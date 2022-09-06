LandAirSea Supports Chicago’s Home and Business Protection Program

CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS tracking company LandAirSea (LAS) is proud to offer its support of Chicago’s Home and Business Protection Program (HBPP) to help fight rising theft in the city and protect residents, their homes, and their belongings.



HBPP provides rebates to cover the costs of outdoor security cameras, cloud storage for video footage, outdoor motion sensor lighting, vehicle GPS trackers , and subscription costs.

As the city of Chicago continues to grapple with high crime rates, all residents and businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the program. It will run through December 31, 2024, or until funds are depleted, whichever comes first.

To be eligible for the HBPP program, applicants must:

Be an owner or tenant of a property used as a primary residence, business, religious institution, or nonprofit organization within the city of Chicago -or- own or lease a vehicle registered to a primary address within Chicago city limits. Provide documentation that verifies proof of purchase on or after June 6, 2022. Install the device(s) and submit a photo of the installed device(s).



Anyone who meets the above eligibility criteria may receive reimbursement for:

Up to $225 per camera for a maximum of two cameras — a total of $450 reimbursement.

One year of subscription costs for a cloud-based video storage system for a maximum of $150 per annual subscription.

Up to $100 per light for a maximum of two lights — a total of $200 reimbursement.

Up to $50 per vehicle GPS tracking device for a maximum of two devices — a total of $100 reimbursement

One year of subscription costs for GPS tracking applications as required for use by the vehicle GPS tracking device manufacturer up to $120.



To learn more about the HBPP program, requirements, stipulations, and how to sign up, click here.

LAS manufactures a number of products that can be used in conjunction with the HBPP program to deter thieves from breaking into Chicago area homes and vehicles, such as:

To learn more about LAS products, click here .

About LandAirSea

LandAirSea GPS trackers are manufactured for fleet management, professional vehicle, and overall asset tracking. This allows users to monitor driving behaviors and the location of their personal assets, which gives them the peace of mind of knowing that if their goods or vehicles get stolen, they will have up-to-the-second tracking information to provide to law enforcement.

For media inquiries, please contact:

XX Jared Zientz

XX Jared.zientz@landairsea.com