EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the following upcoming conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Forum: Corporate Presentation

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Corporate Presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Benzinga Retail Conference (Virtual)

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022

Time: 11:40 a.m. ET

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the corporate presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

