Dataiku Releases New ‘AI & Us’ Documentary Series

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, has announced the first season of its AI & Us series, which looks at how increasingly accessible AI is transforming industries. Following the journeys of experts and beginners alike, Dataiku takes a deep dive to explore how Everyday AI is being used creatively for better, and smarter impact.

The objective of the web series is to build a link between AI and business – through the eyes of practitioners – in order to create meaningful conversations. The series is hosted by Dataiku EMEA RVP of AI Strategy Shaun McGirr, who is also the co-host of the Half Stack Data Science podcast and a data scientist with more than 15 years of experience working across multiple industries, including consulting, automotive, and doctorate-level training in applied statistics. In AI & Us, McGirr discusses with his guests the issues facing both businesses and wider society surrounding the implementation of machine learning-driven processes.

The series debuts on September 7 with Episode 1, Dressed by Machines, which follows the impact AI has had on one of the biggest industries in the world: fashion. With low-cost, disposable clothing tainting the image of this $2.2 trillion industry, the lifetime of the average garment is a mere five weeks. In this episode, we learn how AI can be used to help better predict fashion choices to suit our needs so that we keep our clothes for longer. Costas Kazantzis, Emily Cies, and Lisa Chatterton of the Fashion Innovation Agency provide a unique perspective on how AI and digital transformation may be able to better influence fashion choices. From avatars to virtual fashion imagery and a hackable silicon suit, this episode is at the cutting edge of the international fashion landscape.

Episode 2, ‘A Matter of Perception’ questions our perceptions of AI: have we moved beyond the evil machine Terminator perception of AI? How do we avoid filling AI with all of our own faults and failures? In this episode, Shaun McGirr speaks to senior AI journalist Jeremy Khan (Fortune) as well as Kings College Ethicist and Research Fellow Dr. Gabrielle Samuel, University of Exeter Business School Computer Scientist and Lecturer Dr. Edmond Awad, and Alex Fefegha, Creative Technologist and co-founder of Comuzi. The group discusses how AI may help or hinder social justice and addresses a fundamental question: what society do we want in 35 years, and how will AI help us get there?

According to McGirr, the new series shines a light on Everyday AI beyond the most frequent use cases and shows how AI is becoming a commonplace tool across businesses - not just in the data science lab: “In AI & Us, we looked beyond obvious use cases to show how the ever-lowering entry barrier to AI is transforming whole industries. It was a privilege to learn from people with truly diverse perspectives, whether seasoned AI experts, relative novices making an outsized impact, or those taking a wider perspective on how changes in society are driving AI adoption. Throughout the series, we strove to puncture hype, demystify buzzwords, and remind everyone building AI of their obligations to act responsibly with an eye on the future.”

