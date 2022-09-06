MEDIA CONFERENCE ADVISORY: Khalistan Referendum for Secession of Punjab from India

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: The Punjab Referendum Commission is a panel of independent and non-aligned direct democracy and political experts whose mission is to monitor the voting in the non-governmental Punjab Independence Referendum

M. Dane Waters, Commission Chair

Dane is the founder and Chair of the Initiative & Referendum Institute at the University of Southern California – a research and educational organization established to study direct democracy. He is the co-founder of the Initiative & Referendum Institute Europe and serves on the board of Democracy International, an organization that works to strengthen direct democracy opportunities around the world and Citizens in Charge Foundation.

Matt Qvortrup

Author of several books, including Government by Referendum (2017), Referendums Around the World (Palgrave 2016), and Referendums and Ethnic Conflict (2014), and A Comparative Study of Referendums (2002). He served on a commission overseeing the 2019 referendum in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, and as counsellor on the regulation of referendums for the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office 2019-2020.

Paul Jacobs

Paul is a leading figure in initiative and referendum and is president of Citizens in Charge and Citizens in Charge Foundation. Paul has worked on over 100 initiative and ballot access campaigns in nearly every state in the U.S.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

A human rights lawyer and General Counsel to SFJ

WHAT: Press Conference by “Punjab Referendum Commission” to

- Official Announcement of Canadian Phase of Voting in Khalistan Referendum to Start on Sept. 18th in Brampton.

- Release of the report “From the Golden Temple to Punjab Independence” jointly published by the Research Institute on Self-Determination of Peoples and National (IRAI), Qubec, Canada.

The report reviews the Sikh community’s initiative “Khalistan Referendum” under international law and democratic practices.

WHERE: SoHo Hotel – Tribeca Room

318 Wellington Street West, Toronto

JOIN VIA ZOOM (audio only):

Meeting ID: 364 619 2839

Passcode: 202125

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8th at 1:00 p.m.