RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag
Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 6 September 2022, purchased
101,024 shares at NOK 1.97 each in RomReal Ltd.
Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding
companies 5,8913,006 (14.29%) shares in RomReal Ltd.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".
