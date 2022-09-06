Start the school year with free math tutoring, STEM games and immersive learning experiences for Kindergarten to Grade 12!

Toronto, ON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022-2023 school year has arrived! To help students, families and educators make the most of this year, TVO has updated, expanded and improved numerous resources from TVO Learn, TVOkids, TVO ILC and TVO Today. This includes a new TVO Mathify service expansion to Ontario students in Grades 4 through 12.

“Expanding our free online math tutoring service to Grade 12 is a great example of how TVO is adapting to the evolving needs of students in this province,” says Jennifer Hinshelwood, COO of TVO. “Our entire portfolio of learning experiences has played a crucial role for so many students, their families and their communities over the past two years. As we enter this new era together, TVO plans to be there for all families whenever they need the support.”

The following K-12 learning resources are available to deepen knowledge or bridge learning gaps so Ontario students can successfully progress through the provincial curriculum. Parents, caregivers and educators are invited to bookmark this page to easily access these resources at any point during the school year.

TVO Mathify (Grades 4 to 12)

Tens of thousands of students turn to TVO Mathify for free, 1:1 math tutoring with Ontario Certified Teachers. Now operating seven days a week and newly expanded to support students in Grades 4 through 12, TVO Mathify helps build math skills and confidence through personalized coaching sessions that are available on demand. An interactive whiteboard and voice and text chat features make it easy to share math questions assigned in class. Register for free now: TVOMathify.com.

TVO Learn (Kindergarten to Grade 12)

Explore TVO Learn’s grade-specific support for at-home learning anytime you need it. In addition to educator-curated resources like STEM games and age-appropriate, ad-free media from TVOkids, there are over 2,100 Learning Activities available in subject areas like Science and Technology (new!), Mathematics, Language, Social Studies, Health and Physical Education, The Arts and French as a Second Language. Visit TVOLearn.com to get started.

TVO mPower (K-Grade 6)

Looking for ad-free STEM games? Take your pick of more than 60 games co-developed by educators to help students in Kindergarten to Grade 6 develop skills in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Create a free account to access games like Insect Inn, where players seek out food and building supplies for a bug hotel, or Green City, where they learn how build a city while minimizing impacts on the environment. Register for a free account at TVOmPower.com.

TVO ILC Open House (Grades 9-12)

High school students looking to deepen their learning, practice for tests or explore a new subject area can access more than 140 courses in the TVO ILC Open House on TVOLearn.com. These not-for-credit courses are designed for independent study and reflect the learning experiences available through TVO ILC, Ontario’s largest online high school. Explore available courses at TVOLearn.com/collections/courses.

TVOkids (K-Grade 4)

TVOkids features series, games and activities that help prepare children for school and life. Discover a range of fun and engaging TVOkids Originals that explore the natural environment (Leo’s Pollinators), independent cooking at home (5 Ingredient Challenge) and the daily adventures in a cross-cultural community (16 Hudson). The upcoming Sunny’s Quest series profiles Black Canadian children from across the country. Discover a new favourite at TVOkids.com.

TVO Today

The new TVO Today website and mobile apps make it easy to read, listen and watch the latest in current affairs and documentaries. From The Agenda with Steve Paikin and The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka to podcasts, video explainers and opinion articles, TVO Today provides secondary students and adults with an engaging home for diverse perspectives and fresh storytelling about Ontario. Learn more at TVO.org.

> Visit TVO Arts to learn about iconic works of Canadian art.

