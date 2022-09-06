Euro Manganese Confirms Arrival of all Demonstration Plant Modules at Site

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to confirm that the two shipments, comprising 12 containers and including all modules of the Demonstration Plant, have now arrived at the Chvaletice Project site in the Czech Republic.



Modules are now being unpacked and placed in position within the two fully-refurbished buildings. Commissioning of the Demonstration Plant, including cold, hot and performance testing, will commence once all modules and ancillary equipment are in place, inspected and connected. The Demonstration Plant is expected to be in full operation and producing to customer specifications by the end of 2022.

The Demonstration Plant is designed to produce larger-scale product samples to be used for customer supply chain qualification of Euro Manganese’s high-purity manganese products (HPEMM and HPMSM). It will also enable process optimization and serve as a training facility. The Demonstration Plant is expected to operate for up to three years and will be available for testing of potential additional feedstock for the commercial Chvaletice plant, as well as testing production of potential alternative manganese end products requested by the market.

The Company estimates that the cost of the Demonstration Plant, including fabrication, delivery, commissioning, laboratory set-up and an operator training program, as well as the cost of operation for one year, will be approximately US$5.8 million, of which US$3.1 million has already been paid.

Dr. Matthew James, Euro Manganese’s President and CEO, commented:

“The arrival and installation of the Demonstration Plant is another important milestone for the Chvaletice Manganese Project. It is also testament to the tenacity of our team, who successfully navigated several challenges with the manufacturing and delivery of the Demonstration Plant, including the inability to travel to China during COVID, a re-routing of the shipping as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and industrial action at Hamburg port. Once all modules are inspected and connected to services, the commissioning process will commence.

“We have orders for the Demonstration Plant samples and the plant also provides prospective customers the opportunity to visit the site and witness firsthand the supply security, traceability, and high-quality nature of Chvaletice’s battery-grade manganese products.”

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice Project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

