Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ampio, Lottery.com, NIO, and Bed Bath & Beyond and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: AMPE), Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO), and Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: AMPE)

Class Period: December 29, 2020 – August 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

The action arises out of the Company’s misstatements regarding the ability of Ampion, its lead product, to treat individuals with inflammatory conditions including, but not limited to, severe osteoarthritis of the knee (“OAK”).

Beginning in 2010 until approximately March 2022, Ampio conducted numerous clinical trials and analyses to determine Ampion’s efficacy. Despite confidentially advertising on numerous occasions that Ampion demonstrated statistically significant decrease in pain associated in symptomatic moderate-severe OAK, the Company failed to bring Ampion to market.

On April 20, 2022, Ampio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) responded negatively to its Type C meeting request for the Company’s AP-013 clinical trial and that the FDA found the company should have sought the FDA’s agreement on changes to the data analysis prior to analyzing and unblinding the data.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.09, or 26%, to close at $0.25 per share on April 21, 2022.

Then, on May 16, 2022, Ampio announced that it had formed a special committee to conduct an internal investigation focusing on Ampio’s AP-013 clinical trial and unauthorized provision of its anti-inflammatory drug Ampion for use by individuals not participating in clinical trials.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.04, or 10%, to close at $0.18 per share on May 18, 2022.

Then, on August 3, 2022, Ampio disclosed that, as far back as March 2020, “senior staff were aware… that the AP-013 trial did not demonstrate efficacy for Ampion on its co-primary endpoints of pain and function; and that these persons did not fully report the results of the AP-013 trial and the timing of unblinding of data from the AP-013 trial.” The Company also revealed “that certain Ampio personnel, including a former officer and certain former directors, facilitated the provision of Ampion for use.”

On this news, Ampio’s stock fell $0.06, or 37.5%, to close at $0.10 per share on August 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW)

Class Period: November 15, 2021 – July 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2022

On July 6, 2022, Lottery.com disclosed that an internal investigation, conducted by independent counsel, had uncovered “instances of non-compliance with state and federal laws concerning the state in which tickets are procured as well as order fulfillment.” In addition, the investigation revealed “issues pertaining to the Company’s internal accounting controls.” Accordingly, on June 30, 2022, the Board terminated the Company’s President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Dickinson.

On this news, Lottery.com’s stock price fell $0.15 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $1.07 per share on July 6, 2022.

Then, on July 15, 2022, Lottery.com announced that Chief Revenue Officer Matthew Clemenson had resigned on July 11, 2022, effective immediately. The Company also provided an update on the independent investigation previously disclosed on July 6, 2022, reporting that it had “overstated its available unrestricted cash balance by approximately $30 million and that, relatedly, in the prior fiscal year, it improperly recognized revenue in the same amount.” Accordingly, “[t]he Company, in consultation with its outside advisors, is currently validating its preliminary conclusion, assessing any impact on previously issued financial reports, and has begun to institute appropriate remedial measures.”

On this news, Lottery.com’s stock price fell $0.14 per share, or more than 14.5%, to close at $0.82 per share on July 16, 2022.

The Company made a series of additional adverse disclosures before finally, on July 29, 2022, in SEC filing, informing the market that it did not have “sufficient financial resources to fund its operations or pay certain existing obligations,” and that it is therefore intended to furlough certain employees effective July 29, 2022. Moreover, because Lottery.com’s resources were not sufficient to fund its operations for a twelve-month period, “there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” and the Company may be forced to wind down its operations or pursue liquidation of the Company’s assets.

In reaction to this news, shares of Lotter.com lost 64% of their value in a single trading day, falling $0.52 per share, from a closing price of $0.81 per share on July 28, 2022 to a close of $0.29 per share on July 29, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Lottery.com failed to maintain appropriate accounting controls. The Company also failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting including revenue recognition and the reporting of cash. The Company was not in compliance with laws related to the sale of lottery tickets. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Lottery.com, investors suffered damages.

NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO)

Class Period: March 1, 2021 – July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2022

On June 28, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report alleging, among other things, that NIO inflated its net income by about 95% through sales to a related party, Wuhan Weineng Battery Asset Co. (“Weineng”).

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) fell $0.59, or 2.5%, to close at $22.36 per share on June 28, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 11, 2022, NIO announced that it formed a special committee to oversee an investigation into the allegations in the Grizzly Research report.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $2.03, or 8.9% to close at $20.57 per share on July 11, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that NIO pulled forward revenue by selling batteries to a related party, which owned the batteries and managed users’ subscriptions; (2) that, through the related party, NIO also recognized enormous depreciation savings; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue and net loss were overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)

Class Period: March 25, 2022 – August 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2022

On March 6, 2022, through his investment firm RC Ventures LLC, Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of Chewy Inc. who also serves as chairman of GameStop Corp., sent a letter to Bed Bath & Beyond’s board which announced that he owned a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and in which he criticized the Company’s management.

On this news Bed Bath & Beyond stock to closed 34% higher on March 7, 2022 compared to its close on March 4, 2022, the previous trading day, on extremely heavy trading volume.

On March 25, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond added three new directors appointed by Ryan Cohen’s investment firm, RC Ventures LLC.

On August 15, 2022, Ryan Cohen, through his investment firm RC Ventures LLC, announced in an SEC filing purchases of over one million January 2023 call options with exercise prices at $60, $75, and $80—significantly higher than Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading.

On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond stock closed 29% higher on August 16, 2022 compared to its close on August 15, 2022, on extremely heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 18, 2022, Ryan Cohen, through his investment firm RC Ventures LLC, announced that he would sell his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond. Also on August 18, 2022, Bloomberg published an article entitled “Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Kirkland & Ellis for Help Addressing Debt Load” which revealed the Company hired a law firm for help with its debt.

On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell $4.53 per share, or 19%, to close at $18.55 per share on August 18, 2022, on extremely heavy trading volume. Bed Bath & Beyond shares continued to drop on August 19, 2022, falling $7.52 per share, or 40%, from its August 18, 2022 close, to close at $11.03 per share, on extremely heavy trading volume.

On August 19, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunged to a new low of $9.68, dropping another 52.6% from the previous day.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price continued to decline over the next two trading days, falling an additional 16.23% to close at $9.24 per share on August 22, 2022, and falling another 4.98% to close at $8.78 on August 23, 2022, dropping over 70% from August 17’s high price of $30 per share in five trading days after Defendants dumped their shares.

Insiders profited at least $110 million from their Insider sales from August 16 to August 17, 2022.

