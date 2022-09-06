Kronos Bio Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases, today announced participation in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. An on-demand webcast of the presentation will be available on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7 a.m. ET.



The webcast will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing three investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company’s lead compound, the SYK inhibitor entospletinib, is being evaluated in the registrational Phase 3 AGILITY trial as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing the CDK9 inhibitor, KB-0742, as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor being assessed in patients with FLT3-mutated AML. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the dysregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.



