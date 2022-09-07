Copperstone Resources and GreenIron H2 engage in a Vinnova-collaboration regarding metal recoveries with limited environmental footprint

English Swedish

Kiruna September 7, 2022

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) and GreenIron H2 AB start a joint development project, based on GreenIron's fossil-free reduction process and Copperstone's future by-product flows from planned copper and magnetite mining. The project intends to optimize material handling both before and after GreenIron's process. Copperstone will contribute with material handling and analysis and GreenIron will contribute with a fossil-free process to reduce metal oxides to metals.



The project, which is supported by Vinnova with SEK 17 million, will increase understanding of the process itself as well as the various process steps that exist before and after the reduction process itself. This also includes that GreenIron will build a full-scale demonstration plant.

GreenIron has a unique process for the reduction of various metals which, in contrast to today's conventional processes, is completely fossil-free and operates at a significantly lower temperature, is silent, energy efficient and the only residual product is water.

- It is very interesting for Copperstone to work with GreenIron in this project. Their fossil-free technology has the potential to increase our recoveries and at the same time reduce the environmental impact by making maximum use of any by-product flows from the future mining operations, says Copperstone's enrichment manager Tove Thelin Täckdal.

- It is really inspiring for us at GreenIron to work together with Copperstone. Their expertise in pre- and post-processing of materials will mean a lot to GreenIron's continued work. GreenIron's method has great potential to reduce CO2 emissions significantly. We believe that the collaboration with Copperstone will help us reach further targets faster, says GreenIron CEO Edward Murray.

For more information, please contact Tove Thelin Täckdal (Enrichment manager) or Edward Murray, CEO GreenIron H2 AB

tove.thelintackdal@copperstone.se or info@copperstone.se.

edward.murray@greeniron.se or info@greeniron.se

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

ABOUT GREEN IRON

GreenIron H2 AB is a privately held company with patented and proven energy efficient technology to reduce metalloxides to pure metal. The process is suitable for the creation of metals from ore, residuals and waste. The technology is hydrogen based with only water as emission. When using GreenIrons process in conjunction with a steel mill you can, without any CO2 emissions, create prime iron-based metals for reintroduction to the steelmaking process from the waste and residuals formed in the steelmaking process. GreenIron enables a fully circular resource usage on site. GreenIron has a strong focus on minimising CO2 emissions and strive to create circular business models with minimised CO2 emissions and high resource efficiency. For more information, please visit www.greeniron.se, email to info@greeniron.se or call +46-8 55 66 60 60.

Attachment