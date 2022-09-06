Adagio Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADGI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of differentiated products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. ET.





H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference: Management will participate in 1 on 1 meetings on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.adagiotx.com and will be archived for 90 days following the presentations.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio (Nasdaq: ADGI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of differentiated products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company is developing its lead product candidate, adintrevimab, for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. The company is advancing proprietary antibodies targeting distinct sites with activity against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern to date and plans to take a combination of these antibodies into clinical trials in the first quarter of 2023. Beyond COVID-19, Adagio is leveraging its antibody discovery and development capabilities that have enabled expedited advancement of adintrevimab into clinical trials to develop therapeutic or preventative options for other infectious diseases, such as additional coronaviruses and influenza. Adintrevimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that is not approved for use in any country. The safety and efficacy of adintrevimab have not been established. For more information, please visit www.adagiotx.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Tony Berry, Evoke Canale

774-317-0422

anthony.berry@evokegroup.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com