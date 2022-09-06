Kornit Digital Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that the Company will participate at the following investor conferences:



Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date : Thursday, September 8, 2022

: Thursday, September 8, 2022 Fireside Chat Discussion Time : 1:45 pm ET

: 1:45 pm ET Click here for webcast



The fireside chat discussion will also be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at https://ir.kornit.com.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date : Tuesday, September 13, 2022

: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Hosting 1:1 Meetings with Investors

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

