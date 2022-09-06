Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET (Fireside Chat)

A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

