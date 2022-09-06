The Argentine Football Association Presents Duelbits as Online Betting Regional Sponsor

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFA and Duelbits, the online betting platform, have entered into a commercial agreement for the South American territory (except Argentina), through which the company becomes a Regional Sponsor of the National Teams.

This agreement reinforces the sponsorship platform for national teams, adding a new category and territory to expand the reach of the AFA brand in different South American countries.

Claudio Tapia, President of AFA, highlighted, "In all these years of management, we have developed a strong expansion of the AFA brand, obtaining a global reach. Thanks to this work, we can build agreements with important brands that today find in AFA a strategic partner for their marketing plans, not only in Argentina but in the rest of the continent and the world. We welcome Duelbits to our National Team sponsorship program and wish them every success."

Ross Haffie, Duelbits SportsBook Head, said: "Duelbits is delighted to be an online regional betting sponsor of the Argentine Football Association. This is a landmark deal for us, and we are very excited to work closely with the team over the next 12 months. Also, this is a great year for Argentina, and we want to wish them the best of luck in Qatar."

Leandro Petersen, Commercial Marketing Director of AFA, added: "Today we are pleased to announce this commercial agreement with Duelbits, becoming the first national team to work alongside them. The process of global expansion that we started four years ago grows day by day, increasing the volume of income of our Association and expanding our horizons and our commercial frontiers."

ABOUT DUELBITS

Duelbits.com is a crypto casino and sportsbook aiming to bring users the most rewarding gambling experience. Founded in 2020 and despite the COVID19 crisis, Duelbits has grown into a well-known casino brand, particularly within the crypto niche. Duelbits' ambition is to become a niche global brand, offering users better rewards and an easy-to-use product, all accompanied by the crypto element, allowing users fast and secure payments. They have recently become the "Official European Betting Partner" of Premier League Club Aston Villa and the Official Betting Partner of the biggest South American Esports organisation "Pain Gaming".

