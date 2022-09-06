NIO INC. (NYSE: NIO) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)

Did you lose money on investments in NIO? If so, please visit NIO Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO) between March 1, 2021 and July 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

NIO designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles. It purports to differentiate itself through technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its battery swapping technologies (i.e., Battery as a Service) and proprietary autonomous driving technologies, including Autonomous Driving as a Service.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) NIO pulled forward revenue by selling batteries to a related party which owned the batteries and managed users’ subscriptions; (2) through the related party, NIO also recognized enormous depreciation savings; and (3)as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue and net loss were overstated.

On June 28, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report alleging, among other things, that NIO inflated its net income by about 95% through sales to a related party, Wuhan Weineng Battery Asset Co. (“Weineng”). In sum, the report alleged: that “[b]y transferring the burden of collecting monthly subscriptions to Weineng, NIO has accelerated its revenue growth. Instead of recognizing revenue over the life of the subscription (~7 years), Weineng allows NIO to recognize revenue from the batteries they sell immediately.”

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) fell $0.59, or 2.5%, to close at $22.36 per share on June 28, 2022.

Then, on July 11, 2022, NIO announced that it formed a special committee to oversee an investigation into the allegations in the Grizzly Research report.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $2.03, or 8.9% to close at $20.57 per share on July 11, 2022.

