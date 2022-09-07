CELSIUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celsius Network LLC and Other Defendants and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Celsius Network LLC, Celsius Lending LLC, Celsius KeyFi LLC, Alexander Mashinsky, Shlomi Leon, David Base, and Alan Jeffrey Carr in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Celsius securities between February 9, 2018 and July 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 13, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Celsius is a financial services company that generates revenue through cryptocurrency trading, lending, and borrowing, the sale of its unregistered securities, as well as engaging in proprietary trading.

The price of CEL Tokens went from a high of $7.73 on June 3, 2021, to a low of $0.28 just over a year later on June 12, 2021, in the wake of the June Crisis and Celsius freezing its investors accounts.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by carrying out a plan, scheme, and course of conduct that Celsius intended to and did deceive retail investors and thereby caused them to purchase Celsius Financial Products at artificially inflated prices; endorsed false statements they knew or recklessly should have known were materially misleading, and made untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading.

The complaint further alleges that Celsius and its affiliates, along with the Individual Defendants, also violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling non-exempt securities without registering it. The complaint alleges that Celsius and Individual Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by also participating in Celsius’ failure to register the Celsius Financial Products. The complaint alleges that the Defendants violated provisions of the New Jersey Common Law by possessing the monetary value of Celsius Financial Products of inflated value which rightfully belongs to the Plaintiff and members of the Class.

