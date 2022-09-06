NEP Group debuting new IP live event network tool at IBC Show 2022

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe, is returning to the 2022 IBC Show in Amsterdam. Located in the “Content Everywhere” Hall 5 (#5.H72), the company’s exhibit will feature a new product launch, interactive demos and a wide selection of other appearances and expert engagements featuring NEP’s global production ecosystem and solutions for broadcast, live events and virtual production.

TFC Flow launching at IBC Show

Highlighting NEP Group’s 2022 IBC Show appearance is the launch of TFC Flow, a powerful and easy-to-use IP-based “DIVA” tool. TFC Flow offers complete control of data, intercom, video and audio signal flow within a unified live event network, and is powered by NEP’s proprietary, web-based, multipurpose control platform, TFC (Total Facility Control). TFC Flow harnesses the power and scalability of IP/2110, while removing the complexity that comes along with it, making network configuration fast, easy and secure.

With a global ecosystem-themed physical exhibition in Hall 5 at the RAI Amsterdam (Stand: #5.H72), NEP returns to the IBC Show for the first time since 2019.

“All of us at NEP are looking forward to returning to the IBC Show, to connect with our partners and colleagues from around the world,” said Mike Werteen, Global President, NEP Broadcast Services. “This is an ambitious time for innovation in our industry, and the IBC Show is a great setting to demonstrate the 360-degrees of support we’re providing content creators every day from the NEP global production ecosystem.

“We’re eager to debut TFC Flow at IBC, an IP control game-changer for the live events and broadcast industry. With our other product demos, lineup of speaking appearances and NEP recruiting opportunities, the 2022 IBC Show is shaping up to be one of our most anticipated shows in years.”

Technology demos and expert speakers

To mark the launch of TFC Flow, NEP is offering daily demonstrations that show the power, flexibility and ease of use the product offers. Additionally, NEP experts will be on hand offering demonstrations of Mediabank, NEP’s feature-rich, bespoke media asset management system.

NEP’s specialty capture division is offering exclusive insight into two recent innovations. Broadcast Sports International (BSI) is showcasing the development and use of its Mini-Tx, the world’s smallest UHD wireless video transmitter offering industry-leading capabilities. The PICO camera, which provides a wide degree of versatility and 500 fame per second capabilities will also be demonstrated.

A deep lineup of expert appearances highlights NEP’s 2022 IBC Show. Jeff Hughes, Chief Operating Officer, Casper Choffat, Senior Vice President, Global Product, Scott Rothenberg, Senior Vice President, Program and Planning, Marc Segar, Senior Vice President, Global Technology, Graham Rowe, Lead Solutions Architect and Eirik Nakken, Director of Technology, NEP Norway are scheduled to speak on various industry panels. For a complete lineup of NEP appearances, visit NEP’s 2022 IBC Show page.

As the industry’s best in content and technology gather in person, the 2022 IBC Show will also serve as an important opportunity to connect with individuals who are as passionate as NEP is about bringing creative visions and great content to life. Individuals interested in joining NEP Group are encouraged to visit the NEP exhibition at Stand: #5.H72. For a list of current NEP openings around the world, visit Careers at NEP.

About NEP

You have a vision. We see it, too. With a worldwide network of experts and cutting-edge technology, our unique Global Production Ecosystem empowers content creators and rights holders to tell stories in breakthrough ways. We're built on 35 years of trusted experience across broadcast, live event, and virtual production to deliver the solutions you need—anytime, anywhere.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 5,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Learn how we are helping clients bring their content to life at nepgroup.com.

