Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Clariant, Polished, Super Group, and Sema4 and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY), Polished.com, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: POL), Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC), and Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR, SMFRW). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY)

On February 14, 2022, Swiss chemical maker, Clariant AG, disclosed that it will delay issuing Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial results due an ongoing internal investigation into potential accounting fraud.

Clariant AG is investigating internal whistleblower complaints that the company has known about since September 2021, pertaining to booking issues aimed at boosting results to meet targets.

On this news, shares of Clariant AG ADR shares fell more than 14% in intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

For more information on the Clariant investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CLZNY

Polished.com, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: POL)

In July 2020, Polished (then known as 1847 Goedeker Inc.) conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling shares priced at $9.00 per share.

Then, on August 15, 2022, after market hours, Polished announced on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC its inability to timely file its Form 10-Q for its second quarter of its fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022 due to its Board's Audit Committee recently beginning “an independent investigation regarding certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations.” Further, the Company announced that “[t]he investigation is ongoing, and the Audit Committee continues to work diligently with independent counsel and consultants to complete the investigation” and that “[t]he Company cannot predict the duration of the investigation, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the Company's financial results.”

On this news, Polished’s share price fell sharply during after-hours trading on August 15, 2022 and pre-market trading on August 16, 2022.

For more information on the Polished investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/POL

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC)

On May 25, 2022, on a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 results, Super Group withdrew its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of €1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of €345 million, stating that “[g]iven the volatility we’ve seen and known uncertainties, we’re working on a reforecast for 2022 and should be able to provide an update about our expectations when we release second quarter results in August.”

On this news, Super Group’s ordinary share price fell $1.89 per share, or 23.28%, to close at $6.23 per share on May 25, 2022.

Then, on August 11, 2022, on a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 results, Super Group provided fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of “between €1.15 billion and €1.28 billion” and adjusted EBITDA guidance of “between €200 million and €250 million.” Super Group attributed the reduced guidance to “ongoing pressures from multiple economic and regulatory headwinds, together with some further degree of post-COVID normalization.”

On this news, Super Group’s ordinary share price fell $0.69 per share, or 12.19%, to close at $4.97 per share on August 11, 2022.

For more information on the Super Group investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SGHC

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR, SMFRW)

On July 22, 2021, CM Life Sciences, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, completed its business combination with Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc., and the combined public entity was renamed Sema4.

Less than a year later, on June 14, 2022, Sema4 announced that its Chief Financial Officer had departed.

Then, on August 15, 2022, after the market closed, Sema4 announced changes to its research and development team, including that its founder was stepping down from the organization and leaving his role as President and chief R&D Officer. The Company also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. Additionally, Sema4 lowered its 2022 revenue guidance to $245 million to $255 million from its prior guidance of $305 million to $315 million.

On this news, Sema4’s stock fell $0.80, or 33.3%, to close at $1.60 per share on August 16, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Sema4 investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SMFR

