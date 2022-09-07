The Space Announces Kickstarter Launch of Neovide - a Revolutionary Sous Vide Cooker

SINGAPORE, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Space, a team of kitchen device innovators, announced the launch of a revolutionary new Sous Vide cooking system that makes this healthy food preparation technique faster, more cost-saving, and environmentally friendly. The Neovide Sous Vide cooker eliminates the need for vacuum bags and water immersion that are required for typical Sous Vide cooking. Neovide, the one-step waterless sous-vide cooker, simplifies the process to cook perfect food effortlessly at home. Now, anyone can enjoy Sous Vide dishes for convenient, healthy, and delicious meals. This exciting new kitchen tool is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thespacetech/neovide-a-waterless-one-stop-sous-vide-cooker

Neovide redefines Sous Vide cooking with a smart design that doesn't require vacuum sealing and cooking in water. It accomplishes this with advanced features that accurately control temp and cooking time. Instead of using water as a medium for heat transfer, Neovide heats the food directly through an electromagnetic heater and thermal radiation. Combined with built-in temperature sensors and a food probe, Neovide achieves truly precise temperature control. The device utilizes advanced algorithms to realize precise temperature control to avoid food being undercooked or overcooked. The system is perfect for all foods, including meats, seafood, vegetables and more.

"Today's busy lifestyles make finding time to cook harder than ever before. It is especially difficult to cook healthy meals that also taste great. The French Sous Vide cooking technique has grown in popularity due to its ability to produce perfectly cooked meals that retain nutrients, maintain color and shape for presentation, and are more flavorful than other cooking methods. The problem is that until now, Sous Vide was a complex method that required multiple steps including preparing food in vacuum bags. Not only was it time-consuming, it also produced unnecessary plastic waste. That's why we created Neovide. It's a revolutionary way to cook that doesn't require water or vacuum sealers and lets food retain perfect shape and texture while locking in nutrients and flavor. Now, anyone can save time and money and cook in a way that is healthy for both people and the environment." David Tang, CEO of The Space, maker of Neovide

Even for beginners, Neovide is simple and intuitive with a user-friendly interface with functions for temp control, timer, and cooking modes. It can also be used with a helpful app to control setting the temperature, monitor cooking progress, create recipes, and share them with friends. Neovide is also concerned with sustainability and living in harmony with the environment, and their system uses an environmentally friendly method of sous vide cooking that eliminates the need for plastic vacuum bags, saving money and protecting the Earth.

The revolutionary Neovide Sous Vide Cooker makes healthy, delicious cooking easy for anyone and is available now with special deals and incentives for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thespacetech/neovide-a-waterless-one-stop-sous-vide-cooker

Media Contact: hello@thespacetec.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment