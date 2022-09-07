Anti-Infective Agents Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new analysis of the Anti-Infective Agents Market from this year till 2031. It includes profiles of Anti-Infective Agents and Forecasts By Type (Antiviral, Antibacterial, Antifungal, and others), By Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, IV, and others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and E-commerce), by Indication (Hepatitis viral infection, HIV infection, Pneumonia, Aspergillosis, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Dermatophytosis, Tuberculosis, Respiratory Virus Infection, and Sepsis), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa). PLUS, Regional Market Analysis and COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The global Anti-Infective Agents market was valued at US$ US$140.04 bn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Rising incidences of infectious diseases is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the global anti-infective agents’ market globally.

Additionally, rising numbers of anti-infective agent’s approvals, rising research and development investments, growing healthcare awareness, and favourable government support for the development of new and innovative drugs will also support the growth of the anti-infective agent’s market during the same period.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/anti-infective-agents-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Anti-Infective Agents Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on the Anti-Infective Agents market globally. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in tight border controls, instability on the stock market, and country-wide lockdowns, this pandemic has hampered the production and distribution of Anti-Infective Agents. The question now lies in how long the effect continues.

Companies are concerned about supply and demand gaps caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. Drug production and manufacturing have traditionally been international endeavours, with China and India developing into major players in the global pharmaceutical supply chain. All of these trends are having a negative effect on the Anti-Infective Agents market, prompting industry and regulators to reconsider pharmaceutical supply chains.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s report is the leading, fullest analysis this year. It has over 1030 pages - 773 tables and 816 charts/graphs. Therefore, there is nothing that comes close to this level of in-depth analysis. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global Anti-Infective Agents market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Anti-Infective Agents. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, route of administration, distribution channel, and indication. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing anti-infective agents market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Infectious diseases are expected to be a leading public health concern globally. Infections can be caused due to various reasons that includes infections acquired from hospitals or community. Infections are of different types as well such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi. Thus, rising incidences of infectious diseases is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the anti-infective agent’s market globally.

Demographic change is increasing the demand for anti-infective agent’s market. The global population is predicted to grow to 8.5 billion by 2030, up from an estimated 7.7 billion in 2019. All countries are experiencing population ageing, with the proportion of those over 65 years are projected to double between 2019 and 2050. More people live in cities and are becoming affluent, particularly in China which is experiencing the world’s fastest-ever expansion of the middle class, and where by 2027 1.2 billion people are projected to be middle class – one quarter of the world’s total. Thus, rising geriatric population supports the growth of the global anti-infective agent’s market worldwide.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/Anti-Infective-Agents-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

Government plays an important role in the healthcare field as government allocates the funds for the healthcare sector. Additionally, government is also involved in funding research programs for critical or emergency conditions. Financial support from the government boosts the research and development efforts of various pharmaceutical companies, as this financial helps them to accelerate the development of new anti-infective agents. Thus, the favourable government support leads to rising R&D activities for newer anti-infective agents during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare awareness and development in the healthcare infrastructure globally strengthen the anti-infective agents market in the region. The emerging economies are engaged in enhancing their healthcare infrastructure and there is rising disposable income. This leads to an increase in the supply of medications within the country for fuelling growth. Increasing population base in the countries such as India and China with growing infectious diseases cases drive strong demand of anti-infective agents in these countries.

Competitive Landscape

The global anti-infective drugs market is a fragmented market with the presence of many global and local players operating in this market. New product launches, and acquisition are some of the growth strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their presence in the global anti-infective agent’s market. For instance, in January 2020, Novartis acquired Medicines Company for the development of a vaccine for the treatment of infectious diseases. Some of the key players operating in the global anti-infective drugs market are GlaxoSmithKline, Alcon Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, and others.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Anti-Infective Agents Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Therapeutic Drugs Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.