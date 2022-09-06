RECONNECT AND COURTCALL ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP IN LEVERAGING COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS FOR THE JUSTICE SECTOR

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnect and CourtCall today announce a strategic partnership combining Reconnect's specialty courts technology solutions and CourtCall's leading expertise in remote legal services. The two companies bring in a combined 39 years of experience in the legal technology industry.

Reconnect is a Public Benefit Corporation, committed to improving outcomes for participants and staff in the justice space. Reconnect works to revolutionize and redefine accountability by leveraging technology that builds connections and empowers relationships. With over 13 years of experience serving specialty courts, pretrial, probation, and treatment programs, Reconnect works with thousands of participants and a myriad of agencies.

CourtCall is a leader in remote legal services and started the remote appearance industry during a paradigm shift over 25 years ago. Its proprietary video platform is ideal for business and legal applications and includes on-demand live support. Features such as Docusign and real-time document collaboration enable participants in specialty courts or treatment programs to complete their meetings and actions associated in real time and with ease. Additionally, the flexibility and security of CourtCall's video platform are ideal for private health communication.

"It is generally accepted that success for those interacting with the justice system requires consistent communication that is reliable, accessible and user-friendly," observed Bob Alvarado, the CEO of CourtCall. "The Reconnect platform has exactly what is required for courts and justice partners and for individuals who are required to report to those entities, and CourtCall is pleased to work with Reconnect to extend the benefits of the Reconnect platform to courts across the nation and their justice partners. The expansion of remote access in the justice market has been our business since 1996."

"There has never been a more relevant moment to offer comprehensive virtual communication tools," said Reconnect Chief Executive Officer Pete Andrews. "We believe that CourtCall will enhance our tools and provide more ways for our customers to simply connect and communicate with participants while ensuring court communication standards are met."

The future of legal services is evolving into full-service A-Z platforms and the partnership between Reconnect and CourtCall is another step in that direction.

