PORT RICHEY, Fla., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Help Dixie Belle Paint raise up to $15,000 for the fight against Alzheimer's. Visit Dixie Belle on Facebook at Dixie Belle Paint Company and look for the "Comment for a Cause" post. Share this with friends and leave a comment. Each post that receives 250 comments and 25 shares generates a $500 donation from Dixie Belle Paint to the Alzheimer's Association. Dixie Belle Paint will post every day at 1 pm EDT throughout the entire month of September.

The Alzheimer's Association defines the disease as a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Alzheimer's is a progressive disease, where dementia symptoms gradually worsen over several years. In its preliminary stages, memory loss is mild, but with late-stage Alzheimer's, individuals often lose the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment. On average, a person with Alzheimer's lives 4 to 8 years after diagnosis but can live as long as 20 years, depending on other factors.

Dixie Belle Paint wants to make a difference and you can join the fight. This will cost nothing and can mean everything. Please, visit Dixie Belle Paint Company on Facebook and Comment for a Cause.

For more information on Alzheimer's, please visit the Alzheimer's Association on azl.org and find out other ways to make a difference. For more information or to find your local Dixie Belle Paint Retailer please call us at 813-909-1962 or visit our website at DixieBellePaint.com. Submitted by Teri Ronk, CMO.

