On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 31 August 2022 to 6 September 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|632,000
|154.68
|97,754,901.00
|31 August 2022
|6,500
|118.28
|768,820.00
|1 September 2022
|6,500
|113.42
|737,230.00
|2 September 2022
|6,500
|114.56
|744,640.00
|5 September 2022
|6,500
|113.35
|736,775.00
|6 September 2022
|6,500
|112.78
|733,070.00
|Total
|32,500
|114.48
|3,720,535.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|664,500
|152.71
|101,475,436.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 773,131 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com
Attachments
- 506 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- 506 - Appendix - Specification - 31.08.2022 to 06.09.2022