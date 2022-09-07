The Vezbi Super App Launches Pilot Program in Southern California

PASADENA, CA , Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Vezbi Super App has launched a pilot program to offer local restaurants in Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, and Downey with their own micro-app. A Super App offers a seamless and efficient experience that integrates micro-apps and multiple features into a single app. Micro-apps are essentially “lite apps” that live within the Super App world.



Micro-app owners have access to a suite of tools and features to organize and market their business. Without the need of spending thousands of dollars and endless hours developing and maintaining their own app, features such as loyalty & rewards programs, push notifications, waitlist, online menu, digital coupons, reservations, event listings and shareable tasks are available to all participating businesses at no cost. Not only can a business continue to market to their current customers through a micro-app, they can also tap into the user base of a Super App.

“We are excited that the Vezbi Super App has selected Downey to launch their pilot program for an all-inclusive digital solution for restaurants & businesses. The Micro-apps will give restaurants the ability to tap into the Vezbi community, in Downey and beyond, along with the ability to better connect and serve their customers,” Michael Calvert, Executive Director of Downey Chamber of Commerce.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.

To learn more about Vezbi, visit www.vezbi.com .