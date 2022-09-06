Hip-hop Mogul and Activist Russell Simmons Invests in Tech Startup Simplicity That Increases Quality of Life in Cities







PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Tech Inc. announces today that Russell Simmons has joined the company as an Investor and Advisory Board member. Simplicity is a mobile app where people can find vital updates from their city and its agencies, including emergency alerts, outages, road closures, city events, and more. The app is currently used in over 100 cities, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago Metropolitan Area, and South Florida.



Russell Simmons is an entrepreneur, music mogul, philanthropist, co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, and founder of Rush Communications. Over the decades Simmons has been a vocal advocate for social justice issues, lending his platform to support a variety of causes. Empowering communities and supporting healthy communication within them is one of the objectives he cares deeply about, which is the core purpose of the partnership between Simmons and Simplicity.



Simplicity is a mobile app that allows users to receive updates and information directly from their city and its agencies without the noise of traditional social media channels. The app is an important community tool because it helps keep people informed and engaged with what's happening in their city.



Simmons believes that this kind of direct communication is vital for communities to thrive. "I'm excited to be part of a company that is making such a positive impact on the way cities and community members interact," he says. "This is an important service that can really make a difference in people's lives."



“Russell Simmons is a true visionary and has built an astonishing career by being able to recognize real talents, trends, and business-worthy ideas way ahead of their time,” comments Simplicity’s CXO (and former CTO of New York City) Miguel Gamiño Jr. "Having him join us and support Simplicity’s vision is a huge endorsement for the company.”



About Simplicity Tech Inc.

Simplicity Tech Inc. is a technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Chicago and Bratislava, Slovakia. Its Simplicity application helps municipalities and residents fight misinformation and stay informed about the most critical updates affecting their communities. Following its successful launch in Silicon Valley, the company raised over $10M in seed funding for further expansion. For more information, visit www.onesimplicity.com

