Aravive to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer and Rudy Howard, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, N.Y.

The Company’s presentation will be available for viewing on September 12, 2022, at 7:00 am ET. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Events & Presentations page of www.aravive.com. Aravive will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Contact:

Luke Heagle

Real Chemistry

(910) 619-5764

ir@aravive.com