_AR25/MS H4932 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619088 267 6 Au_AR25/MS H4931 SOIL Nunyerry North 591123 7619108 277 7 Au_AR25/MS H4930 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619129 283 780 Au_AR25/MS H4929 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619149 284 556 Au_AR25/MS H4928 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619168 282 72 Au_AR25/MS H4927 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619189 286 336 Au_AR25/MS H4926 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619388 282 7 Au_AR25/MS H4924 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619368 286 20 Au_AR25/MS H4923 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619368 284 54 Au_AR25/MS H4922 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619348 278 29 Au_AR25/MS H4921 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619327 278 2 Au_AR25/MS H4920 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619308 272 3 Au_AR25/MS H4919 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619288 268 2 Au_AR25/MS H4918 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619268 275 6 Au_AR25/MS H4917 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619248 275 2 Au_AR25/MS H4916 SOIL Nunyerry North 591002 7619231 274 1 Au_AR25/MS H4914 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619208 280 164 Au_AR25/MS H4913 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619188 287 25 Au_AR25/MS H4912 SOIL Nunyerry North 591003 7619169 293 1168 Au_AR25/MS H4911 SOIL Nunyerry North 591003 7619148 281 42 Au_AR25/MS H4910 SOIL Nunyerry North 591003 7619128 276 3 Au_AR25/MS H4909 SOIL Nunyerry North 591003 7619108 271 40 Au_AR25/MS H4908 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619088 267 24 Au_AR25/MS H4907 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619068 267 1 Au_AR25/MS H4906 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619048 261 5 Au_AR25/MS H4905 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619048 267 1 Au_AR25/MS H4904 SOIL Nunyerry North 590923 7619069 274 9 Au_AR25/MS H4903 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619089 278 112 Au_AR25/MS H4902 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619109 285 28 Au_AR25/MS H4901 SOIL Nunyerry North 590923 7619128 295 10 Au_AR25/MS H4872 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619169 305 25 Au_AR25/MS H4871 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619188 300 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4870 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619208 295 2 Au_AR25/MS H4869 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619228 290 2 Au_AR25/MS H4868 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619249 283 17 Au_AR25/MS H4867 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619269 276 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4866 SOIL Nunyerry North 590963 7619289 271 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4864 SOIL Nunyerry North 590963 7619308 277 46 Au_AR25/MS H4863 SOIL Nunyerry North 590963 7619328 282 4 Au_AR25/MS H4862 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619347 289 27 Au_AR25/MS H4861 SOIL Nunyerry North 590644 7619388 275 15 Au_AR25/MS H4860 SOIL Nunyerry North 590644 7619368 276 807 Au_AR25/MS H4859 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619388 270 4 Au_AR25/MS H4858 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619368 272 6 Au_AR25/MS H4857 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619348 273 3 Au_AR25/MS H4856 SOIL Nunyerry North 590603 7619328 269 37 Au_AR25/MS H4855 SOIL Nunyerry North 590604 7619308 273 12 Au_AR25/MS H4854 SOIL Nunyerry North 590604 7619288 275 10 Au_AR25/MS H4853 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619268 277 49 Au_AR25/MS H4852 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619248 282 13 Au_AR25/MS H4851 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619228 274 8 Au_AR25/MS H4826 SOIL Nunyerry North 590963 7619089 285 122 Au_AR25/MS H4825 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619068 275 7 Au_AR25/MS H4824 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619048 267 4 Au_AR25/MS H4823 SOIL Nunyerry North 591043 7619268 271 21 Au_AR25/MS H4821 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619288 267 8 Au_AR25/MS H4820 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619308 268 3 Au_AR25/MS H4819 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619328 268 18 Au_AR25/MS H4818 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619348 270 9 Au_AR25/MS H4817 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619368 273 6 Au_AR25/MS H4816 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619368 265 14 Au_AR25/MS H4814 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619348 262 10 Au_AR25/MS H4813 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619328 262 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4812 SOIL Nunyerry North 591083 7619308 256 19 Au_AR25/MS H4811 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619288 260 17 Au_AR25/MS H4810 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619269 264 4 Au_AR25/MS H4809 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619248 271 15 Au_AR25/MS H4808 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619229 278 37 Au_AR25/MS H4807 SOIL Nunyerry North 591085 7619208 290 321 Au_AR25/MS H4806 SOIL Nunyerry North 591085 7619188 297 24 Au_AR25/MS H4805 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619168 302 50 Au_AR25/MS H4804 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619149 295 46 Au_AR25/MS H4803 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619129 282 8 Au_AR25/MS H4802 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619109 270 30 Au_AR25/MS H4801 SOIL Nunyerry North 591085 7619088 262 6 Au_AR25/MS H4799 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619208 278 181 Au_AR25/MS H4798 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619208 295 213 Au_AR25/MS H4797 SOIL Nunyerry North 590685 7619228 299 39 Au_AR25/MS H4796 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619248 310 49 Au_AR25/MS H4795 SOIL Nunyerry North 590685 7619268 303 16 Au_AR25/MS H4794 SOIL Nunyerry North 590682 7619288 296 16 Au_AR25/MS H4793 SOIL Nunyerry North 590683 7619308 291 3 Au_AR25/MS H4792 SOIL Nunyerry North 590683 7619328 293 2 Au_AR25/MS H4791 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619348 296 16 Au_AR25/MS H4789 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619368 283 7 Au_AR25/MS H4788 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619388 273 3 Au_AR25/MS H4787 SOIL Nunyerry North 590725 7619388 271 229 Au_AR25/MS H4786 SOIL Nunyerry North 590725 7619368 278 10 Au_AR25/MS H4785 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619388 272 5 Au_AR25/MS H4784 SOIL Nunyerry North 590766 7619367 275 50 Au_AR25/MS H4783 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619348 282 21 Au_AR25/MS H4782 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619328 277 32 Au_AR25/MS H4781 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619308 275 2 Au_AR25/MS H4780 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619288 274 26 Au_AR25/MS H4779 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619268 273 2 Au_AR25/MS H4778 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619248 271 7 Au_AR25/MS H4777 SOIL Nunyerry North 590766 7619228 271 95 Au_AR25/MS H4776 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619189 274 2 Au_AR25/MS H4774 SOIL Nunyerry North 590766 7619208 267 16 Au_AR25/MS H4773 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619168 278 12 Au_AR25/MS H4772 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619149 281 154 Au_AR25/MS H4771 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619128 286 86 Au_AR25/MS H4770 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619108 293 182 Au_AR25/MS H4769 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619088 289 5 Au_AR25/MS H4768 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619069 282 4 Au_AR25/MS H4767 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619048 277 3 Au_AR25/MS H4766 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619209 281 18 Au_AR25/MS H4764 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619229 273 5 Au_AR25/MS H4763 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619249 275 14 Au_AR25/MS H4762 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619269 272 6 Au_AR25/MS H4761 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619288 268 51 Au_AR25/MS H4760 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619309 263 8 Au_AR25/MS H4759 SOIL Nunyerry North 591126 7619328 261 5 Au_AR25/MS H4758 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619348 265 24 Au_AR25/MS H4757 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619368 267 52 Au_AR25/MS H4756 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619368 265 2 Au_AR25/MS H4755 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619348 264 2 Au_AR25/MS H4754 SOIL Nunyerry North 591203 7619328 261 8 Au_AR25/MS H4753 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619308 258 8 Au_AR25/MS H4752 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619288 258 7 Au_AR25/MS H4751 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619269 262 46 Au_AR25/MS H4749 SOIL Nunyerry North 591086 7619068 259 4 Au_AR25/MS H4748 SOIL Nunyerry North 591083 7619048 256 5 Au_AR25/MS H4747 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619048 255 5 Au_AR25/MS H4746 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619068 257 306 Au_AR25/MS H4745 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619088 261 2 Au_AR25/MS H4744 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619108 265 2 Au_AR25/MS H4743 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619129 267 15 Au_AR25/MS H4742 SOIL Nunyerry North 591166 7619148 265 38 Au_AR25/MS H4741 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619169 257 121 Au_AR25/MS H4739 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619188 258 568 Au_AR25/MS H4738 SOIL Nunyerry North 591166 7619209 257 60 Au_AR25/MS H4737 SOIL Nunyerry North 591166 7619229 253 4 Au_AR25/MS H4736 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619248 253 84 Au_AR25/MS H4735 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619268 256 2 Au_AR25/MS H4734 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619288 255 152 Au_AR25/MS H4733 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619308 252 5 Au_AR25/MS H4732 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619328 255 12 Au_AR25/MS H4731 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619348 260 7 Au_AR25/MS H4730 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619368 258 163 Au_AR25/MS H4729 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619388 259 10 Au_AR25/MS H4728 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619368 269 7 Au_AR25/MS H4727 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619348 269 2 Au_AR25/MS H4726 SOIL Nunyerry North 591243 7619328 265 15 Au_AR25/MS H4724 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619308 259 3 Au_AR25/MS H4723 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619288 261 17 Au_AR25/MS H4722 SOIL Nunyerry North 591243 7619268 265 93 Au_AR25/MS H4721 SOIL Nunyerry North 591243 7619249 270 2104 Au_AR25/MS H4720 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619228 265 1222 Au_AR25/MS H4719 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619209 264 231 Au_AR25/MS H4718 SOIL Nunyerry North 591245 7619189 261 674 Au_AR25/MS H4717 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619169 258 54 Au_AR25/MS H4716 SOIL Nunyerry North 591245 7619149 259 20 Au_AR25/MS H4714 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619129 258 57 Au_AR25/MS H4713 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619109 254 41 Au_AR25/MS H4712 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619129 257 13 Au_AR25/MS H4711 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619149 256 6 Au_AR25/MS H4710 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619169 255 10 Au_AR25/MS H4709 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619189 255 36 Au_AR25/MS H4708 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619208 260 18 Au_AR25/MS H4707 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619229 267 39 Au_AR25/MS H4706 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619249 276 13 Au_AR25/MS H4705 SOIL Nunyerry North 591323 7619269 276 2 Au_AR25/MS H4704 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619288 275 24 Au_AR25/MS H4703 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619308 278 3 Au_AR25/MS H4702 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619328 274 8 Au_AR25/MS H4701 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619568 269 2 Au_AR25/MS H4699 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619548 267 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4698 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619528 267 2 Au_AR25/MS H4697 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619508 261 5 Au_AR25/MS H4696 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619488 259 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4695 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619468 256 2 Au_AR25/MS H4694 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619448 258 8 Au_AR25/MS H4693 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619428 258 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4692 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619408 262 2 Au_AR25/MS H4691 SOIL Nunyerry North 591403 7619388 266 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4689 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619368 262 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4688 SOIL Nunyerry North 591403 7619348 260 1 Au_AR25/MS H4687 SOIL Nunyerry North 591400 7619328 264 7 Au_AR25/MS H4686 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619609 278 2 Au_AR25/MS H4685 SOIL Nunyerry North 591323 7619589 275 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4684 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619569 270 2 Au_AR25/MS H4683 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619548 271 1 Au_AR25/MS H4682 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619529 271 3 Au_AR25/MS H4681 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619508 266 2 Au_AR25/MS H4680 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619488 266 14 Au_AR25/MS H4679 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619468 265 28 Au_AR25/MS H4678 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619448 265 2 Au_AR25/MS H4677 SOIL Nunyerry North 591326 7619428 265 15 Au_AR25/MS H4676 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619408 262 12 Au_AR25/MS H4675 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619388 263 1 Au_AR25/MS H4674 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619368 270 3 Au_AR25/MS H4673 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619348 273 3 Au_AR25/MS H4671 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619408 305 11 Au_AR25/MS H4670 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619388 299 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4669 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619368 294 2 Au_AR25/MS H4668 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619348 297 16 Au_AR25/MS H4667 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619328 298 7 Au_AR25/MS H4666 SOIL Nunyerry North 590326 7619308 299 17 Au_AR25/MS H4664 SOIL Nunyerry North 590326 7619288 287 13 Au_AR25/MS H4663 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619268 294 6 Au_AR25/MS H4662 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619248 296 14 Au_AR25/MS H4661 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619228 292 41 Au_AR25/MS H4660 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619208 285 33 Au_AR25/MS H4659 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619188 279 5 Au_AR25/MS H4658 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619168 274 8 Au_AR25/MS H4657 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619148 267 41 Au_AR25/MS H4656 SOIL Nunyerry North 590366 7619148 271 13 Au_AR25/MS H4655 SOIL Nunyerry North 590366 7619166 279 23 Au_AR25/MS H4654 SOIL Nunyerry North 590366 7619187 286 15 Au_AR25/MS H4653 SOIL Nunyerry North 590366 7619208 294 10 Au_AR25/MS H4652 SOIL Nunyerry North 590365 7619228 296 15 Au_AR25/MS H4649 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619149 303 42 Au_AR25/MS H4648 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619169 297 51 Au_AR25/MS H4647 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619189 288 6 Au_AR25/MS H4646 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619208 275 5 Au_AR25/MS H4645 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619228 262 1 Au_AR25/MS H4644 SOIL Nunyerry North 590929 7619248 254 2 Au_AR25/MS H4643 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619267 250 2 Au_AR25/MS H4642 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619288 241 1 Au_AR25/MS H4641 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619308 236 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4639 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619328 274 28 Au_AR25/MS H4638 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619348 278 13 Au_AR25/MS H4637 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619368 278 8 Au_AR25/MS H4636 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619389 278 32 Au_AR25/MS H4635 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619388 266 5 Au_AR25/MS H4634 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619369 268 51 Au_AR25/MS H4633 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619348 272 24 Au_AR25/MS H4632 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619328 275 2 Au_AR25/MS H4631 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619308 271 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4630 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619288 275 1 Au_AR25/MS H4629 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619268 282 99 Au_AR25/MS H4628 SOIL Nunyerry North 590886 7619248 286 57 Au_AR25/MS H4627 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619228 292 1 Au_AR25/MS H4626 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619188 297 1 Au_AR25/MS H4624 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619168 309 11 Au_AR25/MS H4623 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619149 312 8 Au_AR25/MS H4622 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619129 311 25 Au_AR25/MS H4621 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619108 305 6 Au_AR25/MS H4620 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619088 297 31 Au_AR25/MS H4619 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619068 293 13 Au_AR25/MS H4618 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619048 292 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4617 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619048 282 91 Au_AR25/MS H4616 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619069 290 245 Au_AR25/MS H4614 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619089 296 15 Au_AR25/MS H4613 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619108 304 81 Au_AR25/MS H4612 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619129 308 31 Au_AR25/MS H4611 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619148 311 4 Au_AR25/MS H4610 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619169 306 2 Au_AR25/MS H4609 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619188 299 1 Au_AR25/MS H4608 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619208 292 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4607 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619229 284 8 Au_AR25/MS H4606 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619248 290 250 Au_AR25/MS H4605 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619268 284 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4604 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619288 276 22 Au_AR25/MS H4603 SOIL Nunyerry North 590842 7619307 274 13 Au_AR25/MS H4602 SOIL Nunyerry North 590846 7619327 271 1 Au_AR25/MS H4601 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619348 273 4 Au_AR25/MS H4599 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619369 275 5 Au_AR25/MS H4598 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619388 271 16 Au_AR25/MS H4597 SOIL Nunyerry North 590804 7619565 290 29 Au_AR25/MS H4596 SOIL Nunyerry North 590803 7619586 282 6 Au_AR25/MS H4595 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619586 279 37 Au_AR25/MS H4594 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619565 278 11 Au_AR25/MS H4593 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619568 277 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4592 SOIL Nunyerry North 590886 7619589 276 1 Au_AR25/MS H4591 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619588 273 1 Au_AR25/MS H4589 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619588 265 12 Au_AR25/MS H4588 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619608 264 9 Au_AR25/MS H4587 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619628 261 7 Au_AR25/MS H4586 SOIL Nunyerry North 591002 7619629 260 8 Au_AR25/MS H4585 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619608 263 12 Au_AR25/MS H4584 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619589 265 69 Au_AR25/MS H4583 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619588 271 69 Au_AR25/MS H4582 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619608 274 59 Au_AR25/MS H4581 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619628 272 3 Au_AR25/MS H4580 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619628 280 12 Au_AR25/MS H4579 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619609 286 10 Au_AR25/MS H4578 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619588 281 31 Au_AR25/MS H4577 SOIL Nunyerry North 591126 7619628 292 5 Au_AR25/MS H4576 SOIL Nunyerry North 591121 7619608 296 8 Au_AR25/MS H4573 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619588 291 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4572 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619588 281 11 Au_AR25/MS H4571 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619608 291 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4570 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619628 301 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4569 SOIL Nunyerry North 591208 7619609 283 5 Au_AR25/MS H4568 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619588 278 6 Au_AR25/MS H4567 SOIL Nunyerry North 590207 7619167 282 150 Au_AR25/MS H4566 SOIL Nunyerry North 590207 7619188 289 249 Au_AR25/MS H4564 SOIL Nunyerry North 590204 7619208 294 120 Au_AR25/MS H4563 SOIL Nunyerry North 590204 7619228 291 11 Au_AR25/MS H4562 SOIL Nunyerry North 590205 7619248 288 13 Au_AR25/MS H4561 SOIL Nunyerry North 590205 7619269 284 20 Au_AR25/MS H4560 SOIL Nunyerry North 590205 7619288 288 15 Au_AR25/MS H4559 SOIL Nunyerry North 590206 7619308 293 106 Au_AR25/MS H4558 SOIL Nunyerry North 590203 7619329 298 85 Au_AR25/MS H4557 SOIL Nunyerry North 590204 7619348 296 14 Au_AR25/MS H4556 SOIL Nunyerry North 590205 7619366 294 4 Au_AR25/MS H4555 SOIL Nunyerry North 590207 7619391 300 6 Au_AR25/MS H4554 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619388 312 4 Au_AR25/MS H4553 SOIL Nunyerry North 590243 7619368 310 8 Au_AR25/MS H4552 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619348 313 9 Au_AR25/MS H4551 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619328 307 9 Au_AR25/MS H4299 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619309 302 14 Au_AR25/MS H4298 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619286 288 18 Au_AR25/MS H4297 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619268 288 43 Au_AR25/MS H4296 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619248 292 217 Au_AR25/MS H4295 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619228 292 28 Au_AR25/MS H4294 SOIL Nunyerry North 590245 7619208 289 215 Au_AR25/MS H4293 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619188 283 54 Au_AR25/MS H4292 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619168 274 49 Au_AR25/MS H4291 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619149 275 117 Au_AR25/MS H4289 SOIL Nunyerry North 590288 7619148 269 40 Au_AR25/MS H4288 SOIL Nunyerry North 590288 7619168 270 16 Au_AR25/MS H4287 SOIL Nunyerry North 590287 7619187 277 11 Au_AR25/MS H4286 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619208 283 390 Au_AR25/MS H4285 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619229 296 82 Au_AR25/MS H4284 SOIL Nunyerry North 590286 7619248 295 6 Au_AR25/MS H4283 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619268 289 5 Au_AR25/MS H4282 SOIL Nunyerry North 590286 7619288 287 8 Au_AR25/MS H4281 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619308 293 3 Au_AR25/MS H4280 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619328 299 2 Au_AR25/MS H4279 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619349 298 5 Au_AR25/MS H4278 SOIL Nunyerry North 590286 7619366 293 6 Au_AR25/MS H4277 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619388 298 5 Au_AR25/MS H4276 SOIL Nunyerry North 590403 7619148 281 36 Au_AR25/MS H4274 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619168 289 56 Au_AR25/MS H4273 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619189 297 17 Au_AR25/MS H4272 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619208 300 11 Au_AR25/MS H4271 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619228 292 2 Au_AR25/MS H4270 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619248 288 22 Au_AR25/MS H4269 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619268 284 3 Au_AR25/MS H4268 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619288 282 2 Au_AR25/MS H4267 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619308 281 6 Au_AR25/MS H4266 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619328 288 35 Au_AR25/MS H4264 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619348 291 518 Au_AR25/MS H4263 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619368 290 528 Au_AR25/MS H4262 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619388 284 119 Au_AR25/MS H4261 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619408 283 5 Au_AR25/MS H4260 SOIL Nunyerry North 590406 7619429 286 3 Au_AR25/MS H4259 SOIL Nunyerry North 590487 7619449 293 7 Au_AR25/MS H4258 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619428 287 2 Au_AR25/MS H4257 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619408 280 3 Au_AR25/MS H4256 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619383 276 20 Au_AR25/MS H4254 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619368 281 78 Au_AR25/MS H4253 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619348 285 14 Au_AR25/MS H4252 SOIL Nunyerry North 590483 7619328 279 53 Au_AR25/MS H4251 SOIL Nunyerry North 590486 7619308 279 2 Au_AR25/MS H4250 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619288 282 2 Au_AR25/MS H4249 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619268 288 17 Au_AR25/MS H4248 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619248 289 8 Au_AR25/MS H4247 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619227 293 14 Au_AR25/MS H4246 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619208 285 6 Au_AR25/MS H4245 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619188 279 9 Au_AR25/MS H4244 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619168 273 8 Au_AR25/MS H4243 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619148 269 57 Au_AR25/MS H4200 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619249 283 7 Au_AR25/MS H4199 SOIL Nunyerry North 590365 7619268 276 7 Au_AR25/MS H4198 SOIL Nunyerry North 590365 7619289 271 9 Au_AR25/MS H4197 SOIL Nunyerry North 590365 7619308 269 4 Au_AR25/MS H4196 SOIL Nunyerry North 590363 7619328 273 56 Au_AR25/MS H4195 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619348 269 21 Au_AR25/MS H4194 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619368 275 182 Au_AR25/MS H4193 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619389 275 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4192 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619408 277 4 Au_AR25/MS H4191 SOIL Nunyerry North 590448 7619147 274 397 Au_AR25/MS H4189 SOIL Nunyerry North 590448 7619168 282 104 Au_AR25/MS H4188 SOIL Nunyerry North 590448 7619187 291 8 Au_AR25/MS H4187 SOIL Nunyerry North 590446 7619208 300 242 Au_AR25/MS H4186 SOIL Nunyerry North 590446 7619229 295 31 Au_AR25/MS H4185 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619249 292 21 Au_AR25/MS H4184 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619268 285 20 Au_AR25/MS H4183 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619288 280 14 Au_AR25/MS H4182 SOIL Nunyerry North 590446 7619308 280 39 Au_AR25/MS H4181 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619328 283 72 Au_AR25/MS H4180 SOIL Nunyerry North 590444 7619348 290 4 Au_AR25/MS H4178 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619369 290 43 Au_AR25/MS H4177 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619388 284 17 Au_AR25/MS H4176 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619408 274 3 Au_AR25/MS H4175 SOIL Nunyerry North 590446 7619428 276 42 Au_AR25/MS H4174 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619448 290 4 Au_AR25/MS H4173 SOIL Nunyerry North 590523 7619428 291 1 Au_AR25/MS H4172 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619408 286 3 Au_AR25/MS H4171 SOIL Nunyerry North 590523 7619388 279 4 Au_AR25/MS H4170 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619368 273 181 Au_AR25/MS H4169 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619348 274 44 Au_AR25/MS H4168 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619328 273 31 Au_AR25/MS H4167 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619308 277 10 Au_AR25/MS H4166 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619288 281 7 Au_AR25/MS H4164 SOIL Nunyerry North 590525 7619268 280 8 Au_AR25/MS H4163 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619247 278 12 Au_AR25/MS H4162 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619228 273 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4161 SOIL Nunyerry North 590525 7619208 271 2 Au_AR25/MS H4160 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619208 276 166 Au_AR25/MS H4159 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619229 271 8 Au_AR25/MS H4158 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619248 270 2 Au_AR25/MS H4157 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619268 270 31 Au_AR25/MS H4156 SOIL Nunyerry North 590565 7619288 269 8 Au_AR25/MS H4155 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619308 269 6 Au_AR25/MS H4154 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619328 270 11 Au_AR25/MS H4153 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619348 269 67 Au_AR25/MS H4152 SOIL Nunyerry North 590565 7619368 270 1082 Au_AR25/MS H4151 SOIL Nunyerry North 590565 7619388 272 991 Au_AR25/MS H4149 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619248 259 31 Au_AR25/MS H4148 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619229 259 1633 Au-Rp1_FA25/OE H4147 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619209 258 353 Au_AR25/MS H4146 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619189 257 61 Au_AR25/MS H4145 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619169 253 5 Au_AR25/MS H4144 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619128 258 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4143 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619109 260 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4142 SOIL Nunyerry North 591283 7619108 250 7 Au_AR25/MS H4141 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619129 251 9 Au_AR25/MS H4139 SOIL Nunyerry North 591283 7619148 253 31 Au_AR25/MS H4138 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619168 251 450 Au_AR25/MS H4137 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619188 254 23 Au_AR25/MS H4136 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619209 258 95 Au_AR25/MS H4135 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619228 264 9 Au_AR25/MS H4134 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619249 267 4 Au_AR25/MS H4133 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619269 263 4 Au_AR25/MS H4132 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619288 261 11 Au_AR25/MS H4131 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619308 262 7 Au_AR25/MS H4129 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619328 262 149 Au_AR25/MS H4128 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619628 269 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4127 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619607 266 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4126 SOIL Nunyerry North 591362 7619588 264 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4125 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619569 263 8 Au_AR25/MS H4124 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619548 261 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4123 SOIL Nunyerry North 591365 7619530 260 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4122 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619509 258 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4121 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619488 258 14 Au_AR25/MS H4120 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619468 259 8 Au_AR25/MS H4119 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619448 257 5 Au_AR25/MS H4118 SOIL Nunyerry North 591367 7619427 254 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4117 SOIL Nunyerry North 591365 7619408 255 5 Au_AR25/MS H4116 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619388 257 68 Au_AR25/MS H4114 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619368 255 18 Au_AR25/MS H4113 SOIL Nunyerry North 591365 7619349 260 2 Au_AR25/MS H4112 SOIL Nunyerry North 591366 7619327 266 23 Au_AR25/MS H4111 SOIL Nunyerry North 591321 7619628 281 1 Au_AR25/MS H4110 SOIL Nunyerry North 591281 7619627 291 1 Au_AR25/MS H4109 SOIL Nunyerry North 591280 7619607 284 3 Au_AR25/MS H4108 SOIL Nunyerry North 591281 7619587 280 4 Au_AR25/MS H4107 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619568 278 4 Au_AR25/MS H4106 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619548 277 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4104 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619528 274 201 Au_AR25/MS H4103 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619508 273 772 Au_AR25/MS H4102 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619488 271 64 Au_AR25/MS H4101 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619468 269 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4100 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619449 269 2 Au_AR25/MS H4099 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619428 265 2 Au_AR25/MS H4098 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619408 262 22 Au_AR25/MS H4097 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619388 266 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4096 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619368 268 7 Au_AR25/MS H4095 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619348 262 7 Au_AR25/MS H4094 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619388 297 9 Au_AR25/MS H4093 SOIL Nunyerry North 590164 7619368 286 1 Au_AR25/MS H4092 SOIL Nunyerry North 590164 7619348 285 701 Au_AR25/MS H4091 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619328 289 71 Au_AR25/MS H4089 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619309 291 1311 Au_AR25/MS H4088 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619289 285 1261 Au_AR25/MS H4087 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619268 279 11 Au_AR25/MS H4086 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619248 278 5 Au_AR25/MS H4085 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619228 282 200 Au_AR25/MS H4084 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619208 282 16 Au_AR25/MS H4083 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619188 279 248 Au_AR25/MS H4082 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619168 273 231 Au_AR25/MS H4081 SOIL Nunyerry North 590123 7619168 272 9 Au_AR25/MS H4079 SOIL Nunyerry North 590119 7619208 268 65 Au_AR25/MS H4078 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619228 271 10 Au_AR25/MS H4077 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619248 274 5 Au_AR25/MS H4076 SOIL Nunyerry North 590125 7619268 273 51 Au_AR25/MS H4075 SOIL Nunyerry North 590128 7619288 270 1506 Au-Rp1_FA25/OE H4074 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619308 272 28 Au_AR25/MS H4073 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619328 274 29 Au_AR25/MS H4072 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619348 276 3 Au_AR25/MS H4071 SOIL Nunyerry North 590125 7619369 284 24 Au_AR25/MS H4070 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619368 282 5 Au_AR25/MS H4069 SOIL Nunyerry North 590083 7619349 281 5 Au_AR25/MS H4068 SOIL Nunyerry North 590083 7619328 278 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4067 SOIL Nunyerry North 590085 7619308 274 37 Au_AR25/MS H4066 SOIL Nunyerry North 590085 7619288 268 68 Au_AR25/MS H4064 SOIL Nunyerry North 590086 7619270 262 71 Au_AR25/MS H4063 SOIL Nunyerry North 590085 7619249 259 51 Au_AR25/MS H4062 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619228 261 36 Au_AR25/MS H4061 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619208 256 6 Au_AR25/MS H4060 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619188 282 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4059 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619168 277 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4058 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619168 294 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS H4057 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619188 293 1 Au_AR25/MS H4056 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619209 295 7 Au_AR25/MS H4055 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619228 292 5 Au_AR25/MS H4054 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619248 285 29 Au_AR25/MS H4053 SOIL Nunyerry North 590046 7619268 279 129 Au_AR25/MS H4052 SOIL Nunyerry North 590046 7619288 275 101 Au_AR25/MS H4051 SOIL Nunyerry North 590046 7619308 284 20 Au_AR25/MS H4049 SOIL Nunyerry North 590043 7619328 296 2 Au_AR25/MS H4048 SOIL Nunyerry North 590044 7619348 298 29 Au_AR25/MS H4047 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619368 298 9 Au_AR25/MS H4046 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619369 304 3 Au_AR25/MS H4045 SOIL Nunyerry North 590004 7619348 297 19 Au_AR25/MS H4044 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619329 290 5 Au_AR25/MS H4043 SOIL Nunyerry North 590006 7619308 284 144 Au_AR25/MS H4042 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619288 280 730 Au_AR25/MS H4041 SOIL Nunyerry North 590004 7619268 278 6 Au_AR25/MS H4039 SOIL Nunyerry North 590004 7619248 285 6 Au_AR25/MS H4038 SOIL Nunyerry North 590006 7619228 299 16 Au_AR25/MS H4037 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619208 306 3 Au_AR25/MS H4036 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619188 308 1 Au_AR25/MS H4035 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619168 302 5 Au_AR25/MS

Table 2: NGP - Significant intercepts at Genie, Parnell-Vulture, Daisy Central.