Deck Commerce Named BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner

St. Louis, MO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants access to the Deck Commerce Order Management System (OMS). Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Deck Commerce’s OMS app through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"Partnering with the BigCommerce team of experts is really exciting for us and ensures retailers can deliver the best end-to-end omnichannel customer experience," said Chris Deck, Founder and CEO at Deck Commerce. “This partnership makes order management capabilities such as buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) or automating the entire returns and cancellations process, available for retailers in a very short implementation timeframe.”

For retailers and direct-to-consumer brands looking to save time, reduce costs and improve a merchant customer’s order experience, the Deck Commerce OMS app streamlines omnichannel fulfillment with a central view of inventory, smart order routing, and automated transactions.

“Our partnership with Deck Commerce further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Deck Commerce shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Elite Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information on BigCommerce’s integration with the Deck Commerce OMS app, click here.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) Order Management System (OMS) for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, Yankee Candle, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible and purpose-built ecommerce platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. For more information, www.deckcommerce.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

###