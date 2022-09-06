Sony Interactive Entertainment pledges $2 million to new UNCF Scholarship

Washington, D.C., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced a new $2 million scholarship program aimed at supporting Black students attending historically Black colleges or universities (HBCUs) interested in gaming development as a career. UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will recruit for and administer the new scholarship program, seeking out at least 50 students majoring in computer science or computer engineering who need support.

SIE’s financial contribution will support the scholarships and student participation in the UNCF Tech Innovation Summit, which is a crucial component of the program. The summit helps to prepare students with much needed professional development as they transition into jobs in the tech and gaming industry.

“Sony is fully committed to the success of this program, and, through the HBCU Computer Science Academy program, will invest in the preparation of a robust HBCU computer science student pipeline and produce highly qualified and motivated student cohorts eligible for selection into this program,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “We thank Sony for this new gift and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Sony, Inc., has been a UNCF partner for the last decade and made a major decision in 2020 to elevate its diversity, inclusion and equity efforts through SIE. Dr. Chad Womack, Sr. Director of Stem Initiatives and Programs, and the UNCF Student Professional Development Program (SPDP) team is working with key stakeholders at SIE to develop and implement a customized student professional development program as part of the scholarship program with the goal of preparing them for internships and jobs in the gaming industry. SPDP activities will include both resume and interview preparation; and helping students to understand SIE’s unique corporate culture.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment has highlighted the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion as a core factor in company operations. To bring action to these values, Sony Interactive Entertainment has implemented Strategic Partnerships to support the Black community alongside several other initiatives such as establishing the PlayStation Careers Pathways Program to help provide opportunities for the next generation of Black game developers and other underrepresented talent,” said Aaron Chrisco, head of social impact at PlayStation, San Francisco.

The first group of students to receive the scholarship will be this fall.

