Ogilvy Health’s Kim Johnson Named a PharmaVoice 100 Honoree

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), today announced Kim Johnson, the agency’s Global CEO, has been named to the prestigious 2022 PharmaVoice 100, a recognition of the 100 most inspiring people in the life-sciences industry.



Each year the PharmaVoice 100, established in 2005 by premier healthcare communications publication, PharmaVoice, honors select individuals for their inspirational contributions to the life sciences industry. The distinguished honorees are selected based on comprehensive testimonial essays detailing how nominated individuals have motivated and effected positive change within the healthcare marketing industry.

Kim, previously recognized with a PharmaVoice 100 designation in 2015 in the “Commanders & Chiefs” category, was named this year to the “Legacy Leaders” category for her illustrious healthcare marketing career of more than 25 years working on blockbuster campaigns, striving for greater health equity and patient empowerment, and harnessing the power of digital health. This award follows other recent, notable recognitions for Kim, as she was named one of PRWeek’s Top 30 Health Influencers in 2021 and was inducted into MM+M’s Women of Distinction class earlier this year.

Ogilvy Health’s Global CEO, Kim Johnson said: “I’m humbled by this recognition among the many talented and dedicated professionals working in life sciences. I’ve been so fortunate to work in an industry where I regularly feel we are at the verge of something truly great."

This year’s PharmaVoice 100 recipients will be honored on September 15 at the “PharmaVoice 100 Celebration — the Next Era of Leadership” — a virtual full-day event featuring engaging and interactive discussions. Kim will serve as a panelist at the event’s opening session, “CEO Roundtable: Navigating Uncharted Waters.”

For those who would like to attend, you can register for the free event here. To learn more about Kim, her career accomplishments, and her ongoing successes as she continues to drive brand growth for her clients, elevating Ogilvy Health to new heights along the way, her PharmaVoice 100 write-up can be found here.

