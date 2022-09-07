Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 31 August 2022 to 6 September 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement632,000154.6897,754,901.00
31 August 20226,500118.28768,820.00
1 September 20226,500113.42737,230.00
2 September 20226,500114.56744,640.00
5 September 20226,500113.35736,775.00
6 September 20226,500112.78733,070.00
Total32,500114.483,720,535.00
Accumulated under the programme664,500152.71101,475,436.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 773,131 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com

